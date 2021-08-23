UEFA Champions League playoffs headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The final places in the UEFA Champions League group stage will be filled this week in what should be some intense showdowns across Europe.
Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg head into their second-leg with Brondby holding a one-goal advantage after Aaronson’s late winner in the first leg, while Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys look to protect or build on the 3-2 lead they hold on Ferencvaros from their first-leg meeting.
The MLS All-Star Game will take center stage on Wednesday night, with the top players in MLS take on a collection of Liga MX stars in Los Angeles.
Here is a rundown of This Week’s soccer viewing options on TV and online:
This Week’s Soccer on TV
Monday
English Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Leicester City
La Liga
2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Getafe vs Sevilla
4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Osasuna vs Celta de Vigo
Serie A
12:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Cagliari vs Spezia
2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Sampdoria vs AC Milan
Argentine Primera B Nacional
2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Instituto vs Deportivo Morón
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Nueva Chicago vs Almirante Brown
Brasileirão
7 p.m. – Paramount+ – América Mineiro vs RB Bragantino
Ecuadorian Primera A
8 p.m. – fuboTV – Barcelona vs LDU Quito
French Ligue 2
2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Auxerre vs Guingamp
Turkish Super Lig
12:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Sivasspor
2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Hatayspor
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold vs New Mexico United
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – PSV vs Benfica
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ludogorets vs Malmö FF
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Ferencváros vs Young Boys
English League Cup
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Barrow vs Aston Villa
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Huddersfield Town vs Everton
MLS
9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – MLS All Star Skills Challenge
Argentine Primera División
1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Patronato vs Banfield
3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Colón vs Sarmiento
5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Racing Club vs Central Córdoba SdE
Canadian Premier League
8 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Valour vs Edmonton
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Brøndby vs Salzburg
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff
3 p.m. – Paramount+ – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monaco
English League Cup
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal
German DFB Pokal
2:15 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Bremer SV vs Bayern Munich
MLS
9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , UniMás – MLS All-Star Game
NWSL
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Kansas City NWSL vs Racing Louisville FC
10:30 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC
Argentine Primera División
1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Rosario Central vs Arsenal
3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Lanús vs Gimnasia La Plata
3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Defensa y Justicia vs Newell’s Old Boys
5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Huracán vs Vélez Sarsfield
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – Platense vs Boca Juniors
Copa do Brasil
6 p.m. – fuboTV – Athletico-PR vs Santos
8:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Grêmio vs Flamengo
Honduran Liga Nacional
9:15 p.m. – fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Vida vs Victoria
USL Championship
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs Memphis 901
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs Phoenix Rising
Thursday
Argentine Primera División
1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Godoy Cruz vs Unión Santa Fe
3:30 p.m. – Paramount+ – Argentinos Juniors vs Talleres Córdoba
5:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo
8 p.m. – Paramount+ – River Plate vs Aldosivi
Canadian Championship
10 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Pacific vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Liga de Expansión MX
10 p.m. – fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlético Morelia vs Correcaminos UAT
