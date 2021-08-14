Tottenham-Manchester City headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Harry Kane is expected to join Manchester City via a mega-transfer at some point during the transfer window, but on Sunday the England striker will have to face the Citizens as an opponent.

Tottenham and Manchester City square off on Sunday in the weekend’s marquee match, and while City is expected to land Kane in a transfer worth more than $120 million, no deal has been made yet, so Kane will be expected to line up against his likely future employers.

The German Bundesliga is back in action as well, and Gio Reyna stands poised for a big season with Borussia Dortmund as he serves as Erling Haaland’s main setup man. Dortmund takes on Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt in a clash that should feature plenty of goals.

La Liga kicks off its season this weekend too, and there’s an understandably somber tone around the Spanish league after Lionel Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona. The Camp Nou show must go on though, and Barcelona begins the post-Messi era on Saturday with a challenging clash with Real Soceidad.

Major League Soccer has some enticing matchups this weekend as well, led by the latest installment of the Cascadia Derby as the Seattle Sounders visit Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Soccer on TV, as well as SBI’s picks for This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Tottenham vs. Manchester City. Will Harry Kane play against the team ready to buy him?

2. Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders. The Cascadia Derby rarely disappoints, and this one should have goals galore.

3. Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt. Gio Reyna enjoyed a dream season opener a year ago. Can he do it again?

4. Manchester United vs. Leeds. Playing at Old Trafford can intimidate some teams, but not Marcelo Bielsa’s men in what should be a thriller.

5. Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad. The post-Messi era begins at the Camp Nou, and this will be worth watching not only for the reaction from the crowd, but to see who steps up to fill the void.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Leeds United

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Southampton

10 a.m. – Peacock – Watford vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. – Peacock – Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – Peacock – Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. – fuboTV– nbcsports.com – Leicester City vs Wolves

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Liverpool

EFL Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hull City vs Queens Park Rangers

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Sheffield United

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Wolfsburg vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Augsburg vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Stuttgart vs Greuther Fürth

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Spain – La Liga

1:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Cádiz vs Levante

1:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Mallorca vs Real Betis

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Osasuna vs Espanyol

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Nice

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Strasbourg

Coppa Italia

11:45 a.m. – Paramount+ – Benevento vs SPAL

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cittadella vs Monza

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Hellas Verona vs Catanzaro

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Pisa

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – RKC Waalwijk vs AZ

12:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Heracles vs PSV

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs NEC

Major League Soccer

6 p.m. – FOX, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs New England

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – CF Montréal vs New York Red Bulls

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York City vs Inter Miami

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Austin FC

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, UniMás- Pumas UNAM vs Querétaro

8 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- León vs Mazatlán

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- Cruz Azul vs Toluca

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Pachuca

NWSL

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Kansas City NWSL vs OL Reign

Club Friendly

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV , ESPN Deportes- Inter vs Dynamo Kyiv

Primera División (Argentina)

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Atlético Tucumán vs Aldosivi

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield

5 p.m. – fuboTV – River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield

7:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Rosario Central vs Independiente

Canadian Premier League

3 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs HFX Wanderers

Primera A (Ecuador)

9 p.m. – fuboTV – Emelec vs Macará

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA- Toluca vs Juárez

Primera Division (Peru)

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Alianza Lima vs Deportivo Municipal

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs LA Galaxy II

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City II vs Atlanta United II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Indy Eleven vs OKC Energy

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs San Antonio

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs FC Tulsa

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Colorado Springs

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Birmingham Legion

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs Miami FC

9:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico United vs El Paso Locomotive

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs Tacoma Defiance

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs Las Vegas Lights

NCAA Men’s Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN App, ACC Network Extra- Navy vs Virginia

NCAA Women’s Soccer

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mississippi State vs South Alabama

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Goshen vs Purdue Fort Wayne

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Salt Lake vs Idaho State

USL League One

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs New England II

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison vs Tormenta

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas vs North Carolina

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tucson vs Union Omaha

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs West Ham United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Köln vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Celta de Vigo vs Atlético Madrid

2 p.m. – ABC, ESPN Deportes- Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

4:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano

Ligue 1

7 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Angers SCO vs Olympique Lyonnais

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Nantes vs Metz

9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Brest vs Rennes

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Clermont vs Troyes

9 a.m. – fuboTV – Reims vs Montpellier

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lens vs Saint-Étienne

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Bordeaux

Coppa Italia

11:45 a.m. – Paramount+ – Empoli vs Vicenza

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Parma vs Lecce

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Venezia vs Frosinone

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Torino vs Cremonese

Dutch Eredivisie

10:45 a.m. – ESPN+ – Willem II vs Feyenoord

Major League Soccer

4 p.m. – ESPN, fuboTV , ESPN Deportes- Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC

6 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Nashville SC vs D.C, United

10:25 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, Univision- Atlas vs América

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

NWSL

5 p.m. -Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Racing Louisville FC

6 p.m. -Paramount+ – North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars

Primera División (Argentina)

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Patronato vs Central Córdoba SdE

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Platense vs Arsenal

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Estudiantes vs Boca Juniors

7:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Racing Club vs Newell’s Old Boys

First Division A (Belgium)

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Beerschot vs Standard Liège

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Zulte-Waregem vs Club Brugge

Canadian Championship

5 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus , fuboTV – Edmonton vs Cavalry

Primera A (Colombia)

7:05 p.m. – fuboTV – Patriotas Boyacá vs Atlético Nacional

9:10 p.m. – fuboTV – Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira

Primera A (Ecuador)

4:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Orense vs Barcelona

7 p.m. – fuboTV – LDU Quito vs Deportivo Cuenca

Scottish League Cup

7 a.m. – Paramount+ – Raith Rovers vs Aberdeen

10 a.m. – Paramount+ – Celtic vs Hearts

Allsvenskan (Sweden)

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hammarby vs Elfsborg

Super Lig (Turkey)

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV, beIN Sports- Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahçe

USL League One

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fort Lauderdale vs Greenville Triumph