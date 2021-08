Chelsea-Liverpool headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Top 5 Matches to Watch

By Ives Galarcep | August 27, 2021 9:42 am ET

While Manchester City has entered the English Premier League season as the favorite to repeat as champion, both Chelsea and Liverpool will be looking to dethrone the Citizens and their meeting this weekend will go a long way toward telling us which of them is the bigger threat.

The Blues are riding high after winning the UEFA Champions League, and the recent addition of Romelu Lukaku has Chelsea even more confident of a title charge, but Liverpool will have a say, especially with Virgil Van Dijk back in the fold after a lengthy injury absence.

Chelsea-Liverpool is the top match to watch this weekend, but not the only enticing matchup in England. Manchester City meets Arsenal in a match that could wind up determining Mikel Arteta’s fate as Arsenal manager.

This Weekend could also see Lionel Messi make his Paris Saint-Germain debut, which will make PSG’s clash with Reims a must-see event.

Here is a rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and online, and SBI’s picks for the Top 5 Matches to Watch:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Chelsea vs. Liverpool. Two Premier League title contenders square off in what should be a thriller.

2. Manchester City vs. Arsenal. Could this be Mikel Arteta’s last match, or could the Gunners pull the upset that sparks a turnaround?

3. Wolfsburg vs. RB Leipzig. John Brooks and Tyler Adams square off before joining forces with the USMNT for World Cup qualifying.

4. LAFC vs. LA Galaxy. The LA Derby never disappoints and this one should have plenty of action even without Carlos Vela and Chicharito.

5. Reims vs. PSG. Lionel Messi could make his PSG debut, making this one you can’t miss.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Friday

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim

Spanish La Liga

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mallorca vs Espanyol

4:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valencia vs Deportivo Alavés

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Udinese vs Venezia

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Inter

French Ligue 1

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nantes vs Olympique Lyonnais

Major League Soccer

6:30 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – CF Montréal vs Toronto FC

8:40 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV – Orlando City vs Inter Miami

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Atlético San Luis

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Querétaro

10:06 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Monterrey

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Olmedo

English League One

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Burton Albion vs Cheltenham Town

Peruvian Primera Division

2:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Melgar vs Sporting Cristal

Spanish Segunda

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Las Palmas vs Huesca

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Las Vegas Lights vs LA Galaxy II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Howard vs Monmouth

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – East Tennessee State vs Longwood

NCAA Women’s Soccer

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fairfield vs Harvard

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Buffalo vs Yale

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pennsylvania vs Temple

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Canisius vs Cornell

6 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Columbia vs St. John’s

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs Wofford

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola vs Princeton

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga vs Belmont

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valparaiso vs Duquesne

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Holy Cross vs Dartmouth

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Virginia vs Bucknell

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Lamar vs Alabama

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – KansAS State vs Austin Peay

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Alcorn State vs Se Louisiana

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Texas A&M-cc vs Ut Rio Grande Valley

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto II vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – Peacock – Manchester City vs Arsenal

10 a.m. – Peacock – Aston Villa vs Brentford

10 a.m. – Peacock – Norwich City vs Leicester City

10 a.m. – Peacock – Newcastle United vs Southampton

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

10 a.m. – Peacock – West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. – NBC, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Chelsea

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Köln vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs Greuther Fürth

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bayern Munich vs Hertha BSC

Spanish La Liga

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Celta de Vigo vs Athletic Club

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Elche vs Sevilla

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Levante

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs Real Madrid

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Lazio vs Spezia

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atalanta vs Bologna

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Juventus vs Empoli

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Fiorentina vs Torino

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Atlanta United vs Nashville SC

6 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire

7 p.m. – FOX Network, fuboTV – Los Angeles FC vs LA Galaxy

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – New York City vs New England Revolution

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union

9 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids

9 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO – Guadalajara vs Necaxa

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Atlas

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – León vs América

National Women’s Soccer League

8 p.m. – Twitch – Chicago Red Stars vs Kansas City

Brasileirão

4 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sport Recife vs Chapecoense

