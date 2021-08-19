SBI Question of the Day: Who is the MLS midseason MVP?

As the Major League Soccer season passes through the midpoint of the 2021 campaign, there is a clear group of MVP candidates emerging from the pack, and SBI wants to know which of them has impressed you the most.

Whether it is Carles Gil and his playmaking for New England, Raul Ruidiaz and his clutch goals for the Seattle Sounders, Daniel Salloi’s outstanding breakout season for Sporting Kansas City, or Nani’s continued excellence for Orlando City, MLS has no shortage of legitimate MVP candidates.

Ruidiaz and Salloi added more fuel to their cases with big-time goals on Wednesday night, and while Gil has been sidelined recently by injury there is no denying how dominant he has been this season. Orlando City may not be having quite as strong a season as the teams of some of the other MVP candidates, but Nani has continued to thrive and make game-changing plays on a consistent basis.

From a stats standpoint, Ruidiaz leads the way with an MLS-high 14 goals along with one assist. Salloi has 12 goals and six assists. Gil has two goals and a league-high 15 assists, nearly double the total of the second-place assist leader (Joao Paulo’s eight). Nani has nine goals and six assists.

Here is our question for you. Which of the four aforementioned players would get your MVP vote today?

Cast your vote here, and let us know in the comments section why you chose your selection. If there is a player you feel deserved to be on the ballot who didn’t make it, let us know that too.