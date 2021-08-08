MLS Scoreboard: Atlanta United beats Crew, Dallas tops Austin, and more

Atlanta United snapped a 12-match winless streak on Saturday night, and resuscitated its playoff hopes in the process.

Ezequiel Barco’s two goals helped the Five Stripes to a 3-2 win against the Columbus Crew in Columbus on Saturday, giving Atlanta United it’s first win since May 15. The defeat is the Crew’s third straight, a straight that has seen Columbus allow a whopping 11 goals during that stretch.

In Texas, it was FC Dallas beating Austin FC, 2-0, with Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira providing the goals to help give FC Dallas its third win in four matches and pull within two points of the playoff places in the West.

Minnesota United won its third straight home match on Saturday, disposing of the Houston Dynamo. Adrian Heath’s men scored early through Robin Lod and cruised to victory against a Dynamo side that is now winless in its past 11 matches.

Here is a closer look at Saturday’s MLS action:

FC Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 1

(Brenner 42′) – (Nani 56′)

Man of the Match: Nani came off the bench at halftime and immediately made things happen for the Lions, helping net the equalizer.

Moment of the Match: It didn’t stand up as the winner, but Brenner scoring his first goal at home in Cincinnati was a special moment.

Match to Forget: Allan Cruz won’t want to remember his inexplicable decision to try a backheel pass in the middle of the field, which Nani promptly picked off and turned into the Orlando City equalizer.

Crew 2 Atlanta United 3

(Mensah 37′, Pedro Santos 90+1′) – (Ezequiel Barco 5′, 35′, Marcelino Moreno 65′)

Man of the Match: Ezequiel Barco’s two goals helped set the early tone for Atlanta United’s victory.

Moment of the Match: Barco’s opening goal was a beauty, with George Bello’s back-heel pass springing him for the finish.

Match to Forget: Marlon Hairston lost his mark on Atlanta United’s first goal, then committed the penalty foul setting up Atlanta’s second goal.

Minnesota United 2, Dynamo 0

(Robin Lod 14′, Brent Kallman 71′)

Man of the Match: Emmanuel Reynoso was once again at his creative best, setting up Minnesota’s second goal with a perfect corner kick, and delivering a pair of very dangerous shots that were denied by excellent saves.

Moment of the Match: Wil Trapp’s 30-yard blast seemed like an ill-advised shot when he took it, but he hit it hard enough to force a spilled save, which set up the Loons’ opening goal.

Match to Forget: Marko Maric made some big saves to deny Reynoso, but his spilled save of a long-range shot to set up Robin Lod’s opening goal.

Toronto FC 2, New York City FC 2

(Richie Laryea 49′, Alejandro Pozuelo 55′) – (Santiago Rodriguez 12′, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 21′)

Man of the Match: Alejandro Pozuelo sparked the TFC comeback, setting up Richie Laryea’s finish before scoring his own just six minutes later.

Moment of the Match: Pozuelo’s equalizer kicked off celebrations at BMO Field as he and Laryea combined for their second goal on the night.

Match to Forget: Both NYCFC goals were sparked by bad passes intended for Michael Bradley, who wasn’t to blame for the passes, but who could have done better to track Santiago Rodriguez on NYCFC’s opening goal.

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 0

(Ryan Hollingshead 50′, Jesus Ferreira 63′)

Man of the Match: Szabolcs Schön delivered a pair of perfectly-placed passes to set up both FC Dallas goals.

Moment of the Match: Ryan Hollingshead’s goal was a well-orchestrated sequence, complete with poised finish.

Match to Forget: Cecilio Dominguez was brought on to provide an attacking spark but not only failed to bring one, he also committed the turnover leading directly to FC Dallas’ second goal just one minute after entering the match.

Colorado Rapids 0, Sporting Kansas City 0

Man of the Match: Tim Melia was outstanding, recording three saves in the second half to help Sporting KC leave Colorado with a well-earned point.

Moment of the Match: Melia’s reaction save on Diego Rubio’s point-blank header was the game-saving moment for Sporting KC.

Match to Forget: Jonathan Lewis had a golden chance in the 73rd minute, but wasted the excellent service from Cole Bassett by putting it wide.

Portland Timbers 3, Real Salt Lake 2

(Dairon Asprilla 10′, Yimmi Chara 29′, Felipe Mora 62′) – (Albert Rusnak 40′, Damir Kreilach 80′)

Man of the Match: Dairon Asprilla scored the opener from the penalty spot, then set up Yimmi Chara’s goal with a perfect give-and-go.

Moment of the Match: Felipe Mora’s goal, set up by an excellent Sebastian Blanco pass, proved to be the winner.

Match to Forget: Toni Datkovic had a terrible night, committing the penalty handball leading to Portland’s first goal, then failing to pick up Mora’s run on the Timbers third goal.