Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Brooks, Adams, Tessmann and more)

By Ives Galarcep | August 23, 2021 7:14 am ET

The only team in the German Bundesliga with a perfect 2-0 record to start the new season is Wolfsburg, and American defender John Brooks has a big part to play in that excellent start to the campaign.

Brooks put in a strong shift against his former club, Hertha Berlin, in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win on Saturday, a victory that has the Champions League-bound club sitting in first place after two weeks.

Tyler Adams and Jesse Marsch also had a good week as they joined forces to help RB Leipzig trounce Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart, 4-0, on Friday. Adams went the distance in his defensive midfield role, while Marsch enjoyed his first Bundesliga victory as a manager.

In Italy, Tanner Tessmann made his Serie A debut, coming off the bench for a 27-minute run in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Napoli on Sunday. The debut may have come in defeat, but Tessmann has clearly impressed Venezia coaches enough to play his way into the squad rotation to start the season.

There were some goals for Americans in Europe this weekend, including Emmanuel Sabbi’s finish in Odense’s 2-2 draw with Brondby on Saturday. Christian Cappis’ positive COVID-19 test spoiled the potential reunion with his former Hobro teammate, but Sabbi still made his mark.

Sebastian Soto also wrote his name on the scoresheet, scoring Porto B’s lone goal in a 1-1 draw with Nacional on Sunday.

Here is a look back at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic was OUT (COVID-19) for Chelsea’s 2-0 win vs. Arsenal on Sunday.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played 13 minutes for Norwich City in Saturday’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City.

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play for Manchester City.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win vs. Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 20 minutes for Fulham, but came off with an injuy.

Duane Holmes dressed, but did not play in Huddersfield Town’s 2-1 win vs. Sheffield United on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 1-0 loss to Peterborough on Sunday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Sunderland’s 1-0 win vs. AFC Wimbledon on Sunday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Gio Reyna started and played 69 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win vs. Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Friday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win vs. Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Fürth’s 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Fürth.

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Chris Richards came off the bench and played two minutes in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win vs. Cologne on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed, but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 0-0 draw with Augsburg on Saturday.

2. BUNDESLIGA

Matthew Hoppe dressed, but did not play in Schalke’s 4-1 loss to Regensberg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Terrence Boyd started, played 90 minutes and scored the winning GOAL in Hallescher’s 1-0 win vs. Viktoria Berlin on Friday.

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played 34 minutes for Viktoria Berlin.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest started and played 81 minutes in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Yunus Musah was OUT (ankle injury) for Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Grenada on Saturday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Alaves’ 1-0 loss to Mallorca on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played four minutes in Tenerife’s 1-1 draw Gijon on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie was OUT (yellow card suspension) for Juventus’ 2-2 draw with Udinese on Sunday.

Tanner Tessman came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Venezia’s 2-0 loss to Napoli on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio did not dress for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds dressed, but did not play in AS Roma’s 3-1 win vs. Fiorentina on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (injury) for Frosinone’s home match vs. Parma on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah started and played 80 minutes in Lille’s 1-1 draw vs. St. Etienne on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 20 minutes in Marseille’s match Nice on Sunday before the match was abandoned due to fans storming the field.

LIGUE 2

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Caen’s 1-0 win vs. Nancy on Saturday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Santa Clara on Monday.

Alex Mendez came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Vizela’s 4-0 loss Guimaraes on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto started, played 68 minutes and scored a GOAL in FC Porto B’s 1-1 draw with Nacional on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos dressed, but did not play in Benfica B’s 2-1 win vs. Trofense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles’ 1-1 draw with Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Hatayspor on Monday.

Tyler Boyd did not dress in Besiktas’ 0-0 draw with Gaziantep on Saturday.

Haji Wright started and played 90 minutes in Antalyaspor’s 2-0 loss to Fenerbahce on Sunday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 3-1 win vs. Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday.

Thomas Roberts did not dress for Austria Klagenfurt.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started and played 90 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 2-0 loss to Floridsdorfer AC on Friday.

Belgium

The match between Mark McKenzie and Genk against Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp has been postponed (scheduling reshuffle).

Owen Otasowie was OUT (thigh injury) for Club Brugge’s 3-2 win Beerschot VA on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-0 loss to Kortrijk on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys had their match vs. Lugano on Saturday postponed (scheduling reshuffle).

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored a GOAL, and played 89 minutes in Odense’s 2-2 draw with Brondby on Saturday.

Christian Cappis was OUT (Covid 19) for Brondby.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s mtch vs. Velje on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson is OUT (shoulder injury) for Lech Poznan’s 2-0 win vs. Lechia Gdansk on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Lechia Gdansk

Ben Lederman is OUT (Injury) for Rakow.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw with Hearts on Sunday.

Ian Harkes did not dress for Dundee United’s 1-0 win vs. St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall did not dress in Malmo’s 3-0 win vs. Degerfors on Saturday.

Jeff Gal dressed, but did not play for Degerfors.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face Kalmar on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 60 minutes in Pumas’s 2-0 win vs. Puebla on Sunday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 1 minute inn Necaxa’s 1-0 win vs. Juarez on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora started and played 62 minutes in Banfield’s 1-1 draw with Estudiantes La Plata on Friday.

Alan Sonora started and played 90 minutes in Independiente’s 0-0 draw with Defensa y Justicia on Friday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played 1 minute in Internacional’s 2-2 draw with Santos on Sunday.