Christian Pulisic becomes first American to win UEFA Super Cup after Chelsea tops Villarreal

For the second time this summer Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick that helped his team win a trophy, only this time he did it for his club team rather than the U.S. men’s national team.
Pulisic converted the sixth round penalty for Chelsea, which went on to win a penalty shootout over Villarreal in seven rounds in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The victory helped make Pulisic the first American to win the UEFA Super Cup after becoming the first American to play in the event.
Pulisic started the match on the bench, but came on for Chelsea’s goal-scorer, Hakim Ziyech, in the 43rd minute.
Pulisic had a chance to win the match with a close-range shot, but sent his attempt wide of goal.
Pulisic made sure to make his next chance count, converting from the penalty in the shootout, providing some deja vu after his winning penalty kick in the Concacaf Nations League final helped the USMNT defeat Mexico back in June.
Wednesday’s victory makes it three trophies in the past three months for Pulisic after Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League title in May and the USMNT’s Nations League title in June.
Chelsea’s English Premier League campaign kicks off on Saturday against Crystal Palace in a season that could be a challenging one for Pulisic as he faces a serious fight for playing time in a crowded attack that is reportedly set to add Romelu Lukaku. The shoulder injury suffered by Ziyech on Wednesday is being called a serious one, which could mean more opportunities for Pulisic to make his way into the starting lineup at the start of the new season.
Pulisic is no stranger to fighting for minutes, as last season showed when he found himself struggling for consistent playing time when Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea before eventually playing his way into the team’s rotation down the stretch.
Pulisic’s playing time will be something for USMNT fans to watch given how important he is to the U.S. attack heading into World Cup qualifying in September.
Tuchel started all three of last summer’s mega signings…why is Werner still getting chances is beyond me? Havertz was OK last season but better than Pulisic, neither was Ziyech.
No idea why Tuchel continues to go looking for people to start ahead of Pulisic…
Pulisic wasn’t even in the top 5 for PKs today.
I’ll be the cynical one for a change. I don’t care if he gets a lot of minutes at Chelsea. As long as he’s healthy when he puts on the national team jersey is what I’m selfishly thinking. If less minutes at Chelsea means he’s healthy for the Stars and Stripes, and we win trophies, or qualify for the WC, what more could you want? Let him be a super sub, with Tuchel. He’ll be a starter all day long with GB.
Sounds more pragmatic than cynical to me. It’s a long season- With CL and cups plus league play- he’ll have opportunity to show well.
Premier League. Champions League. FA Cup. League Cup. I’m not worried about him getting minutes. Players will get hurt and will have dips in form. The sky is not falling. I just can’t believe Timo and Tammy are still there.
I can’t help but worry a bit about whether Chelsea is the best fit for Pulisic going forward. I think it’ll be hard to decide one way or the other until he goes for a long stretch without injury. But if he can take advantage of Ziyech’s absence over the next few weeks, it may be his best opportunity to stake a claim for consistent playing time.
His manager already sees him as a super-sub/bench option-life ain’t getting easier if Lukaku is indeed coming. Puli has got to start burying those chances to make the choice much more difficult for Tuchel.
Lukaku is a striker. Pulisic is a midfielder.
Josh, my man, you do realize that Chelsea has multiple players who can play multiple positions right? And if there’s now a blue-chip nine-figure striker occupying the striker role on a regular basis that means less minutes in that position for those players who then have to be deployed in areas of the field where Pulisic can play (like Werner and Havertz). It also means less use of the false nine, which we saw Chelsea deploy at times last year.
So yes, Lukaku’s arrival means fewer attacking minutes to go around with this particular Chelsea attacking group. Ziyech’s injury should help alleviate that a bit to start the season but Pulisic will need to make the most of his early-season minutes or find himself stuck in a very crowded group fighting for fewer minutes.