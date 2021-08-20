Arsenal-Chelsea, Red Bulls-NYCFC headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

By Ives Galarcep | August 20, 2021 9:00 am ET

Having to face the champions of Europe with your job on the line isn’t likely to be the ideal scenario Mikel Arteta was hoping for when the Premier League was first released, but last week’s loss to newly-promoted Brentford has the Arsenal manager under serious pressure heading into Sunday’s showdown with London rival Chelsea.

That subplot, along with the normal London Derby spice, makes the Arsenal-Chelsea clash the headlining match of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV.

Serie A kicks off this weekend as well in a season that should feature a wide-open title race. Inter Milan has lost some key figures, including Romelu Lukaku, while Juventus stands poised to try and regain the Scudetto. Inter begins its title defense at home against Genoa, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve visit Udinese.

It is Rivalry Week in MLS, and the latest edition of the New York Derby should promise some fireworks as New York City FC looks to secure bragging rights with a win at Red Bull Arena against the Red Bulls.

Here is a rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and online, as well as SBI’s picks for the Top 5 Matches to Watch this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Arsenal vs. Chelsea (Sunday). Can the Gunners save their coaches job, or will Thomas Tuchel’s Blues deliver a brutal final blow.

2. RB Leipzig vs. Stuttgart (Friday). American managers square off in the Bundesliga, with Jesse Marsch needing a win against Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men after he and RB Leipzig tasted defeat on opening day.

3. Red Bulls vs. NYCFC (Saturday). Red Bulls are coming off a win and NYCFC off a loss, but don’t be fooled, it is NYCFC that has been in better form, which should make this one an entertaining affair.

4. Portland Thorns vs. Olympique Lyonnais (Saturday). Arguably the two best women’s club teams in the world face off in Portland.

5. Napoli vs. Venezia (Sunday). Serie A’s return has also given American fans a new team to root for, and they’ll watch to see if Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann can feature against a strong Napoli side.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Friday

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart

La Liga

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs Cádiz

Ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brest vs PSG

Major League Soccer

10:30 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

PortugUese Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Moreirense vs Sporting Braga

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA- Mazatlán vs Tigres UANL

Argentine Primera División

3:45 p.m. -Paramount + – Aldosivi vs Colón

6 p.m. – Paramount + – Banfield vs Estudiantes

6 p.m. – Paramount + – Sarmiento vs Atlético Tucumán

8:15 p.m. – Paramount + – Independiente vs Defensa y Justicia

Belgian First Division A

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Standard Liège vs KV Oostende

Canadian Premier League

9:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Cavalry

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Macará vs Mushuc Runa

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bristol City vs Swansea City

Scottish Championship

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline Athletic

Spanish Segunda

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Real Valladolid vs Real Zaragoza

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Charleston Battery

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – Peacock – Liverpool vs Burnley

10 a.m. – Peacock – Leeds United vs Everton

10 a.m. – Peacock – Crystal Palace vs Brentford

10 a.m. – CNBC, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Norwich City

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bochum vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hertha BSC vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Greuther Fürth vs Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Monchengladbach

La Liga

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Deportivo Alavés vs Mallorca

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Granada vs Valencia

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Espanyol vs Villarreal

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Inter vs Genoa

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Empoli vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Atalanta

Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs Lens

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Lille

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes- Minnesota United vs Sporting KC

5:30 p.m. – FOX, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs Toronto FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. – ESPN+ fuboTV – DC United vs Atlanta United

8 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Chicago Fire

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs CF Montréal

8:30 p.m. – ESPN++ – Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin FC vs Portland Timbers

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlas vs Toluca

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – León vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision – Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul

10:36 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Monterrey vs Guadalajara

NWSL

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – North Carolina Courage vs Kansas City NWSL

10 p.m. – Paramount+ – OL Reign vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Godoy Cruz vs Huracán

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Central Córdoba SdE vs Platense

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Vélez Sarsfield vs Lanús

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – Arsenal vs Racing Club

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Boca Juniors vs Patronato

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs Huddersfield Town

Women’s International Champions Cup

7:30 p.m. – ESPNU, fuboTV , ESPN3 – Houston Dash vs FC Barcelona

10 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV , ESPN3 – Portland Thorns vs Olympique Lyonnais

The Women’s Cup

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Chicago Red Stars vs Paris Saint-Germain

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Louisville vs Bayern Munich

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL

Dutch Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. – ESPN 2 – Heerenveen vs RKC Waalwijk

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Cambuur

2 p.m. – ESPN 3 – Sparta Rotterdam vs Heracles

3 p.m. – ESPN 2 – Groningen vs Utrecht

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+, ESPN App – Charlotte Independence vs Colorado Springs

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, ESPN App – San Antonio vs Real Monarchs

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ ESPN App – El Paso Locomotive vs Rio Grande Valley

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – Las Vegas Lights vs Oakland Roots

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – San Diego Loyal vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Union Omaha

8 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – Tormenta vs New England II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ , ESPN App – Forward Madison vs North Texas

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. – Peacock- Southampton vs Manchester United

9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Chelsea

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs Cologne

La Liga

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlético Madrid vs Elche

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Levante vs Real Madrid

Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Udinese vs Juventus

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bologna vs Salernitana

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Napoli vs Venezia

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Roma vs Fiorentina

Ligue 1

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Clermont

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Metz vs Reims

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Troyes

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Angers SCO

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Montpellier vs Lorient

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Rennes vs Nantes

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Olympique Marseille

Liga MX

1 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- Pumas UNAM vs Puebla

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- América vs Tijuana

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA- Necaxa vs Juárez

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA- Querétaro vs Pachuca

NWSL

4 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Washington Spirit vs Orlando Pride

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Unión Santa Fe vs Talleres Córdoba

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Newell’s Old Boys vs Rosario Central

5 p.m. – Paramount+ – San Lorenzo vs Argentinos Juniors

7:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Gimnasia La Plata vs River Plate

Belgian First Division A

10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Zulte-Waregem vs Sporting Charleroi

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Club Brugge vs Beerschot

Brasileirão

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Palmeiras vs Cuiabá

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atletico PR vs Corinthians

Canadian Premier League

4 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Forge vs HFX Wanderers

Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hamburger SV vs Darmstadt 98

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Twente vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs Go Ahead Eagles

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Vitesse vs Willem II

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Dundee vs Hibernian

Swedish Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Elfsborg vs Hammarby

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs FC Tulsa

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City II vs Indy Eleven

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs Louisville City

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami FC vs Hartford Athletic

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Atlanta United II

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph vs Richmond Kickers

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fort Lauderdale vs Tucson

NCAA Women’s Soccer

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Utah vs Boise State

7 p.m. – fuboTV – California vs Santa Clara