6 p.m. – Paramount+ – Santos vs Flamengo

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Grêmio vs Corinthians

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Palmeiras vs Athletico-PR

Canadian Premier League

4 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Forge vs York United

Colombian Primera A

7:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Deportivo Pereira vs Millonarios

9:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético Huila vs Medellín

English Championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barnsley vs Birmingham City

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion

French Ligue 2

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Nîmes vs Caen

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Toulouse vs Valenciennes

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. – TUDN USA, TUDN – Pumas UNAM vs Querétaro

Dutch Eredivisie

12:45 p.m. – ESPN 2, – Cambuur vs Twente

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – PSV vs Groningen

2 p.m. – ESPN 3, – Go Ahead Eagles vs Sparta Rotterdam

3 p.m. – ESPN 2, – Willem II vs PEC Zwolle

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Indy Eleven vs Real Monarchs

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Hartford Athletic vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs Louisville City

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Charleston Battery vs Orange County SC

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. -ESPN+- FC Tulsa vs Atlanta United II

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Oakland Roots vs Tacoma Defiance

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- San Antonio vs El Paso Locomotive

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Phoenix Rising vs New Mexico United

11 p.m. -ESPN+- Sacramento Republic vs San Diego Loyal

NCAA Women’s Soccer

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Winthrop vs Vmi

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Clemson vs Texas A&M

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Usc vs Utah Valley

10 p.m. -ESPN+- Fresno State vs Csu Bakersfield

USL League One

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs North Carolina

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Union Omaha vs North Texas

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tormenta vs Fort Lauderdale

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Greenville Triumph

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Leeds United

9 a.m. – Peacock – Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Borussia M’gladbach

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig

Spanish La Liga

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barcelona vs Getafe

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cádiz vs Osasuna

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Granada

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlético Madrid vs Villarreal

Italian Serie A

12:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Genoa vs Napoli

12:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Sassuolo vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Milan vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. -Paramount+- Salernitana vs Roma

French Ligue 1

7 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Troyes vs Monaco

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Clermont vs Metz

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Strasbourg vs Brest

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Angers SCO vs Rennes

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Lille vs Montpellier

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Reims vs PSG

Major League Soccer

8:25 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Austin FC vs FC Dallas

10:08 p.m. -ESPN+- Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake

10:38 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers

Liga MX

1 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Toluca vs Pumas UNAM

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Juárez

9 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Cruz Azul vs Pachuca

National Women’s Soccer League

5 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage

5:30 p.m. -Paramount+- NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride

7 p.m. -Paramount+- OL Reign vs Portland Thorns

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville FC

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1 p.m. -fuboTV- Benfica vs Tondela

Argentine Primera División

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Central Córdoba SdE vs Rosario Central

Brasileirão

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – América Mineiro vs Ceará

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Juventude vs São Paulo

5:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Goianiense vs Internacional

7:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – RB Bragantino vs Atlético Mineiro

Canadian Premier League

1:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Atlético Ottawa vs HFX Wanderers

4 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Cavalry vs Edmonton

6:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Valour

Colombian Primera A

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Deportivo Cali vs Junior

7:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Santa Fe vs América de Cali

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente del Valle vs Barcelona

Honduran Liga Nacional

5 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Marathón vs Real España

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Utrecht vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs Vitesse

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs NEC

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs AZ

Peruvian Primera Division

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – César Vallejo vs Alianza Lima

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- Rangers vs Celtic

Swedish Allsvenskan

9 a.m. -ESPN+- Häcken vs IFK Göteborg

Turkish Super Lig

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV- Giresunspor vs Trabzonspor

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Sporting Kansas City II vs Memphis 901

6 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Rio Grande Valley

6:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Miami FC vs New York RB II

