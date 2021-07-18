USMNT vs. Canada: SBI Live Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes on Canada on Sunday in the decisive Group B finale at the Concacaf Gold Cup (5:15 ET, FOX/Univision), and the Americans will be searching for a win to secure first place in the group.
Standing in the way is a tough Canada side that posted a pair of 4-1 victories in its first two group-stage matches, with Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan leading the attack.
Canada can secure first place in the group with a win or a draw, with the winner of the group presumably able to avoid facing Mexico until the final (though Mexico’s own path to a potential fan has yet to be determined, and El Tri must defeat El Salvador to win Group A).
The Americans will be trotting out a 5-3-2 formation, with Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike partnering up top, and youngsters James Sands and Gianluca Busio earning the starting nods after impressing in their recent performances:
24th minute- Jonathan Osorio has replaced Ayo Akinola, who left the match with an apparent injury.
Still 1-0 USA.
Donovan Pines replaced Walker Zimmerman, who had to leave the match with a knee injury. The injury occurred when Zimmerman and Laryea got tangled in the penalty area. Canada insisted a penalty should have been call, but replays showed that while Zimmerman did foul Laryea in the area, it was Laryea who grabbed Zimmerman just before that, which led to Zimmerman losing his balance as they both ran.
Good no-call there.
Big moment for Donovan Pines, who is a raw defender, but has a great chance to impress today.
DREAM start for the USMNT, and what a pass from Lletget to find Shaq Moore’s back-post run just 20 seconds into the match.
USA comes out FLYING.
1-0 USMNT, 1st Minute.
I’m calling it. Busio has a breakout game and Moore also has another great showing!
Is it me or Canada seems to be leaving a couple of people on the bench that some expected to start? I haven’t kept up
Canada made some changes to project players on yellow cards. Their focus is on the quarterfinals, at least to some degree.
I like the 5-3-2 to keep Canada honest on the wings. Why not play to strengths? The only real mild surprise is Moore over Cannon, but perhaps Cannon is not match fit yet. Busio, Moore and Sands have earned these starts during their GC performances.