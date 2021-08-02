Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: McKenzie, Yedlin, and more

Genk is looking to make its fourth-ever appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage. but first will have to outduel Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in the final round of qualifying.

Mark McKenzie has started in both of Genk’s opening league matches in Belgium and will look to make his Champions League debut on Tuesday at home. The U.S. men’s national team defender has logged 180 combined minutes so far in the Belgian Pro League, helping Genk to a 1-1 draw with Standard Liege on Matchday 1 before suffering a 4-3 loss to Oostende on Friday. McKenzie will look to quiet a Shakhtar Donetsk attack that has scored five goals in its opening two league victories in Ukraine this summer.

Elsewhere, DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray takes on St. Johnstone in Europa League qualifying while Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen faces Icelandic side Breidablik in Europa Conference League play. Jordan Pefok and Henry Wingo will also look to lead their clubs to first leg wins in Champions League qualifying.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA champions league qualifying

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys face CFR Cluj on Tuesday.

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros face Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

Europa League Qualifying

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face St. Johnstone on Thursday.

Mix Diskerud and Omonia Nicosia face Flora Tallinn on Thursday.

Europa Conference League Qualifying

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Breidablik on Thursday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Argentina

cup

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Tigre on Wednesday.