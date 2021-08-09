Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Reyna, De La Fuente and more)

Gio Reyna is sporting a new number at Borussia Dortmund these days, and the early results suggest the number seven jersey he inherited from Jadon Sancho is going to suit him well.
The U.S. men’s national team star registered an assist and turned in a solid starting shift in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 DFB Pokal win vs. Wehen on Saturday.
Reyna was one of several Americans to help lead their teams to DFB Pokal success in the opening round. USMNT teammates John Brooks and Tyler Adams both started in wins for Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig respectively.
One American who played well, but couldn’t keep his team from losing in DFB Pokal is Julian Green, who scored a goal and converted a penalty kick, but watched Greuther Furth suffer a shock elimination at the hands of German fourth-division side Babelsberg.
Konrad De La Fuente enjoyed a dream start to his time at French side Marseille, registering an assist in a 3-2 comeback win on Sunday.
Zack Steffen started for Manchester City in the Community Shield against Leicester City, and while he turned in a strong performance, he couldn’t keep the Citizens from a 1-0 defeat.
Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
CoMMUNITY SHIELD
Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP
Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday.
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.
Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss at Coventry on Sunday.
Duane Holmes started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.
Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 4-1 loss to Hull City on Saturday.
LEAGUE ONE
Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win against Wigan on Saturday.
Germany
DFB POKAL
Marc Heider started and played 90 minutes in VFL Osnabruck’s 2-0 win vs. Werder Bremen on Saturday.
Andrew Wooten did not dress for VFL Osnabruck
Josh Sargent did not dress for Werder Bremen (a transfer is reportedly in the works)
Gio Reyna started, played 84 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win vs. Wehen on Saturday.
Tyler Adams started and played 67 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win vs. Sandhausen on Saturday.
John Brooks started and played 120 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 extra-time win vs. Preussen Munster on Sunday.
Julian Green started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 penalty shootout loss to Babelsberg on Saturday.
Timothy Tillman started and played 111 minutes for Greuther Furth.
Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart beat BFC Dynamo, 6-0, on Saturday.
Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 loss to Mannheim on Sunday.
Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke’s 4-1 win vs. Villingen on Sunday.
SPAIN
Sergiño Dest started and played 61 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win vs. Juventus on Sunday.
Weston McKennie played 45 minutes off the bench for Juventus, and picked up a yellow card for Juventus.
France
Tim Weah came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Lille’s 3-3 draw with Metz on Saturday.
Konrad De La Fuente started, played 88 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Marseille’s 3-2 win vs. Montpellier on Sunday.
Portugal
PRIMEIRA LIGA
Alex Mendez started and played 66 minutes in Vizela’s 3-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon on Friday.
LIGA PORTUGAL 2
Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 20 minutes in FC Porto B’s 2-2 draw with Trofense on Saturday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win vs. Austria Vienna on Sunday.
Thomas Roberts was OUT (leg injury) for SK Austria Klagenfurt’s 4-3 win vs. Hartberg on Saturday.
2. Liga
Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played seven minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 1-1 draw with BW Linz on Friday.
Belgium
Mark McKenzie started and played 64 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win vs. Kortrijk on Saturday.
Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 loss to Waregem on Saturday.
Switzerland
Super League
Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Young Boys’ 1-0 loss to Sion on Saturday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Christian Cappis started and played 62 minutes in Brondby’s 4-2 loss to FC Copenhagen on Sunday.
Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Nordsjaelland on Monday.
Poland
Ekstraklasa
Aron Johannsson was OUT (injury) for Lech Poznan’s 2-0 win vs. Cracovia on Friday.
Ben Lederman was OUT (Injury) for Rakow’s 2-1 win vs. Wisla on Sunday.
Scotland
Premiership
Christian Ramirez came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win vs. Livingston on Sunday.
Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win vs. Rangers on Saturday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 0-0 draw vs. Halmstad on Saturday.
Nebiyou Perry was OUT (groin injury) for Ostersunds’ 5-0 loss to Hacken on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Sebastian Saucedo started, played 77 minutes and scored a GOAL in UNAM Pumas’ 3-1 loss to face San Luis on Sunday.
Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Friday.
Argentina
Liga Profesional
Joel Sonora started and played 59 minutes in Banfield’s 1-0 loss to Talleres Cordoba on Saturday.
Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.
Brazil
Serie A
Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 4-0 win vs. Flamengo on Sunday.
So is Horvath not the starter at Forest?
Is Hoppe injured, or are Schalke getting ready to sell him? Can’t believe they wouldn’t have him dress if he were available.
I don’t believe any of the GC players dressed in Europe this weekend. Played Sunday,travel Monday at the earliest, start Tuesday with Covid protocols so not much training time.
I read he just got back from Gold Cup duty on Friday, so he was probably given the game off Sunday considering travel and the opponent. It does sound like a move is coming, though. Lots of interest due to his age, productivity and Schalke’s asking price.