Gio Reyna scores goal in Dortmund win on record-setting day

Gio Reyna had some U.S. men’s national team fans a bit worried he might be carrying a knock ahead of Concacaf World Cup qualifying, but not only was the teenage sensation able to start in his final match before the international break, he was also able to make some history.

Reyna became the youngest player to ever play in 50 matches in the German Bundesliga on Friday, and commemorated the moment with a goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win against Hoffenheim.

🎥 An absolute #Bundesliga classic tonight as @BlackYellow sealed the win VERY late on… any guess who got the winner? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Zw2B1bCqm4 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 27, 2021

Reyna’s goal broke a goal-less affair in the 49th minute, scoring the sixth Bundesliga goal of his career, which happened to tie him with his father Claudio for goals in the Bundesliga.

The appearance helped Reyna reach the 50-match mark at the age of 18 years, nine months and 14 days, besting the previous record held by Kai Havertz and joining a list that includes fellow American Christian Pulisic, who is now the fifth-youngest to ever reach 50 Bundesliga appearances.

50 – Giovanni Reyna makes his 50th Bundesliga appearance – aged 18 years, 9 months and 14 days, he is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach this mark. Diamond. #BVBTSG pic.twitter.com/ls2ZzQfxzt — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 27, 2021

Reyna played a total of 63 minutes, and finished having completed 32 of 37 passes, including two key passes to go with three shots and two tackles.

Reyna will now head to Nashville as one of the first arrivals to U.S. men’s national team camp ahead of World Cup qualifying. The uncertain status of Pulisic’s availability for the qualifying opener against El Salvador on Thursday will more than likely put more of the playmaking responsibility on Reyna as he prepares to make his World Cup qualifying debut.

Reyna will be looking to build on his impressive performances in June during Concacaf Nations League, when he delivered a goal and assist in the 3-2 victory over Mexico in the final.

