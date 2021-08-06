SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Zack Steffen, Konrad De La Fuente, and more)

By August 6, 2021 11:00 am

Zack Steffen will face a fight for playing time with Manchester City this season, but he won’t have to wait long to play for some silverware.

The U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper is in line to start for City in the curtain-raising Community Shield against Leicester City on Saturday, in what will be the headlining match of this weekend’s Americans Abroad action.

Brazilian star Ederson is still on vacation after competing in Copa America, so Steffen is expected to get the starting nod in the clash between reigning Premier League and FA Cup champions.

This weekend will also feature Konrad De La Fuente’s chance to make his Ligue 1 debut with Marseille, while Tim Weah and reigning French champions Lille begin their title defense.

The German Bundesliga season doesn’t begin for another week, but German clubs are in action as the DFB Pokal gets underway, with several Americans potentially featuring in the weekend’s action.

Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie last shared a field in the Concacaf Nations League final win against Mexico with the U.S. men’s national team, but they’ll be on opposite sides on Saturday when Barcelona and Juventus face off in the Joan Gamper Trophy in Barcelona.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

CoMMUNITY SHIELD

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leicester City on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest face Coventry on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Derby County on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Hull City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wigan on Saturday.

Germany

DFB POKAL

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Andrew Wooten and VFL Osnabruck on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Wehen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig face Sandhausen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Preussen Munster on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Babelsberg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face BFC Dynamo on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mannheim on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Villingen on Sunday.

SPAIN

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Weston McKennie and Juventus on Saturday in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

France

Tim Weah and Lille face Metz on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille face Montpellier on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Alex Mendez and Vizela face Sporting Lisbon on Friday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B face Trofense on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Austria Vienna on Sunday.

Thomas Roberts and SK Austria Klagenfurt face Hartberg on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten face BW Linz on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Kortrijk on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Waregem on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys face Sion on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby face FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Nordsjaelland on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson and Lech Poznan face Cracovia on Friday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

Premiership

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Livingston on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Rangers on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Mjallby on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Hacken on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face San Luis on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Friday

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face Talleres Cordoba on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Flamengo on Sunday.

Comments

  • Gary Page

    Chris Richards? Has he returned to Bayern? I see that Bayern is playing today (Friday).

  • Master of the Obvious

    Totally have missed Christian Ramierez having gone to Aberdeen. I hope he lights it up!

    • johnny99

      Think he scored last weekend on his debut, so he’s off to a good start.

    • Master of the Obvious

      Just looked it up – 4 goals in 4 appearances. 3 were in Europa Conference play. Nice for the old Loon!

  • johnny99

    Sargent’s about to be transferred and won’t be playing for Bremen this weekend (or ever again, apparently). Someplace out of Germany, maybe Norwich.

  • simonlovesusmnt

    ESPNFC reported that Sargent is on an imminent move to most likely to Norwich City in the EPL this morning. Great news for Sargent!

    • johnny99

      I’m not sure how great a move this is, other than for Josh’s wallet. Everybody moaned about the lack of service that Josh received on a bad Bremen team, but is Norwich in the EPL going to be any better than Bremen was in the Bundesliga? And with a 10 million Euro transfer fee, there will be some pressure on Josh to produce and justify the fee. I do like the Norwich coach, he used to coach the juniors at Dortmund. Good luck to Josh.

      • Gary Page

        Sargent will get 10% of the transfer fee, plus the EPL pays so well that he will probably get a nice jump- in salary. If he spends a couple of years in the EPL he will essentially be financially set for life. That’s hard to turn down. Plus, if he wants to get better he needs to stay in a Top 5 league. I don’t see many downsides for him.

      • johnny99

        I’m not suggesting he should turn the move down, as you say the money can be life altering. But I don’t agree that he can only get better in a top 5 league. It’s possible that he might benefit with a year in a lower league or a 2nd division, where he’s hopefully banging in goals left and right. Jozy’s move from Holland to Sunderland was certainly good for his wallet, but was it good for his development as a player? But again, good luck to Josh. He’s got Pukki ahead of him and then 3 other forwards, none of whom have outstanding numbers. If the transfer fee that I saw is correct (10 million Euros), it would be Norwich’s record fee paid and Josh will certainly be given playing tome.

