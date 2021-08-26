Pulisic, De La Fuente and Pepi headline USMNT squad for September's World Cup qualifiers

U.S. men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter has called in a collection of familiar faces for the upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualifying training camp, with one notable exception.
FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi has accepted a call-up to his first senior national team camp, and will join USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie on the 26-player squad set to convene for training camp, which begins on Sunday, ahead of qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.
Pulisic has been included in the squad despite a recent positive COVID-19 test that threatened his availability for the upcoming qualifiers. He should be available for the matches against Canada on September 5, and Honduras on September 8, but remains a question mark for the qualifying opener against El Salvador on September 2.
The squad features a total of six players who have previously played in World Cup qualifiers: Christian Pulisic (13 qualifying caps), DeAndre Yedlin (10), Kellyn Acosta (6), Tim Ream (6), John Brooks (4) and Sebastian Lletget (1).
Pepi is the lone uncapped player included in the squad, with Konrad De La Fuente the only other player in the group that wasn’t part of either the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League-winning squad in June, or the Gold Cup-winning squad in July.
Eligible to play for the United States and Mexico, Pepi will take part in his first senior team camp, and is coming off scoring the winning penalty kick in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday. Pepi is currently the leading American goal-scorer in MLS with nine (tied with C.J. Sapong).
While the 18-year-old sounds ready to commit to the United States, playing in the September qualifiers would not cap-tie him to the United States under FIFA’s revised rules on player eligibility.
Berhalter focused on calling in players who have been playing regularly, which ruled out a handful of Gold Cup standouts who hadn’t seen much playing time in the weeks since the Gold Cup ended, such as Matthew Hoppe, Daryl Dike, Gianluca Busio, Reggie Cannon and Shaq Moore.
Several Gold Cup standouts have been included in the group, including Miles Robinson, James Sands and Matt Turner.
Both Sam Vines and Matt Miazga were left off the squad after recently completing club moves, with Vines joining Royal Antwerp via transfer and Miazga joining La Liga side Alaves via loan.
The injury bug also kept out some regulars, including Gyasi Zardes and Paul Arriola, as well as promising young midfielder Yunus Musah.
The USMNT will gather in Nashville for training camp before traveling to El Salvador on Wednesday ahead of the first qualifier of the Octagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.
Here is the full USMNT squad for the September qualifiers:
USMNT Concacaf World Cup qualifying roster
(includes national team caps/goals)
GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City; 23/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 7/0)
DEFENDERS: George Bello (Atlanta United; 3/0), John Brooks (Wolfsburg; 43/3), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona; 11/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk; 6/0), Tim Ream (Fulham; 45/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham; 12/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 9/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 6/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray; 64/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 17/2)
MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 37/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig; 14/1), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 29/7), Weston McKennie (Juventus; 24/7), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 25/0)
FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg; 7/3), Konrad de la Fuente (Olympique Marseille; 1/0), Jordan Pefok (BSC Young Boys; 6/1), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 0/0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea; 38/16), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 8/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City; 16/5), Tim Weah (Lille; 13/1)
Great! All these guys can handle this assignment. Fun to debate our preferences but everyone here can handle the CONCACAF opponents. LFG!!!
I love GB trolling by including Ream. He probably made that selection while choosing which sneaks he’ll be wearing for each game and chuckling to himself.
No Eryk Williamson? I would remove Roldan and replace with Williamson. A head scratcher selecting Ream I thought he came off in the first half of last weekend’s game with Fulham with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Also selecting Robinson makes Ream unnecessary.
hurt back was what i read. two reasons to omit, other being suckiness. at CB he already has his 2 NL favorites, plus 3 guys who played well at GC. i half think it reflects he knows he is taking a LB risk. hint: ream ain’t fixing that one either. when you call “old reliable” the premise is they are in fact reliable. eg when old man beasley would get a call he hadn’t shipped a bushel. he was just slowing down.
Agree with those points. Ream and Roldan don’t make no sense to me whatsoever.
personally i think we’re undermanned at mid and would have like both green and holmes in. but that groundwork needed to be laid this summer. if they are playing “8” i kind of want someone better going to goal.
personally i see a contradiction between roldan as a stalemate kind of choice vs the wingbacks picked to go forward. to me GB still hasn’t decided whether this is a NL team (take attacking risks and allow some goals) vs a GC team (more like italy, 11 men defend, play for 1-0). roldan is 1-0. dest is 3-2. we’re kind of schizo.