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Vermont vs Lehigh

1 p.m. -ESPN+- UC Irvine vs Loyola

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Furman vs George Mason

1 p.m. -fuboTV, ESPN3 – Utah Valley vs Niagara

1 p.m. -ESPN+- UC Riverside vs Canisius

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Michigan vs Oakland

2 p.m. -ESPN+- Robert Morris vs Duquesne

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Marist vs Navy

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Creighton vs Saint Louis

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Old Dominion vs American

6 p.m. -ESPN+- Davidson vs Campbell

6 p.m. -ESPN+- North Florida vs Ucf

6 p.m. -fuboTV- UCLA vs San Francisco

6 p.m. -ESPN+- Coastal Carolina vs High Point

6 p.m. – fuboTV- Washington vs Cal State Fullerton

6 p.m. – ESPN+- Western Michigan vs Loyola Chicago

6 p.m. – ESPN+- Long Island University vs Saint Joseph’s

7 p.m. – fuboTV- Bucknell vs Wake Forest

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Gardner-webb vs Unc Greensboro

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Unc Wilmington vs South Florida

9 p.m. – ESPN+- UC San Diego vs Unlv

10 p.m. – ESPN+- Pacific vs Csu Northridge

10 p.m. – ESPN+- Csu Bakersfield vs Grand Canyon

NCAA Women’s Soccer

11 a.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Joseph’s vs Princeton

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs Quinnipiac

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Francis vs Niagara

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fairleigh Dickinson vs Fordham

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – LSU vs Ucf

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vcu vs Liberty

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dayton vs Toledo

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Holy Cross vs Brown

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Binghamton vs Temple

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Monmouth

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vermont vs Dartmouth

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Peter’s vs Army

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Anderson vs The Citadel

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs Stony Brook

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Colorado vs Florida State

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs Georgia State

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kentucky vs South Florida

1 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Ut Martin vs Indiana State

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – East Carolina vs High Point

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Valparaiso vs Robert Morris

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Virginia Tech vs Cincinnati

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Eastern Michigan vs Syracuse

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Jacksonville vs Presbyterian

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Purdue Fort Wayne vs Bellarmine

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Saginaw Valley vs Detroit Mercy

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Youngstown State vs Wake Forest

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Georgia Southern vs Charleston Southern

1:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Ohio State vs North Carolina

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Iowa vs Kansas

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indiana vs Memphis

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colgate vs La Salle

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Drake vs Iowa State

2 p.m. – ESPN+- Drexel vs Lafayette

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Auburn vs South Alabama

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Marshall vs MoreheAD State

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ut Rio Grande Valley vs Tcu

2 p.m. – ESPN App – George Washington vs Virginia

2 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Saint Louis vs Illinois State

2 p.m. – ESPN+- TexAS State vs Stephen F. Austin

2 p.m. – ESPN+- USC Upstate vs Appalachian State

2 p.m. – ESPN+- Alabama A&m vs Jacksonville State

2 p.m. – ESPN+- East Tennessee State vs Unc Asheville

3 p.m. – ESPN+- Siena vs Lehigh

3 p.m. – ESPN+- Albany vs Cornell

3 p.m. – ESPN+- Missouri State vs Tulsa

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Msu Billings vs Montana

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Utah State vs Weber State

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mount St. Mary’s vs Campbell

3 p.m. – fuboTV- Washington vs Loyola Marymount

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Um KansAS City vs Siu Edwardsville

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Longwood vs Richmond

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Umass vs Boston University

4 p.m. – fuboTV- Stanford vs San Diego State

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami vs Austin Peay

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Duquesne vs West Virginia

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ole Miss vs Arkansas State

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Iona vs Loyola

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Samford vs Kennesaw State

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – College Of Charleston vs Coastal Carolina

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – George Mason vs Pennsylvania

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga vs Tennessee Tech

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Western Carolina vs Gardner-webb

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Smu vs Baylor

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Baptist vs Houston

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Wright State vs Oklahoma State

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Central Arkansas vs Little Rock

8:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Abilene Christian vs TexAS Tech

9 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs Long Beach State

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – CSU Northridge vs UC Irvine