USWNT advances to Olympic quarterfinals in scoreless draw with Australia

Both Australia and the United States women’s national teams’ Olympic dreams live on for another week after Tuesday’s scoreless stalemate.

Each team came into the game guaranteed to advance to the tournament’s quarterfinal with a draw and appeared to put safety first, leaving few memorable moments to speak of.

The mission was accomplished for the USWNT, but fans will still be left wondering if their team is in trouble after a slow start which has only produced one win in group stage play.

Both teams walked away from Tuesday with opportunities they would like to have back.

The USWNT had the better of the chances, and a razor-thin offsides call on Alex Morgan in the 32nd minute headlines the missed opportunities.

The @USWNT was just inches away from taking a first half lead against Australia after VAR confirmed this goal by Alex Morgan was offside 👀 pic.twitter.com/AUpdupa97b — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2021

Rose Lavelle ran out steam after a long run in the 63rd minute which resulted in a shot that was missing the zest needed to challenge Aussie goalkeeper Teagan Micah.

For Australia, the game could have been in its grasp on a header from Mary Fowler in the 18th minute when a bounce found her with time and space. The ball looked to be going over the bar before USWNT keeper Alyssa Naeher got a glove on it.

💥💥💥 ¡LA PRIMERA DE AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺! 🤯🤯🤯 A nada estuvo @USWNT de ir abajo en el marcador: el cabezazo de Australia pegó en el travesaño#OlimpicosTelemundo #USA 0-0 #AUS pic.twitter.com/Cc7x5ckUGO — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 27, 2021

Australia dominated the ball to the tune of 60% and the Americans looked to be okay seeing out the draw in the second half as the game came to an uneventful conclusion.

Looking ahead, the USWNT will need to find its trophy-winning gear if it wants to make the Olympics memorable. The gauntlet of contenders in the knockout rounds present far more dangerous challenges than Australia and a steep test lies ahead.

The USWNT will see the winner of Group F next. Either Brazil or 2019 World Cup runner-up Netherlands await the opportunity to take a swing at the seemingly beatable Americans on Monday.