– Timing is everything. With Dike and Zardes out, the door is wide open for Pepi. Here’s hoping the youngster just goes for it and impresses. With three games this window, he has a good shot at the field.
– Note to Richards and Hoppe: Get your club situations in order. The transfer window closes at the end of the month. Playing time=WCQ selection. Ream is here because Richards needs to move to a team that will play him.
– De La Fuente benefits from a timely transfer to Ligue 1, raising his profile. Weah breaking into a more prominent role at Lille certainly helps his cause. They are both ready to be big contributors.
– We now see as many as three MLS players on this roster who are strong candidates for a January transfer: Turner, M. Robinson and Pepi.
apples and oranges. weah was the productive understudy to reyna the first part of the summer. not sure how his club form did a thing other than he showed up and played. conversely, konrad missed the whole summer, has 1 iffy cap total, but he gets ahead of hoppe based on 1 assist. you’re really pimping “club form” when “international form” would dictate opposite choices — and it’s the international team playing.
negative…Hoppe is not here because he just started training this week with his club team after being out since the GC with a stomach bug, plus he is still not sorted with hi club situation…you don’t bring players into wcq who are not in form/game shape, that’s soccer 101 I thought?!
also, while richards’ career is a work in progress, hoppe was contributing both places. i like richards but you can say he’s unproven, and a lot of that has to do with bayern. hoppe it’s like you’re punishing him and vines for doing well last caps and being in demand and thus bubble wrapped for transfer. which is an absurd way to run a NT. “let me sit the people who looked good enough for me a month ago people want to buy them so they’re not getting club minutes.” self defeating.
Yeah it makes you wonder would the European based guys like Hoppe, Busio, Vines, Cannon, Moore, all would have been better off having a preseason for a club like De La Fuente and just skipping Gold Cup
At this point, it’s hard to say that Julian Green has any place in a berhalter selected team, which to me feels really unfair. i think he’s done a lot to earn a call-up, and seems to be held to a higher standard for club performance than others. Julian has as many goals in 3 matches (cup and league) this season as Lletget does in 10+, and that may not be an apples to apples comparison, but it is indicative that Green, who was really good last season and has played well so far, just isn’t in the plans.
Green is a good but limited player. End of story. This isn’t the mid 2000’s where his play would guarantee a call up.
He was good in B2….not great. I watched many of his matches. He looks a clear step below in his first two Bliga matches. Furth is a B2 team playing in B1 this year. They r going right back down. That is not s shot, it is reality. Also, Green is not the type of player I want in Central America. Just isn’t up to it physically. If he was on the roster as a fringe player it would be fine, he isn’t and it’s fine. He was never gonna play much and isn’t an impact player TBH. This is going to happen more and more and the US roster deepens. Just because he plays in B1 this year, and scored a goal in 2014, doesn’s mean much anymore.
we’re calling sargent on modest production, pepi on a flyer, roldan, lletget. it is not inherently obvious green is worse. personally i would defend lletget from that group as quietly productive in an A team scenario. but there are several questionable choices he could beat out. i kind of think this decision was made when he didn’t play this summer, but then you have pepi and konrad out there.
well, Julian was called in for the NL camp and then was wanted for the Gold Cup, but his club declined his call up so they could keep him for preseason after their recent promotion, so that doesn’t sound like Greg doesn’t rate him to me
10 defenders for 3 games strikes me as overkill. conversely, 5 mids for 3 games strikes me as insufficient. now, you could double accounting aaronson but you can play him both places; he’s the only proven LF sub and listed as a forward on that basis. if he plays mid — and he wasn’t so good at that — then konrad becomes the wing sub, which, he has 1 ok cap, and people don’t seem to consider you might be asked to sub in a tie or losing game and try to impact. and you could as i have suggested, push back reyna and/or pulisic, but that would be untested in NT games.
