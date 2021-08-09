Josh Sargent completes Norwich City transfer, ready to compete in "the best league in the world"

After months of being linked to a potential return to the German Bundesliga, Josh Sargent has completed a transfer to newly-promoted English Premier League side Norwich City in an $11 million deal that will have U.S. men’s national team fans at least a little worried about whether it could be a risky switch.
It wasn’t a difficult decision for Sargent, who will now have a chance to compete in the Premier League, joining Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen as the lone Americans set to compete in the league this season.
“I think the Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s going to push me and challenge me to be a better player,” Sargent said in an interview with the club website. “I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here at Norwich. I’m very excited to get started.”
Sargent will join a Canaries side that won the League Championship last season, but has already seen midfield standout Emi Buendia leave in the summer transfer window, while star playmaker Todd Cantwell has been linked to a move to join Buendia at Aston Villa in the wake of Jack Grealish’s transfer to Manchester City.
If the Canaries can hold onto Cantwell to go with Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and newly-acquired Werder Bremen midfielder Milot Rashica — Sargent’s former and once-again teammate — Sargent could find himself playing in a much improved attack than the one he played in at Werder Bremen last season.
Reuniting with Rashica should also help the 21-year-old as he adapts to a new team and new league.
“I talked to Milot Rashica a lot about it and he’s only had positive things to say about here,” Sargent said. “It’s definitely a plus knowing him. He can introduce me to all of the guys. I was already going to feel comfortable coming here but having him will help a lot.”
Pukki is Norwich City’s lead striker, but Sargent will provide depth at the position and can operate as a second striker, or even as a wide forward if Canaries manager Daniel Farke deploys a 4-3-3 formation.
“I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile,” Sargent said. “No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 percent and hopefully score some goals.
Sargent is under pressure to earn regular playing time with the Canaries if he is going to maintain his status as the top striker in Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. men’s national team setup. The competition at the role has increased, with Jordan Siebatcheu, Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dike among the players trying to push for the starting spot.
With the USMNT set to begin World Cup qualifying in September, making it an important next three weeks for Sargent, who is just 21, but who arrives at the Premier League with experience as a Bundesliga and national team starter.
“I’m still very young,” Sargent said. “To get so many, not only games, but starts and to get so much time in the games has helped me gain a lot of experience and hopefully I can bring it here to the Premier League.”
I don’t know what it is but USMNT fans are always scared when our guys make a big move. We did the same thing to McKennie at Juvi, let them sink or swim. If they have the talent they’ll find a way to make it over there.
Amen to that!
Considering what Norwich paid I am sure Sargent will get plenty of playing time and I am confident he will do well. Probably Norwich won’t score tons of goals, but Sargent is good at doing lots of other work and every goal he scores will be meaningful. I’ll be rooting for Norwich City this year.
I like it. I think he plays Saturday, even if he doesn’t start. Comes on in the 75th minute and gets to toss himself about a bit. Within a couple/few weeks, I think he can be part of the starting lineup, linking up with his friend Rashica and learning how to combine with Pukki. Farke likes a battler and I think Sargent’s workrate will win him some fans.
It seems making a living in Europe in this sport is all about taking risks and taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. Sargent is one of those players who continues to manage his career well. I think Sargent had hit a plateau at WB, and playing in B2 for a year would not help him professionally. A young player joining a Euro top 5, such as Sargent, Busio, or Tesserman, may be better able to earn playing time and be successful with a newly promoted team. If the team falters, and you impress, you are in line for a transfer. Sargent also has improved his transition game and hold-up play at WB, which Norwich will likely use to their advantage.
@PN, Totally agreed. Norwich German manager, Daniel Farke was Dorussia Dortmund II manager during 2015-2017 and has crossed paths with and coached Pulisic for a year before CP promoted to the senior team. I’m sure Farke has continued to follow Bundesliga and scouted Sargent at Bremen (most likely had a big role in in recommending to Norwich’s executives in buying Sargent) since he became head coach at Norwich.
are these guys’ agents crackheads? horvath goes to the one team in the bottom 19 or so of the championship where he won’t start. sargent knowing what happened to soto signs up to be a backup at norwich.
Sargent will be getting over $1 million of his transfer fee. He was getting a little over $1 million per year at Bremen and will probably get more at Norwich. He signed a 4 year contract. That’s what it’s all about.
I’m sure they’ll treat someone they paid a 12 million transfer fee for (one of the biggest in club history) the same as someone they got on a free.
I said this in another article posted but I’m not in love with this move either. Who knows what his options really were but this is a really risky move. I think of how jozy’s career really took a nosedive after he joined Sunderland. He was playing the best of his career at AZ and for national team in that period. A move to a team capable of playing attacking soccer would benefit him more even if it’s not the big $$ and limelight of the premier league.
I think Sargent will get enough PT. I also think he will be doing plenty of ball chasing for a relegation contending team who just sold their best player. It would be a success if he could hit even 7 premier league goals this year
Sunderland didn’t really derail Jozy’s NT career though. Even with frequent injuries Jozy had some of his best years of his career after moving to Sunderland and later to Toronto. Jozy signed with AZ, July 15, 2011, he played his last game with them in May 2013 in that time he scored 1 NT goal, if you expand it to the day he signed with Sunderland it was only 5 goals. So during his best club time he had his worst NT time. You have to remember Jozy had 3 managers in the first three months at Sunderland. Farke seems pretty safe at this time so hopefully it won’t be the same situation.
Sargent is not Soto.
Exactly!!! No offense to Soto but he is noooooo Sargent. Josh had 7 goals last year in the 2nd best league in the world. Soto can’t even start in denmark or wherever he was loaned out too last year
@THE IMPERATIVE VOICE, Please don’t prematurely jump to conclusion yet. The English League Championship season is only ONE game in. How can you declare Horvath won’t start for Nottingham Forest (plus the Championship season opener ended up in defeat)? Please do NOT compare Soto with Sargent. What has Soto accomplished in his short, young career even though there’s no telling Soto may eventually have a glorious career?
Not sure if this is the best play for him. But probably not much of a choice. WB needed funds badly and Norwich first to pony up the £8m fee so off he goes. Going to be in a relegation battle all year and chances of them dropping next are highly probable. They have a brutal start to open the season – Pool, City, Leicester, Gunners. I hope they do well and he’s not looking at the same situation a year from now.