Changes to SBI Soccer

If you are a regular visitor to SBI Soccer you may have noticed some recent changes at the site, and it is time to share an update with SBI readers on just what the changes are.

Starting this week, SBI Soccer will return to its original format as a site that features content produced only by me. Going forward you will only see articles, videos and podcasts on SBI Soccer that are written and/or produced by me.

Given that change in approach, I have bid farewell to the editorial staff and wish them well in their future endeavors.

To help you understand the reasoning behind the changes SBI, I have to provide some historical context on the origins of the site. I launched SBI Soccer in 2008 as a soccer blog and independent news site, leaving behind my full-time job as a newspaper reporter believing that the internet was the future. It was a leap of faith, but one I took because I believed I could make it work given my following and track record as a reporter and writer.

The first two years of SBI — known then as Soccer By Ives — consisted largely of me doing all of the writing and reporting and the site enjoyed considerable success and even won some awards. Part of the motivation to launch my own site was to also create a platform to showcase my work. That eventually led to a job offer from Fox Soccer, which I accepted.

The year was 2010, and once I joined Fox Soccer I set about changing SBI into more of a staff-driven site. I built a staff, and worked closely to train and help develop an impressive group of aspiring soccer journalists. The staff went on to produce a plethora of professionals who went on to blossom throughout the industry, establishing SBI as one of the best developers of soccer journalists in the country, boasting an unmatched list of successful alumni.

Fast forward to the present day, a decade later, and I found myself at a crossroads, having spent the past few years working more as an editor, mentor and teacher than actual reporter. My desire to get back to doing what I do best has led to the decision to return SBI to its original setup, with me serving as the site’s sole producer of content.

It was a decision that didn’t come easily due to the connection I have developed over the years with the present-day staff, some staffers who I had spent up to a decade working with. It was a difficult decision, but one I needed to make.

The goal is to take that time I was investing into daily editing and coaching and mentoring and using it to create more and better original content. That means more content from me in the form of more feature articles and exclusive interviews, more breaking news, and the return of video segments and more podcast episodes (and potentially another podcast).

Serving as a mentor and teacher has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career, and I will never stop being a mentor and advisor to former SBI writers who seek my advice. I am sure that one day I could find myself taking on a mentoring and editing role, but for the immediate future my focus is on getting back into the groove as a writer and reporter.

It will take me some time to get into the rhythm of producing the volume of content that SBI readers have grown accustomed to, but I will work hard to help SBI Soccer continue to be a site that fans of American soccer can visit for consistent, balanced, professional and original content covering the sport we love.