nope, you only needed 8 backs — it tends to be a continuity position, and the starters are the emergency subs for the rotationals — and you probably should have 7-8 mids. maybe suggests we’ll see plenty of 343 which works out as 5 backs and 2 nominal mids. not sure if that’s a wise road quali idea.
there is also a house of cards risk to pulisic as LF (covid test) backed up by aaronson (who is also your MF sub when you only rostered 5) backed up by konrad (1 cap). if a guy might miss the whole set his backup needs to be a dedicated player, not your double counted MF sub. and if aaronson might also be used as MF meaning konrad could see the field then maybe not a guy with 1 OK cap as the last ditch choice. that’s not well thought out.
the forwards are generally decent, i think omitting zardes and dike shows some coaching maturity, but i think LF is a potential mess for the reasons i just said. the names would be fine if everyone was healthy and he had 6-7 mids called. he’s not sure when pulisic comes in, what shape he is in, and he’s double counting aaronson in two places.
hard for me to believe we can’t do better than roldan at mid, particularly if you call 5 people ensuring everyone needs to play a lot. odd that busio appears on the website’s array of rosterees (if you scroll over USMNT on USSF site) but none of the lists. uninspired. people who thought he looked ok in group miss that final round qualifying is a step up from group play. he has always looked anonymous when asked to step up.
Reyna could also play in the midfield. The line up to me suggests we will play a back 3 at least once. With 5 subs I would expect several players to play all 3 games.
Leaving Zardes and Dike off is almost certainly because of injury (at least in Zardes case) so i don’t think you can credit Berhalter who in the same roster has taken Tim Ream.
Many commenting on Ream. I mean, looking fwd to moving on BUT the guy brings experience and overall a solid player vs the level of competition this window.
Its Roldan that gets me. WTF!
What did he show during a month long tourney to warrant a call. He tried his best to lose games when he was out there.
in games this cycle that he played, we shipped 1 and 2 goals (mexico split), 2 goals (panama), a goal within 2′ of him subbing in (swiss loss), 1 goal (northern ireland), 1 goal (jamaica loss), 3 goals (venezuela loss), and 2 goals (canada loss). does quality of experience matter or does mere quantity suffice? and a few of those, canada, panama, personally responsible off the top of my head, and three of those teams are qualified regional opponents. for that matter, while holding over competent, fit, and young players they are being sat, he was just out for a game with a back injury. i guess we are carrying hurt players again.
complete loss.
Definitely a lol on Ream…. Not sure how a Richards getting minutes, even a few, for Bayern isn’t a better choice than Ream, specifically. There are three players who can play left back on the roster without Ream. Same for LCB. Richards could play there as well as he did for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season.
Anyway
Sargent
Pulisic Aaronson Reyna (all three switching up positions during the game)
McKennie Adams
Dest Brooks Robinson Yedlin
Turner
keeping is fine. keeping after this summer is hard to mess up.
As I feared, no Julian Green. And a couple of people admonished me for worrying. I’m really unhappy with some of his defensive picks like Tim Ream, which is a joke. I don’t like McKenzie and I thought Zimmerman was so bad last night he played himself off the team. Even if he has only been on the bench at Bayern, Richards showed himself to be a top player at Hoffenheim. I would take him and Miazga ahead of any of the 3 I just singled out. Even given all that we should get at least 7 points out of the 3 games.
Lol at drawing any conclusion from an exhibition game with random teammates.
when a player is hated by this fanbase, circumstance, logic or any other tool that measures sound decision making doesn’t matter unfortunately! Fans want what they want, even to a fault!
well, Richards isn’t at Hoffenheim right now, he’s stuck on the bench at Bayern, and there continue to be rumors that he’s getting another loan or a transfer, so him not being here makes sense. The bigger point is that this is just ONE window guys, chill geez!!
i think richards on paper should fit in with this group. mckenzie is not incredible or flawless. i like robinson, sands, and zimmermann, but that’s roughly his prospect cohort. it boils down to certain ones played and others didn’t. i think it was his choice and hasn’t played out well. i think a brighter coach would have fought him on it. to be fair, if you dropped ream and brooks i’d say the CBs are solid and richards would have to outplay someone. unlike mid i’m not nervous we have enough people or enough quality called. i do agree richards might be better than one or the other but he made a silly bet bayern camp would leap him past a group that then played well in GC. he’s a sub for bayern.
reynolds made the same bad bet, though ironically it played out different.
cannon and moore looked good but it didn’t matter one bit and the coach circled back around to dest and yedlin from NL. so we’ll see if they can mark in a qualifier.
with this coach i see richards as a 2026 guy. i don’t think that’s an accurate talent assessment but club form matters too much and even if he sorts that out it will take half the year to prove it did. so his best chance this cycle is maybe next year trying to shove out people who get half a year of caps. he has not set himself up well for short term success. maybe if he transfers.
