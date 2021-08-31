After a month of August that saw Matthew Hoppe linked with more than a half-dozen teams in England, the U.S. men’s national team forward is instead heading to Spain, where he will join a suddenly growing number of Americans plying their trade in La Liga.

Hoppe has completed a transfer to newly-promoted Mallorca, ending a month-long transfer saga that saw him linked to multiple Premier League teams only to conclude with the USMNT forward joining a Spanish team that counts Steve Nash and Stuart Holden as part-owners.

😉 Vistas a 𝐆𝐎𝐋 👀 𝑵𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘𝒔 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kJvifJ2MvG — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 31, 2021

The 20-year-old California native enjoyed a breakout season at Schalke, scoring six goals in half a season as one of the few bright spots during Schalke’s march to relegation.

Hoppe’s days at Schalke figured to be numbered as one of the team’s most valued commodities, though the German club wound up settling for far less than its initially-reported $9 million valuation for the player.

Hoppe is coming off a strong showing with the USMNT on its way to winning the Concacaf Gold Cup, a tournament that allowed him to boost his national team stock, though a lack of playing time upon his return cost him a chance to be part of the upcoming September World Cup qualifiers.

Hoppe joins a list of Americans playing in La Liga that includes Sergiño Dest at FC Barcelona, Yunus Musah at Valencia and Matt Miazga at Alaves.

Mallorca is enjoying an outstanding start to its return season in La Liga, with seven points from its first three matches.

Hoppe could make his debut on Sept. 11 when Mallorca travels to Athletic Bilbao.