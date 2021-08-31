Chris Richards joins Hoffenheim on season-long loan

Young American defender Chris Richards was staring at the very real possibility of being buried deep on the bench at Bayern Munich for the upcoming Bundesliga season, a fate that couldn’t have been all that appealing to a player who enjoyed a successful stint as a Bundesliga starter last season.
Now, the 21-year-old U.S. men’s national team prospect is going to have the chance to build on last season’s success after securing another loan to Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, with the new deal set to run for the full upcoming season.
🔹 Welcome back Chris 🔹
Chris #Richards has made a return to #TSG. Chris played for the Bundesliga side last season but returned to FC Bayern Munich after his loan spell ended. In a similar agreement, Richards joins on loan again until the end of the season. #TSG | @eastmamba pic.twitter.com/Jkw8cgq5cW
— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) August 31, 2021
The new loan deal will come in conjunction with a contract extension for Richards at Bayern Munich, with his current deal set to run through the 2022-2023 season.
Richards will be reunited with Hoffenheim manager Sebastian Hoeness, who first managed him with Bayern Munich’s reserve team before reuniting with Richards last season.
The former FC Dallas academy product made 11 appearances for Hoffenheim last season, enjoying a strong run as a starting central defender before suffering a hip injury that cost him the final three matches of the Bundesliga season and knocked him out of contention for the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League squad.
Richards remains one of the top young central defender prospects in the USMNT pipeline, and the return to Hoffenheim should provide him with the opportunity for the kind of consistent playing time that should help him continue to develop so he can make a push for a regular role in Gregg Berhalter’s national team setup.
As things stand, Richards has made three appearances with the USMNT, earning his national team debut last November.
What do you think of this development? Excited to see Richards have a chance to start for a full season in the Bundesliga? Think he should have stayed at Bayern? See him challenging for a starting role with the USMNT in 2021?
Share your thoughts below.
Glad to see him loaned back to a familiar team and coach, instead of continuous loans to different teams. Definitely can see him possibly working his way into the October qualifiers if he plays consistently and well.
people are daft why on earth do you sign an extension through 20-freaking-25 with the team that will barely play you. like he’s trying to figure out a way to make sure he stays behind zimmermann sands robinson. not sure where people see the 2022 chance going back on loan to the team that didn’t platform him to the NT this year. unwise. and before people start explaining the “virtues” of this, it’s him agreeing to a few more contract years so they will let him out on loan to the same team he could join permanently on a free in a year.
while i understand the logic that this gets him “out of bayern,” it only does in a one year sense, and for the longer term, it “puts him back in” even longer. to be fair, he could be sold as the years progress. but he could also simply be serially loaned, with each successive loan framed as an escape except he extended the times he has to escape. to me he’d put himself outside looking in for NT, take your lumps for a final contract year, play chicken and see if they would loan you again without an extension or release you and then go someplace next season permanently, that you can choose. i do not get this “sign again and i will loan you” nonsense. if a NFL player repeatedly signed back up with a team that puts you on the practice squad, and didn’t go to another team to try and make their squad, or drop down to CFL to show they could play, you’d think they were batty. with these bayern and chelsea loans you only seem to complicate your exit and raise your asking price by playing well on loan. and if you play badly on loan your career gets worse. i don’t see where the positive is.
also, to the extent he blew off NT summer calls for bayern hoping to “boomerang” the coach, he basically went around in a circle. “boomerang” meaning go away to go around. he ends up where he was in the spring. still want to tell me he should go do preseason instead? fwiw: his skipping-brother reynolds has 0 league minutes and a 1 minute sub in UCL playoff rounds for roma. meanwhile hoppe to mallorca and vines to antwerp. fwiw2: both arguments had a “logic,” but only one path actually worked. guess which.
If we play with three in the back then it would be Richards–Brooks–Robinson.
Really happy to see Chris Richards get this loan. He has a good chance making the World Cup if he stays healthy. Would love to see a Richards and Miles Robinson down the road. Right now I’m betting Miles Robinson as Brooks partner