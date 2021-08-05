USWNT downs Australia to clinch Olympic bronze medal

Falling short of its goal of winning Olympic gold didn’t keep the U.S. women’s national team from closing out its Olympic tournament in style.
The Americans defeated Australia, 4-3, in the Olympic Bronze Medal match on Thursday, with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd registering a pair of goals each to help build a big enough lead that Australia’s late rally couldn’t overcome.
Rapinoe was the star of the first half, scoring a pair of stunning goals, one a goal directly off a corner kick, and another off a stunning volley of a mishit defensive clearance to make the score 2-1 after a Sam Kerr goal.
HOW ABOUT THAT START?!? 😤 @mPinoe
🎥 @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/l17IJVo2ju
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021
Twice as nice from @mPinoe 😎 pic.twitter.com/vVIknstFWT
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021
Carli Lloyd enjoyed a history-making day, scoring the USWNT’s next two goals, including a stunner just before halftime.
Tell em @CarliLloyd 😤
🎥 @NBCOlympics
pic.twitter.com/TVO3XpgXK4
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021
Lloyd added her second goal early in the second half, forcing Australia into a mistake and capitalizing, putting a shot through the Aussie goalkeeper’s legs to make the score 4-1.
Fun fact: @CarliLloyd has played in three Olympic medal matches. She’s scored in all of them (including two braces 🔥🔥)
🎥 @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/5xshcIRVwU
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021
Lloyd’s second goal marked her 10th Olympic goal, which helped her set a new record for Americans at the Olympics, surpassing Abby Wambach on the career Olympic scoring list.
Australia scored just three minutes after Lloyd’s second goal, making the score 4-2, and the Aussies made things interesting late, when a long-range blast in the 90th minute gave Australia a few minutes to find an equalizer.
Another Aussie goal never came though, allowing the Americans to secure the first Olympic bronze medal in USWNT history.
I could be wrong, but doesn’t the way the contracts are set up for the women basically guarantee that only a limited number of non-contracted players can be called into any given camp? Must be nice to have that kind of job security.
It was telling that Australia, Canada and others included young, new talent for the Olympics and gave them playing time while the US brought in an aging core in their mid to late 30s, and looked lethargic. Australia subbed in teenagers in the 2nd half to give them game experience, as the Australia & New Zealand host the WWC in 2 years. For the US, they need to replace over half, if not more, of the players on this roster. I head Julie Foudy use Covid as an excuse for not bringing in fresh talent, but it seems the other countries were able to work through that obstacle.
–
The men’s soccer team eclipsed the women’s soccer team on the world stage in the past couple of weeks. We all know how the men’s program revamped after the 2018 fiasco. The painful truth is the USSF is going to need to adapt the women’s program to refresh the player pool, and that in likelihood means moving away from guaranteed pay only for its top players and towards a performance-driven, incentive-based model the men have always had. There will be resistance, but it is time.