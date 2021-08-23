UEFA Champions League playoffs headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The final places in the UEFA Champions League group stage will be filled this week in what should be some intense showdowns across Europe.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg head into their second-leg with Brondby holding a one-goal advantage after Aaronson’s late winner in the first leg, while Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys look to protect or build on the 3-2 lead they hold on Ferencvaros from their first-leg meeting.

The MLS All-Star Game will take center stage on Wednesday night, with the top players in MLS take on a collection of Liga MX stars in Los Angeles.

Here is a rundown of This Week’s soccer viewing options on TV and online:

This Week’s Soccer on TV

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Leicester City

La Liga

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Getafe vs Sevilla

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Osasuna vs Celta de Vigo

Serie A

12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sampdoria vs AC Milan

Argentine Primera B Nacional

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Instituto vs Deportivo Morón

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Nueva Chicago vs Almirante Brown

Brasileirão

7 p.m. – Paramount+ – América Mineiro vs RB Bragantino

Ecuadorian Primera A

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Barcelona vs LDU Quito

French Ligue 2

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Auxerre vs Guingamp

Turkish Super Lig

12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Hatayspor

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs New Mexico United

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – PSV vs Benfica

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ludogorets vs Malmö FF

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ferencváros vs Young Boys

English League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Barrow vs Aston Villa

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Everton

MLS

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – MLS All Star Skills Challenge

Argentine Primera División

1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Patronato vs Banfield

3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Colón vs Sarmiento

5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Club vs Central Córdoba SdE

Canadian Premier League

8 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Valour vs Edmonton

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Brøndby vs Salzburg

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monaco

English League Cup

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal

German DFB Pokal

2:15 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich

MLS

9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , UniMás – MLS All-Star Game

NWSL

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Kansas City NWSL vs Racing Louisville FC

10:30 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

Argentine Primera División

1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Rosario Central vs Arsenal

3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Lanús vs Gimnasia La Plata

3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Defensa y Justicia vs Newell’s Old Boys

5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Huracán vs Vélez Sarsfield

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Platense vs Boca Juniors

Copa do Brasil

6 p.m. – fuboTV – Athletico-PR vs Santos

8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Grêmio vs Flamengo

Honduran Liga Nacional

9:15 p.m. – fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Vida vs Victoria

USL Championship

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs Memphis 901

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs Phoenix Rising

Thursday

Argentine Primera División

1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Godoy Cruz vs Unión Santa Fe

3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Argentinos Juniors vs Talleres Córdoba

5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo

8 p.m. – Paramount+ – River Plate vs Aldosivi

Canadian Championship

10 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Liga de Expansión MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlético Morelia vs Correcaminos UAT