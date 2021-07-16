The U.S. men’s national team takes on Martinique on Thursday night (10pm, FS1) at Children’s Mercy Park looking to secure its place in the quarterfinals, and also test out several new faces as Gregg Berhalter makes seven changes from the squad that beat Haiti.

Gianluca Busio, Eryk Williamson, James Sands and Matthew Hoppe will make their first USMNT starts against Martinique, with Busio becoming the second-youngest American player to ever start in a Gold Cup (second only to Juan Agudelo).

Here is the starting lineup Gregg Berhalter is deploying:

