USWNT Woman of the Match: Julie Ertz

The U.S. men’s national team rebounded from an opening match defeat at the Tokyo Olympics and Julie Ertz was all over the field in the lopsided victory over New Zealand.

Ertz registered two assists in the 6-1 win, earning SBI Woman of the Match for her stellar outing. Ertz edged Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, and Lindsey Horan for WOTM honors.

The USWNT captain played the entire 90 minutes in Saitama on Saturday, sparking Vlatko Andonovski’s side to a needed result in its second group stage match.

With the Americans already up 1-0, Ertz helped double their lead before halftime with a headed pass to Horan off a corner kick. Horan made no mistake from close range, doubling the USWNT’s lead to 2-0 before halftime.

Ertz kept the corner kick in bounds before cycling a header back into the box for Horan to score.

Ertz assisted for the second time in the match in the 80th minute, crossing into the box and allowing Christen Press to score her first goal of the tournament. Not only did Ertz register two assists, but she also helped the USWNT to a 62%-to-38% advantage in possession, and covered plenty of ground defensively against the Kiwi’s.

What did you think of Ertz’s performance? Who was your pick for Woman of the Match? Do you back the USWNT to defeat Australia in its final group stage match on Tuesday?

Share your thoughts below.