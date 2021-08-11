Christian Pulisic becomes first American to win UEFA Super Cup after Chelsea tops Villarreal

For the second time this summer Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick that helped his team win a trophy, only this time he did it for his club team rather than the U.S. men’s national team.

Pulisic converted the sixth round penalty for Chelsea, which went on to win a penalty shootout over Villarreal in seven rounds in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The victory helped make Pulisic the first American to win the UEFA Super Cup after becoming the first American to play in the event.

Pulisic started the match on the bench, but came on for Chelsea’s goal-scorer, Hakim Ziyech, in the 43rd minute.

Pulisic had a chance to win the match with a close-range shot, but sent his attempt wide of goal.

Pulisic made sure to make his next chance count, converting from the penalty in the shootout, providing some deja vu after his winning penalty kick in the Concacaf Nations League final helped the USMNT defeat Mexico back in June.

Wednesday’s victory makes it three trophies in the past three months for Pulisic after Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League title in May and the USMNT’s Nations League title in June.

Chelsea’s English Premier League campaign kicks off on Saturday against Crystal Palace in a season that could be a challenging one for Pulisic as he faces a serious fight for playing time in a crowded attack that is reportedly set to add Romelu Lukaku. The shoulder injury suffered by Ziyech on Wednesday is being called a serious one, which could mean more opportunities for Pulisic to make his way into the starting lineup at the start of the new season.

Pulisic is no stranger to fighting for minutes, as last season showed when he found himself struggling for consistent playing time when Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea before eventually playing his way into the team’s rotation down the stretch.

Pulisic’s playing time will be something for USMNT fans to watch given how important he is to the U.S. attack heading into World Cup qualifying in September.