MLS Scoreboard: Ruidiaz magic earns Sounders another road win, Atlanta United wins third straight, and more

Raul Ruidiaz began Wednesday night on the bench for the Seattle Sounders as Brian Schmetzer looked to rotate his squad a bit, but it didn’t take long for the Peruvian MLS MVP candidate to make an impact when he was finally unleashed on FC Dallas.

Ruidiaz scored just seconds after entering the match to help give the Sounders a 1-0 road win against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, Seattle’s third straight road win.

WHO ELSE BUT THIS GUY?!?!@RaulRuidiazM scores just a few seconds after subbing on! 🇵🇪🙌#SoundersMatchday | #DALvSEA pic.twitter.com/obSkxNddy7 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 19, 2021

Ruidiaz wasn’t the only MLS MVP candidate to deliver goal-scoring magic on Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi helped his team avoid a home defeat when his stoppage-time finish helped earn a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.

Late-game heroics are becoming a habit for Inter Miami, which found a late goal yet again to beat the Chicago Fire, with Rodolfo Pizarro helping the Herons win their third straight home match.

ARE U KIDDING ME?!!! 😮😮@Rpizarrot with a magisterial finish and #InterMiamiCF have the lead in stoppage time! #MIAvCHI 3-2 pic.twitter.com/SGVKepPUPq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 19, 2021

Wednesday night’s loaded MLS schedule also saw Atlanta United win its third straight match, the Philadelphia Union halted red-hot New York City FC thanks to an Alejandro Bedoya winner, and the New York Red Bulls kept the Columbus Crew’s brutal slump going courtesy of a John Tolkin winner in a 1-0 victory.

Here is a rundown of all of Wednesday night’s MLS scores (look for more detailed recaps on Thursday morning):

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 0

(Ezequiel Barco 20′)

Revolution 3, D.C. United 2

(Tommy McNamara 49′, Tajon Buchanan 53′, DeJuan Jones 85′) – (Paul Arriola 10′, Ramon Abila 90+6′)

FC Cincinnati 0, CF Montreal 0

Inter Miami 3, Fire 2

(Indiana Vassilev 34′, Robbie Robinson 62′, Rodolfo Pizarro 90+3′) – (Francisco Calvo 40′, Luka Stojanovic 48′)

Union 1, NYCFC 0

(Alejandro Bedoya 67′)

Red Bulls 1, Crew 0

(John Tolkin 33′)

FC Dallas 0, Sounders 1

(Raul Ruidiaz 63′)

Sporting Kansas City 1, Timbers 1

(Daniel Salloi 90+2′) – (Felipe Mora 17′)

Nashville SC 1, Orlando City 1

(C.J. Sapong 23′) – (Antonio Carlos 58′)

Austin FC 1, Whitecaps 2

(Alexander Ring 37′) – (Jacob Nerwinksi 52′, Brian White 74′)

Real Salt Lake 2, Dynamo 1

(Justin Meram 6′, Anderson Julio 88′) – (Fafa Picault 51′)