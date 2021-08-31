After a month of August that saw Matthew Hoppe linked with more than a half-dozen teams in England, the U.S. men’s national team forward is instead heading to Spain, where he will join a suddenly growing number of Americans plying their trade in La Liga.
Hoppe has completed a transfer to newly-promoted Mallorca, ending a month-long transfer saga that saw him linked to multiple Premier League teams only to conclude with the USMNT forward joining a Spanish team that counts Steve Nash and Stuart Holden as part-owners.
The 20-year-old California native enjoyed a breakout season at Schalke, scoring six goals in half a season as one of the few bright spots during Schalke’s march to relegation.
Hoppe’s days at Schalke figured to be numbered as one of the team’s most valued commodities, though the German club wound up settling for far less than its initially-reported $9 million valuation for the player.
Hoppe is coming off a strong showing with the USMNT on its way to winning the Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament that allowed him to boost his national team stock, though a lack of playing time upon his return cost him a chance to be part of the upcoming September World Cup qualifiers.
Hoppe joins a list of Americans playing in La Liga that includes Sergiño Dest at FC Barcelona, Yunus Musah at Valencia and Matt Miazga at Alaves.
Mallorca is enjoying an outstanding start to its return season in La Liga, with seven points from its first three matches.
Hoppe could make his debut on Sept. 11 when Mallorca travels to Athletic Bilbao.
As long as he gets minutes I’m good with this transfer. His tenacity/grit will work well in the league while he’ll be pushed to tighten up his technical skill set and his tactical awareness.
I still think he’s on the outside of the USMNT 23, but it should strengthen his abilities and move him up the pecking order a little.
Unless he landed at a low level/newly promoted EPL team, Hoppe would be riding the pine. Like Richards, he needed to move to a side where he can break into the lineup. He is better off at a side like Mallorca, much like Tessman and Busio at Venezia.
It also seems Schalke learned this time that teams could wait until the last minute for Hoppe’s price to drop, knowing the team’s difficult financial position.
Good move and hope he earns plenty of playing time. If he adapts, La Liga will absolutely help him technically.
Mollarca also brought in Takefusa Kubo and Lee Kang-in. Lots of young potential in the attack for a side that’s been able to be pretty defensively sound.
Seems like a good move for him.
La Liga is a good thing. I don’t see him as a real La Liga type player so maybe this will lead to him developing better ball skills to go along with his other attributes. Just heard that CCV is going on loan to Celtic in Scotland. Probably about equivalent to a top Championship club, but a chance to play European football.
Hadn’t seen that about CCV, their Europa group should be fun Ferencvaros and Henry Wingo, Real Betis with Guardado and Lainez, and Bayer Leverkusan.
It was announced on the Premier League Transfer Show on NBCSN just as I was writing my comment. It literally came at the last minute and little information was given outside of the fact that it happened.