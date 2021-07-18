USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada on Sunday in the decisive Group B finale at the Concacaf Gold Cup (5:15 ET, FOX/Univision), and the Americans will be searching for a win to secure first place in the group.

Standing in the way is a tough Canada side that posted a pair of 4-1 victories in its first two group-stage matches, with Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan leading the attack.

Canada can secure first place in the group with a win or a draw, with the winner of the group presumably able to avoid facing Mexico until the final (though Mexico’s own path to a potential fan has yet to be determined, and El Tri must defeat El Salvador to win Group A).

The Americans will be trotting out a 5-3-2 formation, with Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike partnering up top, and youngsters James Sands and Gianluca Busio earning the starting nods after impressing in their recent performances:

