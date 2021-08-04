Gold Cup winners Turner, Robinson and Sands among 28 players named for MLS All-Star Game

Matt Turner, Miles Robinson and James Sands returned to their MLS teams this week fresh off helping lead the U.S. men’s national team to a Gold Cup title, and now all three are set to be teammates once again later this month.

The USMNT trio made the 28-player list for the MLS All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars on August 25 at Banc of California Stadium, with the league unveiling the selections on Wednesday.

The squad is made up of players selected by voting from fans, media and players, players chosen specifically by LAFC head coach Bob Bradley — who is coaching the MLS All-Stars — and two selections by MLS commissioner Don Garber (Cade Cowell and Tajon Buchanan).

The players voted in by fans, media and players included Pedro Gallese, Walker Zimmerman, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Alex Roldan, Nouhou Tolo, Lucas Zelarayan, Joao Paulo, Carles Gil, Cristian Roldan, Carlos Vela, Raul Ruidiaz, Nani, Javier Hernandez.

Bradley’s selections included: Gustavo Bou, Ricardo Pepi, Diego Rossi, Daniel Salloi, Eduard Atuesta, Damir Kreilach, Emanuel Reynoso, Julian Araujo, Jesus Murillo, Miles Robinson, James Sands, Kai Wagner, Matt Turner.

Here is the full squad for the MLS All-Star Game:

20201 MLS ALL-STAR TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Jesus Murillo (Los Angeles FC), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), James Sands (New York City FC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles FC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Nani (Orlando City SC), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Diego Rossi (Los Angeles FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC), Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)