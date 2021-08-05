USWNT downs Australia to clinch Olympic bronze medal

By Ives Galarcep | August 5, 2021 9:44 am ET

Falling short of its goal of winning Olympic gold didn’t keep the U.S. women’s national team from closing out its Olympic tournament in style.

The Americans defeated Australia, 4-3, in the Olympic Bronze Medal match on Thursday, with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd registering a pair of goals each to help build a big enough lead that Australia’s late rally couldn’t overcome.

Rapinoe was the star of the first half, scoring a pair of stunning goals, one a goal directly off a corner kick, and another off a stunning volley of a mishit defensive clearance to make the score 2-1 after a Sam Kerr goal.

Carli Lloyd enjoyed a history-making day, scoring the USWNT’s next two goals, including a stunner just before halftime.

Lloyd added her second goal early in the second half, forcing Australia into a mistake and capitalizing, putting a shot through the Aussie goalkeeper’s legs to make the score 4-1.

Fun fact: @CarliLloyd has played in three Olympic medal matches. She’s scored in all of them (including two braces 🔥🔥) 🎥 @TelemundoSports pic.twitter.com/5xshcIRVwU — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 5, 2021

Lloyd’s second goal marked her 10th Olympic goal, which helped her set a new record for Americans at the Olympics, surpassing Abby Wambach on the career Olympic scoring list.

Australia scored just three minutes after Lloyd’s second goal, making the score 4-2, and the Aussies made things interesting late, when a long-range blast in the 90th minute gave Australia a few minutes to find an equalizer.

Another Aussie goal never came though, allowing the Americans to secure the first Olympic bronze medal in USWNT history.