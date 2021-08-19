Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Aaronson scores, Yedlin starts, and more)

Brenden Aaronson brought his team one step closer to the UEFA Champions League group stage and DeAndre Yedlin started in a Europa League qualifier to highlight this week’s performances by Americans Abroad.

Aaronson’s game-winning goal in Red Bull Salzburg’s Champions League playoff win against Brondby was the week’s highlight, with the 20-year-old midfielder delivering a 90th-minute beauty.

DeAndre Yedlin has reportedly been on the way out at Galatasaray for some time, but his start in the Turkish giant’s Europa League qualifying draw with Randers suggests he just might be sticking around the Istanbul club. Yedlin played the full 90 minutes in his second appearance in European competition in the early part of the new season.

In Germany, Gio Reyna started and showed some good flashes despite his Borussia Dortmund side ultimately losing to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the German Super Cup.

Elsewhere in European competition, Bryan Reynolds made his competitive European debut for AS Roma on Thursday, and while he may have only come off the bench for the final minute of Roma’s Europa Conference League win vs. Trabzonspor, Reynolds still officially became the first American to play for Jose Mourinho.

Here is a look back at how the Americans Abroad contingent fared this week:

UEFA Champions League playoffs

Brenden Aaronson came off the bench, played 45 minutes, and scored the winning GOAL in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 win vs. Brondby on Tuesday.

Christian Cappis was OUT (COVID-19) for Brondby.

Jordan Siebatcheu started, played 57 minutes and drew a yellow card in Young Boys’ 3-2 win vs. Ferencvaros on Wednesday.

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes for Ferencvaros.

Europa League Qualification

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw with Randers on Thursday.

Europa Conference League Qualification

Bryan Reynolds came off the bench and played one minute in AS Roma’s 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor on Thursday.

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss to Qarabag on Thursday.

Ben Lederman was OUT (injured) for Rakow’s 1-0 win vs. Gent on Thursday.

German Super Cup

Gio Reyna started and played 77 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play for Bayern Munich.

English League Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win vs. Millwall on Tuesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Huddersfield’s 1-0 win vs. Preston on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston.

English League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Burton on Tuesday.

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 45 minutes in UNAM Pumas 3-0 loss to Necaxa on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce did not play due to suspension for Necaxa (red card).