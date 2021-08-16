Carli Lloyd, the best big-game player in U.S. women’s national team history, has announced her retirement from the USWNT, while laying out her plans to wrap up her historic playing career for club and country in the coming months.

The 39-year-old World Cup and Olympic champion will play her final matches in a USWNT uniform in a series of Fall friendlies set to be announced in the coming days, and will play her final professional season when she finishes up the current NWSL campaign with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Lloyd helped lead the USWNT to Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, and also Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She not only played key roles on those title teams, but also made it her trademark to deliver in the biggest matches. She scored the winning goal in the finals of the 2008 and 20012 Olympics, and three of the first four goals in the USWNT’s 5-2 World Cup final romp over Japan in 2015.

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” Lloyd said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

Lloyd heads into her final USWNT matches currently on 312 caps, the second-most in soccer history (behind former teammate Kristine Lilly’s 354), and 128 career international goals, tied for fifth-most in world soccer history.

Lloyd played her final competitive international match in the recent Olympic bronze medal match win vs. Australia, delivering on the big stage one last time with a two-goal performance that included scoring the game-winning goal.

What is your fondest memory of Carli Lloyd’s career? Do you think she is the best USWNT player of all-time?

Share your thoughts below.