Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Konrad De La Fuente

If Konrad De La Fuente had any jitters heading into his Ligue 1 debut for Marseille on Sunday you wouldn’t have known it watching him play.

The American winger delivered an impressive first match in Ligue 1, registering an assist on the goal that started a comeback from 2-0 down to an eventual 3-2 victory. His effort on that goal, and throughout the match, earned De La Fuente SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Along with the assist, De La Fuente contributed three key passes and three successful dribbles, both game-high totals. He also took two shots and added two tackles.

De La Fuente wasn’t the only American to enjoy a strong performance abroad? Here were some of the other top performers this weekend:

Gio Reyna

The teenage star had an excellent match in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 DFB Pokal win vs. Wehen. Reyna set up Erling Haaland’s third goal and was one of Dortmund’s best players on the day, completing 39 of 44 passes and three chances created.

Julian Green

Greuther Furth didn’t look like a team ready for the jump to the Bundesliga after its penalty shootout loss to fourth-division side Babelsberg in the DFB Pokal, but Green sure did. Along with scoring the equalizer to send the match into extra time, Green converted his penalty in the shootout. That was after registering seven key passes, seven duels won and seven recoveries along with four shots on goal.

John Brooks

Wolfsburg was one of several Bundesliga teams to have difficulty in their DFB Pokal matches this past weekend, but one of the reasons Wolfsburg survived and advanced in a 3-1 extra-time win against Preussen Münster was Brooks’ stellar play. The American centerback completed a staggering 99 of 108 passes, notching 14 recoveries and seven duels own.

Zack Steffen

It took a late penalty kick to spoil the party for Steffen, who was in the midst of a stellar outing in the Community Shield, but Kelechi Iheanacho converted from the spot for the 1-0 Leicester City win. Steffen did well starting in place of Ederson, who was still returning from post-Copa America vacation, making four saves and completing 13 of 14 passes.

Sebastian Saucedo

The former Real Salt Lake winger was one of the few bright spots for Pumas in a 3-1 loss to San Luis. Saucedo scored his team’s loan goal, finished with three shots and contributed seven duels won and three recoveries in his best performance of the young Liga MX season.