Interesting that none of the European guys that played in Gold Cup are here. Hoppe, Busio, Vines, Gioacchini, all left off. Makes you wonder if they would have been better served skipping Gold Cup to have preseason with their club.
I think that Berhalter is consistently inconsistent. If he was serious about the only players playing rule, he wouldn’t call in Horvath.
?? Horvath has started in goal 2 out of the 5 matches contested for Nottingham Forrest! I wouldn’t call that “not playing” at all!
it is idiotic to leave off players who played well, were fit, and were getting gold cup minutes in a tournament that lasted until august 1. anyone has played could tell you they did not magically lose all fitness in 3 weeks. you were game fit as of august 1. you have been practicing regularly since then, as your team is in action. if anything they are probably fresh.
i also think it’s laughably indicative of the absurd “club form” mentality to think someone you liked as of august 1 magically sucks now. to be fair, dike sucked then so that’s no change. but some of the players “sitting” are “sitting” because they showed so well they have transfer interest. to leave someone off of quali because they showed well enough at gold cup to garner transferability, as though they are playing poorly, is moronic and literally self-refuting. horvath isn’t playing either, why’s he on here? well, because we assume someone who was a stud 2 months ago for this same team doesn’t suddenly suck. i mean, really. man is an idiot. more talent around than he can shake a stick at, which is why we win, but he’s an idiot. who leaves off perhaps 1/5 of their team on club form grounds. like “let me fight you hand tied behind my back.” silly.
this is full of so many wild takes and overly-reactive, incendiary nonsense that it’s hard to even address point-to-point, but lets try.
I’ll answer some of these quotes of yours “when they signed you based on gold cup (vines) i kind of think they assumed you’d be called for qualifiers. that feels like a PR dodge. he took a risk on robinson (lousy defender, poor recent games) and bello (barely used)” – Neither Robinson in the pool, Jedi or Miles, is a “lousy defender” or has been poor recently. Clubs also don’t assume players will be called into X intl games when they sign a player, and Sam Vines was rumored to be on his way out of MLS to Antwerp before the Gold Cup barely after the USA squeaked out their first match vs Haiti. This idea that the Gold Cup earned his transfer is nonsense. “it is idiotic to leave off players who played well, were fit, and were getting gold cup minutes in a tournament that lasted until august 1. anyone has played could tell you they did not magically lose all fitness in 3 weeks” – You clearly have no idea what goes into professional-level match fitness, sharpness, etc. “horvath isn’t playing either, why’s he on here?” – Didn’t catch the recent Nottingham forest match, did you…? “i think omitting zardes and dike shows some coaching maturity” – Zardes is out 2-4 weeks with a hamstring issue…”aaronson but you can play him both places; he’s the only proven LF sub and listed as a forward on that basis. if he plays mid — and he wasn’t so good at that — then konrad becomes the wing sub” – This is a great example of how to show everyone you don’t watch our players matches at club level without telling us you don’t watch them at club level. Oof.
you’re just missing my coaching point. you can’t set up a team with a covid-test problem as starter, a guy you also want to play mid as his backup, and a third guy who has 1 OK cap. if you can’t follow how that could blow up on you, not my problem. it’s kind of like having too few wings for gold cup when arriola got hurt. i don’t care if you like konrad, i think he’s an interesting prospect, the point is 1 cap that did ok and it’s too too easy for a scenario to play out where he gets relied upon to do something.
antonee robinson is a poor defender. he gets caught way up. he is a winger posing as a back. i would never say miles sucks on defense, he was probably the best defender at gold cup.
bello has 1 cap and likely has to play in rotation. if you shift dest to LB then cannon and moore got left off. yedlin sucks these days.
