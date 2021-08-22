MLS Scoreboard: Sounders keep rolling on the road, Atlanta United wins 4th straight, and more

The Seattle Sounders are the best road team in Major League Soccer, and worked their away magic one more time on Saturday, rallying late to complete a three-win week on the road.

Will Bruin’s 89th-minute finish completed a late turnaround for the Sounders, who scored two goals in the final three minutes to pull off a 2-1 victory over the struggling Columbus Crew at Lower.com Stadium.

The Crew looked like they might snap their five-match losing streak when Bradley Wright-Phillips broke a goal-less deadlock in the 77th minute, but the Sounders had other plans.

First, Xavier Arreaga slotted home a dangerous cross from Jimmy Medranda in the 88th minute to tie the score, but Bruin followed-up with the winner just one minute later to make it three straight road wins for the West-leading Sounders.

Atlanta United made it four wins in a row, going to Audi Field and knocking off D.C. United, with Marcelino Moreno delivering the winner in the 82nd minute to pull the Five Stripes even on points in the standings with D.C. United, which currently holds the seventh and final Eastern Conference playoff spot via tiebreaker.

Sneaky goal from Moreno to give @ATLUTD the lead once again! pic.twitter.com/BPYSrdrCSQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 22, 2021

The Philadelphia Union nearly dropped a loss at home on Saturday, but another academy product stepped up to star for Jim Curtin’s men. This time it was teenager Quinn Sullivan stepping up with a stunning 20-yard finish in the 87th minute to help the Union earn a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal.

Absolute screamer from Quinn Sullivan! 🚀 And @PhilaUnion levels it in the 87' pic.twitter.com/t9u0OgBYI5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 22, 2021

The Rocky Mountain Derby saw the Colorado Rapids top Real Salt Lake, with Mark-Anthony Kaye making his first taste of the derby a memorable one as the former LAFC midfielder scored the 71st-minute winner for the Rapids.

Welcome to the Rocky Mountain Cup, @MarkThEwizz. pic.twitter.com/UH8C6L14b3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 22, 2021

The weather wasn’t kind to Rivalry Week in MLS, with New York City FC’s visit to Red Bull Arena to play the New York Red Bulls having to be postponed due to a waterlogged field after a storm initially delayed the kickoff of the match for more than two hours.

Here is a look at the Saturday scores from around MLS:

Minnesota United 0, Sporting KC 0

Crew 1, Sounders 2

(Bradley Wright-Phillips 77′) – (Xavier Arreaga 88′, Will Bruin 89′)

D.C. United 1, Atlanta United 2

(Yordy Reyna 54′) – (Josef Martinez 25′, Marcelino Moreno 82′)

Inter Miami 3, Toronto FC 1

(Rodolfo Pizarro 15′, 48′, Robbie Robinson 35′) – (Kieran Gibbs own goal 62′)

Revolution 4, FC Cincinnati 1

(Tajon Buchanan 7′, Ema Boateng 21′, Adam Buksa 33′, 61′) – (Brenner 54′)

Union 1, CF Montreal 1

(Quinn Sullivan 87′) – (Djordje Mihailovic 45+1′)

Dynamo 2, FC Dallas 2

(Fafa Picault 25′, Matias Vera 72′) – (Nkosi Burgess 54′, Ricardo Pepi 58′)

Orlando City 1, Fire 0

(Benji Michel 51′)

Austin FC 3, Timbers 1

(Cecilio Dominguez 11′, Diego Fagundez 14′, Sebastian Driussi 29′) – (Dairon Asprilla 55′)

Rapids 2, Real Salt Lake 1

(Diego Rubio 64′, Mark-Anthony Kaye 71′) – (Albert Rusnak 51′)

Whitecaps 2, LAFC 1

(Brian White 60′, Ryan Gauld 89′) – (Diego Rossi 45+2′)

Red Bulls vs. NYCFC

(Postponed due to severe weather)