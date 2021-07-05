USMNT to face Canada in World Cup qualifier in Nashville

The U.S. men’s national team’s first home World Cup qualifier of the 2022 cycle will be held in a market that is fast becoming a go-to location for international soccer.

The USMNT will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in the U.S. team’s second qualifier of the Concacaf octagonal round, just three days after kicking off qualifying in San Pedro Sula against El Salvador.

“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” said USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter. “When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there’s no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”

The USMNT has a 4-2-1 all-time record in Nashville including a 2-0-1 mark the past four years. The Americans most recently defeated Mexico, 1-0, in a friendly at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2018, and beat Jamaica, 3-1, in the semifinals of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The Americans last faced Canada in Concacaf Nations League, 4-1, on November 19, 2019 in Orlando. The USMNT and Canada are set to face off in the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup, on July 18 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The home World Cup qualifier against Canada will come during a busy September stretch that will begin with the trip to El Salvador on September 2, and conclude with a road qualifier against Honduras on September 8.

What do you think of the selection of Nashville to host the qualifier against Canada? Where would you like to see the USMNT’s other six home qualifiers be held?

