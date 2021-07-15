USMNT prospect Tanner Tessmann completes transfer to Venezia

U.S. men’s national team prospect Tanner Tessmann is the latest FC Dallas product to make the jump to Europe.

Serie A side Venezia FC announced on Thursday the acquisition of the 19-year-old, who signed a homegrown deal with Dallas in 2020 and made his USMNT debut against Trinidad and Tobago in January.

“Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there,” Tessmann said in a statement released by FC Dallas.

“I’m excited for this new experience. It’s going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It’s an ‘I’ll see you soon’.”

Tessmann made his MLS debut in Feb. 2020 against the Philadelphia Union and ended up making 28 total appearances for the club.

He now joins a Venezia side looking to consolidate its position in Serie A after earning promotion last season.