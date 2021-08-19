SBISoccer.com

MLS Scoreboard: Ruidiaz magic earns Sounders another road win, Atlanta United wins third straight, and more

MLS Scoreboard: Ruidiaz magic earns Sounders another road win, Atlanta United wins third straight, and more

Featured

MLS Scoreboard: Ruidiaz magic earns Sounders another road win, Atlanta United wins third straight, and more

By August 19, 2021 1:47 am

By |

Raul Ruidiaz began Wednesday night on the bench for the Seattle Sounders as Brian Schmetzer looked to rotate his squad a bit, but it didn’t take long for the Peruvian MLS MVP candidate to make an impact when he was finally unleashed on FC Dallas.

Ruidiaz scored just seconds after entering the match to help give the Sounders a 1-0 road win against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium, Seattle’s third straight road win.

Ruidiaz wasn’t the only MLS MVP candidate to deliver goal-scoring magic on Wednesday. Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Salloi helped his team avoid a home defeat when his stoppage-time finish helped earn a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.

Late-game heroics are becoming a habit for Inter Miami, which found a late goal yet again to beat the Chicago Fire, with Rodolfo Pizarro helping the Herons win their third straight home match.

Wednesday night’s loaded MLS schedule also saw Atlanta United win its third straight match, the Philadelphia Union halted red-hot New York City FC thanks to an Alejandro Bedoya winner, and the New York Red Bulls kept the Columbus Crew’s brutal slump going courtesy of a John Tolkin winner in a 1-0 victory.

Here is a rundown of all of Wednesday night’s MLS scores (look for more detailed recaps on Thursday morning):

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 0

(Ezequiel Barco 20′)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Revolution 3, D.C. United 2

(Tommy McNamara 49′, Tajon Buchanan 53′, DeJuan Jones 85′) – (Paul Arriola 10′, Ramon Abila 90+6′)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati 0, CF Montreal 0

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Inter Miami 3, Fire 2

(Indiana Vassilev 34′, Robbie Robinson 62′, Rodolfo Pizarro 90+3′) – (Francisco Calvo 40′, Luka Stojanovic 48′)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Union 1, NYCFC 0

(Alejandro Bedoya 67′)

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bulls 1, Crew 0

(John Tolkin 33′)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas 0, Sounders 1

(Raul Ruidiaz 63′)

Sporting Kansas City 1, Timbers 1

(Daniel Salloi 90+2′) – (Felipe Mora 17′)

Nashville SC 1, Orlando City 1

(C.J. Sapong 23′) – (Antonio Carlos 58′)

Austin FC 1, Whitecaps 2

(Alexander Ring 37′) – (Jacob Nerwinksi 52′, Brian White 74′)

Real Salt Lake 2, Dynamo 1

(Justin Meram 6′, Anderson Julio 88′) – (Fafa Picault 51′)

 

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home