you don’t see how wing back is a mess the way he arranged it?
sorry, you can baldly state “i don’t get professional match fitness” but someone who was fit and quality august 1 is not huffing and sucky august 26. complete malarkey. and it particularly does not convince when they were playing well 3 weeks ago. as with many club snobs you are reading what you want into omissions that may in fact reflect the positive evaluation of “you are so good i can make money selling you.” be like saying messi sucks if barca sat him before they sold him. it does not mean that at all. one is protecting an asset. the other is sitting someone for sucking. there is an obvious difference.
basically, he takes club form waaaaay too serious. you don’t start to suck in 3 weeks. you don’t erode fitness that fast. you don’t lose quality that fast.
Ream? old and he sucked!
Not my favorite choices. But getting Pepi in rather than Hoppe makes sense.
Richards in place of Ream/McKenzie will just have to wait until he gets playing time.
I get that Roldan is a Berhalter fav, but I think Julien Green or Luca Dela Toure adds more to the team.
The inclusion of Sands and so many centerbacks leads me to think we will see the 3-4-3 at some point.
Can’t argue with any of those except maybe Ream and I guess as long as Berhalter is coach we’re going to have to suffer Ream call-ups.
So be it, I guess. Good to see Pepi and La Fuente included. One guy I think might take this opportunity to make a real case for himself is George Bello; the guy was in absolutely rampaging form last night against the Liga MX guys and if he can continue playing like that I can genuinely see him on the plane to Qatar and maybe even starting there. Shocked me; I had no idea Bello had that kind of ceiling – always had him in the “athlete but needs work” category – but he was flashing mad stuff last night. Whatever, he’s got a window now and could really make a case for himself. Zimmerman did not look 100% last night and you can tell he’s been out awhile.
At some near point in the future I’d also really like to see Gio Reyna bump inside and let either La Fuente or Aaronson start on the wing opposite Pulisic; a Reyna/McKinnie/Adams central midfield would be as good as well, anybody’s, IMHO, and it’d give us another lethal dribbler on the wing as well opposite Pulisic.Be real interesting to see if La Fuente and Pepi can put their feet down on some spots. Big window here for them I think they may.
Looking at the numbers of midfielders vs forwards, I expect Reyna may be bumped inside sooner rather than later.
What does Ream have over Berhalter? Ream is not going to be any faster. The emergence of Milles should have made Ream obsolete.
I do like the selection of Bello. He is playing with confidence. He showed it last night in the All-star game. I thought for sure Hoppe was going to make it, but I guess he hasn’t played since the GC put his place in jeopardy.
Lleggett is no game-changer, Lleggett is good when the midfield is control by Adams or McKennie.
Roldan plain sucks.
Pepi could still be mold and gain from experience.
when they signed you based on gold cup (vines) i kind of think they assumed you’d be called for qualifiers. that feels like a PR dodge. he took a risk on robinson (lousy defender, poor recent games) and bello (barely used) and vines is healthy. i don’t buy vines’ team was like please leave him off so he can bed in here. i assume half the reason they went to MLS and picked vines from a hat is “national team starter.” i am watching la liga this fall and see plenty of euros players feet up in a barcalounger as they are eased back into their teams. if they like you they don’t tend to care, unless you come back dented. then they whine.
and to the extent ream is LB plan B hahahaa are you kidding
It sounds like GB did the obvious with Pepi. Invited him and told him he was/would be an important player for the US. Still. Playing does not cap tie him to the US because of his age, he could still make a onetime change to Mexico later. It does sound like he and GB have developed a good relationship, something that will matter in the future.
Actually, if Pepi plays in World Cup qualifying, that does officially cap tie him, since any official senior match (outside of friendly) cap ties players.
True but once he plays a game, he’d have to then not play for the US for 3 years to then switch to Mexico. So that scenario seems unlikely if he’s even half decent.
Ah, very true about the revised rules. Forgot about that.
Also if he plays in a WCQ, it would be highly likely he would play in at least 3 more US games over then next 3 years.
Can’t wait to see the difference vs. Nations League with Tyler Adams healthy.
Oh Berhalter, you funny man….Tim Ream