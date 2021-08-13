Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Reyna, Scally and more

By Ives Galarcep | August 13, 2021 8:00 am ET

The English Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga kick off this weekend, meaning Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest will be among the Americans set to begin their new club seasons.

Pulisic and Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, and will now look to kick off their push for the English Premier League title when they play host to Crystal Palace. Pulisic did not start in the Super Cup, but could be in line to start after the shoulder injury suffered by Hakim Ziyech against Villarreal.

Reyna and Borussia Dortmund have Bundesliga title aspirations and will be looking to get off to a winning start against Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt. Reyna is sporting a new number, number seven, and enters the new campaign with increased responsibilities in the Dortmund attack.

Friday could mark Joe Scally’s Bundesliga debut, as he is expected to line up at left back for Borussia Moenchengladbach’s opener at home against Bayern Munich. Scally impressed in his first-team debut last Monday, and could find himself facing Bayern’s vaunted attack.

Julian Green will make his return to the Bundesliga on Saturday when he leads Greuther Fürth into their clash with American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart.

In Spain, Barcelona is still trying to pick up the pieces after Lionel Messi’s shock departure, and Sergiño Dest finds himself in a battle for playing time at right back with Emerson Royal and Sergi Roberto heading into a tough season opener against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City travel to Tottenham on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City face Liverpool on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Duane Holmes and Huddersfield on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s visit to Reading on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit MK Dons on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Chris Richards and Bayern Munich face Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig face Mainz on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Bochum on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth visit Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Aue on Friday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin face Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Braunschweig on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Yunus Musah is OUT (ankle injury) for Valencia’s match vs. Getafe on Friday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Fuenlabrada on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Nice on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille face Bordeaux on Sunday.

LIGUE 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face AJ Ajaccio on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Ferreira on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela face Tondela on Saturday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B visit Casa Pia on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Giresunspor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Rizespor on Friday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Admira on Saturday.

Thomas Roberts and SK Austria Klagenfurt visit Austria Vienna on Sunday

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten face Horn on Sunday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Lueven on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit Eupen on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS CUP

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys visit Littau on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby face Nordsjaelland on Friday (Jonathan Amon is OUT with a knee injury).

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Silkeborg on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson and Lech Poznan visit Termalica on Friday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Cracovia on Saturday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

LEAGUE CUP PlAYOFF

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Raith on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Ayr on Saturday

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Goteborg on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Norrkoping on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Queretaro on Saturday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-0 win vs. San Luis.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Rosario Central on Saturday..

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Fluminense on Sunday.