Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Aaronson, Sargent, and more

Brenden Aaronson delivered his first pair of assists of the new Austrian Bundesliga campaign on Sunday, helping Red Bull Salzburg roll to its second-straight league win.

Aaronson assisted twice for Matthias Jaissle’s side, leading Red Bull Salzburg to a 7-1 win over Ried. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder continued to start for the defending Austrian champs and showed once again his dangerous abilities in the final third.

His first assist came in the 40th minute after playing right back Rasmus Kristensen in on goal with a through ball pass. Kristensen scored to double Salzburg’s lead at 2-0 before halftime. Aaronson delivered his second assist in the 61st minute, setting up Karim Adeyemi before being substituted off in the 64th.

Up next for Red Bull Salzburg is a friendly against La Liga heavyweights Barcelona on August 4 before hosting Austria Vienna in league play on August 8.

Elsewhere, Christian Cappis scored his first-career goal for Danish top flight side Brondby in a 2-2 draw with Vejle. Christian Ramirez helped Aberdeen to a 2-0 league victory over Dundee United, scoring on his Premiership debut. Josh Sargent scored twice for Werder Bremen in a 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday while Duane Holmes went the distance for Huddersfield Town in a penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

EFL Cup

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Huddersfield Town’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Josh Sargent started, scored TWO GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-2 draw with Turkgucu Munchen on Sunday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress in Osnabruck’s 2-1 win over Saarbrucken on Saturday.

France

Super Cup

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, registered TWO ASSISTS, and played 64 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 7-1 win over Ried on Sunday.

Thomas Roberts did not dress in SK Austria Klagenfurt’s 4-0 loss to Admira Moedling on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in SKN St. Poelten’s 2-1 loss to FC Liefering on Friday.

Belgium

First Division A

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 4-3 loss to Oostende on Friday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Pefok started and played 62 minutes in Young Boys 0-0 draw with Grasshopper on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 81 minutes in Odense’s 2-0 loss to FC Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Christian Cappis came off the bench, scored ONE GOAL, and played 29 minutes in Brondby’s 2-2 draw with Vejle on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Lech Poznan’s 3-1 win over Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

Premiership

Christian Ramirez started, scored ONE GOAL, and played 74 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over Dundee United on Sunday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes for Dundee United.

Hungary

NB 1

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros 2-1 loss to Kisvarda on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Orebro face Sirius on Monday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress in Ostersunds 1-1 draw with Hammarby on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Pumas 2-0 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield face San Lorenzo on Sunday.

Alan Sonora dressed but did not play in Independiente’s 1-1 draw with Club Atletico Platense on Saturday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 0-0 draw with Cuiaba on Saturday.