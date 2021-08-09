Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Reyna, De La Fuente and more)

By Ives Galarcep | August 8, 2021 8:04 pm ET

Gio Reyna is sporting a new number at Borussia Dortmund these days, and the early results suggest the number seven jersey he inherited from Jadon Sancho is going to suit him well.

The U.S. men’s national team star registered an assist and turned in a solid starting shift in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 DFB Pokal win vs. Wehen on Saturday.

Reyna was one of several Americans to help lead their teams to DFB Pokal success in the opening round. USMNT teammates John Brooks and Tyler Adams both started in wins for Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig respectively.

One American who played well, but couldn’t keep his team from losing in DFB Pokal is Julian Green, who scored a goal and converted a penalty kick, but watched Greuther Furth suffer a shock elimination at the hands of German fourth-division side Babelsberg.

Konrad De La Fuente enjoyed a dream start to his time at French side Marseille, registering an assist in a 3-2 comeback win on Sunday.

Zack Steffen started for Manchester City in the Community Shield against Leicester City, and while he turned in a strong performance, he couldn’t keep the Citizens from a 1-0 defeat.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

CoMMUNITY SHIELD

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes in Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss at Coventry on Sunday.

Duane Holmes started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 4-1 loss to Hull City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win against Wigan on Saturday.

Germany

DFB POKAL

Marc Heider started and played 90 minutes in VFL Osnabruck’s 2-0 win vs. Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress for VFL Osnabruck

Josh Sargent did not dress for Werder Bremen (a transfer is reportedly in the works)

Gio Reyna started, played 84 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win vs. Wehen on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 67 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win vs. Sandhausen on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 120 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 extra-time win vs. Preussen Munster on Sunday.

Julian Green started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in Greuther Furth’s 3-2 penalty shootout loss to Babelsberg on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman started and played 111 minutes for Greuther Furth.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s Stuttgart beat BFC Dynamo, 6-0, on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 loss to Mannheim on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe did not dress in Schalke’s 4-1 win vs. Villingen on Sunday.

SPAIN

Sergiño Dest started and played 61 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win vs. Juventus on Sunday.

Weston McKennie played 45 minutes off the bench for Juventus, and picked up a yellow card for Juventus.

France

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Lille’s 3-3 draw with Metz on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente started, played 88 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Marseille’s 3-2 win vs. Montpellier on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Alex Mendez started and played 66 minutes in Vizela’s 3-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon on Friday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played 20 minutes in FC Porto B’s 2-2 draw with Trofense on Saturday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-0 win vs. Austria Vienna on Sunday.

Thomas Roberts was OUT (leg injury) for SK Austria Klagenfurt’s 4-3 win vs. Hartberg on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played seven minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 1-1 draw with BW Linz on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie started and played 64 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win vs. Kortrijk on Saturday.

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 loss to Waregem on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 31 minutes in Young Boys’ 1-0 loss to Sion on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 62 minutes in Brondby’s 4-2 loss to FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Nordsjaelland on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Aron Johannsson was OUT (injury) for Lech Poznan’s 2-0 win vs. Cracovia on Friday.

Ben Lederman was OUT (Injury) for Rakow’s 2-1 win vs. Wisla on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Christian Ramirez came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Aberdeen’s 2-1 win vs. Livingston on Sunday.

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-0 win vs. Rangers on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 0-0 draw vs. Halmstad on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry was OUT (groin injury) for Ostersunds’ 5-0 loss to Hacken on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo started, played 77 minutes and scored a GOAL in UNAM Pumas’ 3-1 loss to face San Luis on Sunday.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul on Friday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora started and played 59 minutes in Banfield’s 1-0 loss to Talleres Cordoba on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Racing Club on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso dressed but did not play in Internacional’s 4-0 win vs. Flamengo on Sunday.