Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Zack Steffen, Konrad De La Fuente, and more)

By Ives Galarcep | August 6, 2021 11:00 am ET

Zack Steffen will face a fight for playing time with Manchester City this season, but he won’t have to wait long to play for some silverware.

The U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper is in line to start for City in the curtain-raising Community Shield against Leicester City on Saturday, in what will be the headlining match of this weekend’s Americans Abroad action.

Brazilian star Ederson is still on vacation after competing in Copa America, so Steffen is expected to get the starting nod in the clash between reigning Premier League and FA Cup champions.

This weekend will also feature Konrad De La Fuente’s chance to make his Ligue 1 debut with Marseille, while Tim Weah and reigning French champions Lille begin their title defense.

The German Bundesliga season doesn’t begin for another week, but German clubs are in action as the DFB Pokal gets underway, with several Americans potentially featuring in the weekend’s action.

Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie last shared a field in the Concacaf Nations League final win against Mexico with the U.S. men’s national team, but they’ll be on opposite sides on Saturday when Barcelona and Juventus face off in the Joan Gamper Trophy in Barcelona.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

CoMMUNITY SHIELD

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Leicester City on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest face Coventry on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield Town face Derby County on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Hull City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Wigan on Saturday.

Germany

DFB POKAL

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Andrew Wooten and VFL Osnabruck on Saturday.

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Wehen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig face Sandhausen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Preussen Munster on Sunday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Babelsberg on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart face BFC Dynamo on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mannheim on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Villingen on Sunday.

SPAIN

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Weston McKennie and Juventus on Saturday in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

France

Tim Weah and Lille face Metz on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille face Montpellier on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Alex Mendez and Vizela face Sporting Lisbon on Friday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B face Trofense on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face Austria Vienna on Sunday.

Thomas Roberts and SK Austria Klagenfurt face Hartberg on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten face BW Linz on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk face Kortrijk on Saturday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Waregem on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys face Sion on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby face FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Nordsjaelland on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson and Lech Poznan face Cracovia on Friday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

Premiership

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen face Livingston on Sunday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Rangers on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Mjallby on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Hacken on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face San Luis on Sunday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Cruz Azul on Friday

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face Talleres Cordoba on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Flamengo on Sunday.