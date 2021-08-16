Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic had himself one heck of a May and June. winning the UEFA Champions League and Concacaf Nations League, and he has returned from his summer break enjoying a similar run of success.

Pulisic made his season debut on Wednesday, helping Chelsea win the UEFA Super Cup, then made his Premier League season debut on Saturday with a goal in Chelsea’s 3-0 win vs. Crystal Palace.

Pulisic wasn’t the only American to have a strong opening weekend in Europe. Here is a look at the top Americans Abroad performers this weekend:

Joe Scally

The former NYCFC fullback made an impressive first-team debut in Moenchengladbach’s DFB Pokal win last Monday, then surpassed that with an outstanding showing in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich.

Gio Reyna

It was another strong season opener for Gio Reyna, who started and scored a goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 win vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

John Brooks

The Wolfsburg centerback picked up where he left off in Bundesliga play with a dominant showing in Saturday’s 1-0 win vs. Bochum. Brooks recorded three tackles and seven interceptions, and completed 77 of 82 passes.

Sergiño Dest

FC Barcelona enjoyed a winning start to the post-Lionel Messi era and Dest played well in the starting right back role. He completed 23 of 25 passes and completed two successful dribbles to go with two tackles won.