Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Brooks vs. Adams, Musah vs. Miazga, and more)

John Brooks and Tyler Adams are set to anchor the heart of the U.S. men’s national team defense when World Cup qualifying begins in September, but before they head to the United States, the two Bundesliga standouts will square off against each other in a clash of Champions League sides.

Brooks and Wolfsburg face Adams and RB Leipzig on Sunday in one of the better matches in Europe this weekend. Adams and Leipzig are fresh off a big win against Stuttgart while Brooks and Wolfsburg have the distinction of being the only team in the Bundesliga to start the new campaign with two wins.

This weekend’s Americans Abroad action could see some debuts for players at new clubs. Matt Miazga has joined La Liga side Alaves, and could debut this weekend against Yunus Musah and Valencia, with Musah nearing closer to a return from an ankle injury.

In Italy, Gianluca Busio is making his debut with Venezia, starting in Friday’s match against Udinese.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic is OUT (COVID-19) for Chelsea’s match vs. Liverpool on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Arsenal on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City host Leicester City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham host Watford on Sunday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Stoke on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Reading on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest visit Derby County on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Swansea City on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Wycombe on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim on Friday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt visit Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich host Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Union Berlin on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Freiburg on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth visit Mainz on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke host Dusseldorf on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host Mannheim on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher host Verl on Friday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Getafe on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia host Matt Miazga and Alaves on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus host Empoli on Saturday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia visit Udinese on Friday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Salernitana on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (injury) for Frosinone’s match at LR Vicenza on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille host Montpellier on Sunday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host St. Etienne on Saturday.

LIGUE 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen visit Nimes on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista visit Alex Mendez and Vizela on Saturday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B visit Covilha on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos and Benfica B visit Casa Pia on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles host Nijmegen on Sunday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Kasimpas on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas host Karagumruk on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Hatayspor on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Hartberg on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten host Austria Vienna II on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Anderlecht on Sunday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Leuven on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge visit Gent on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys visit Basel on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby host Midtjylland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Aarhus on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s match vs.

Scotland

LEAGUE CUP PlAYOFF

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen host Ross County on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Hearts on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo host Hammarby on Sunday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds host Norrkoping on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit Toluca on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa visit Chivas Guadalajara on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield host Platense on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Colon Santa Fe on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Atletico GO on Sunday.