USMNT prospect Tanner Tessmann completes transfer to Venezia

Americans Abroad

By July 15, 2021 12:39 pm

U.S. men’s national team prospect Tanner Tessmann is the latest FC Dallas product to make the jump to Europe.

Serie A side Venezia FC announced on Thursday the acquisition of the 19-year-old, who signed a homegrown deal with Dallas in 2020 and made his USMNT debut against Trinidad and Tobago in January.

“Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there,” Tessmann said in a statement released by FC Dallas.

“I’m excited for this new experience. It’s going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It’s an ‘I’ll see you soon’.”

Tessmann made his MLS debut in Feb. 2020 against the Philadelphia Union and ended up making 28 total appearances for the club.

He now joins a Venezia side looking to consolidate its position in Serie A after earning promotion last season.

 

Comments

3 comments
  • Curtis

    Seems like a great spot for a player who has size and athleticism, but is still a bit raw, and could use some seasoning…hoping that he actually gets playing time — or at least training with the first team upon arrival.

    Reply
  • Gary Page

    I think Serie A is a good place for young Americans to go to. It’s a very technical league that also requires tactical smarts and awareness. It doesn’t hurt that almost all of the Italian players who won the European championship play there.

    Reply
    • rico po

      This 100%. Such a great place for a young player to develop the 2 way mental/technical aspects of the game- nothing less is expected/demanded in Serie A!. So glad to see Americans now being considered/having that as a possible option along w/ Bundesliga.

      Reply

