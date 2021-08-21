Who steps in for the USMNT if Pulisic can't play?

Christian Pulisic’s positive COVID-19 test is threatening to throw a wrench in the U.S. men’s national team’s preparations for September’s World Cup qualifiers, and the question now is who will Gregg Berhalter turn to if Pulisic is unavailable?
It isn’t as if Berhalter hasn’t had to deal with a Pulisic absence before. Injuries have cost Pulisic several opportunities to play with the USMNT in recent years, and has forced Berhalter to deploy other alternatives.
That practice should serve Berhalter well as he contends with the possibility of not having his most dangerous attacking weapon for the World Cup qualifying opener against El Salvador on September 2.
As things stand, Pulisic will need to go into a 10-day quarantine from the day he tested positive, which could potentially give him enough time to be cleared to travel to Nashville and join the USMNT camp in time to to be part of the travel party heading to El Salvador on September 1.
However, if there are any delays or complications, or anything that winds up ruling Pulisic out for the El Salvador match, Berhalter does have some alternatives to plug into the left forward/left wing role in his 4-3-3 setup.
Here are the leading candidates to fill in for Pulisic if he is not available to face El Salvador (or Canada, or Honduras).:
Konrad De La Fuente
The Marseille winger is off to a flying start since joining the French side via transfer from FC Barcelona. Much like Pulisic does with the USMNT, De La Fuente has been playing as a right-footed left-winger for Marseille, where his speed and ability to cut inside have made him a real threat for the Ligue 1 side.
Tim Weah
The Lille winger started the most recent match for the French champions, and featured prominently for the USMNT against Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League final. Weah is more of a right-sided option though, and Berhalter could swap Gio Reyna to the left side if he chooses to go with Weah, who has more national team experience than De La Fuente, which could be a deciding factor considering the opening match will be on the road in Central America.
Brenden Aaronson
Deployed mainly on the wing in his USMNT appearances, Aaronson operated in the left forward role in the friendly win against Costa Rica back in June, and he enjoyed a Man of the Match-worthy performance in that position. He has been starting regularly and playing well for Red Bull Salzburg, though this season he has been playing consistently in a central midfield role.
Matthew Hoppe
An impressive run playing as a left forward at the Gold Cup makes Hoppe an interesting option, though his lack of playing time to start the season at Schalke could hurt his chances. Will Berhalter bring in a player who doesn’t have World Cup qualifying experience and isn’t match fit? The fact the USMNT will have a larger-than-normal training camp squad could still let Hoppe take part, and once in camp he would have a chance to convince Berhalter he’s worth considering for Pulisic’s spot.
Paul Arriola
A player with World Cup qualifying experience who Berhalter trusts, Arriola would make plenty of sense as a starting winger down in El Salvador — after all, Arriola has started a qualifier at Azteca, so he’s battle-tested — but an injury he picked up on Wednesday could rule him out. There is no update at the moment on the severity of the injury though.
Who would you like to see get the nod if Pulisic can’t play against El Salvador? Who is an option that we should have included on this list?
Share your thoughts below?
Paul Arriola! And it’s not even close. He would be the obvious replacement with all of the extra stuff he does. His Gold Cup was phenomenal. I felt he always made the right runs. He would always get himself in position. He would cover on defense. That man should be starting regularly for the USMNT regardless of who is out, ok, if you have read this far I apologize. I have never seen a Paul Arriola match where I felt he impacted the game. Usually misses any chances he gets. Really, if I were to pick it would be Aaronson. But I could see Berhalter go to Hoppe because he had a decent Gold Cup. Konrad is interesting. I would love to see him more. Again. If you have read this far. I would not play Arriola in any meaning match that we are not up at least 2-0 🙂
Really tough for me to say between 1 and 2- but forced to choose I’d go- Konrad, Aaronson, Hoppe. The way Aaronson has looked.. we need to find ways to get him on the field. This shouldn’t be a problem as he can do good work wide or in the middle- left and right. What is freaking awesome to see is that we have so many quality options. I’d have zero misgivings with any of the 3 filling Puli’s spot on the left- any of the 3 would give teams fits coming off the bench late in a game. Damn… we get a few strikers rolling… we just might have something decent going on 😉
I think I’d go Aaronson to start and then Konrad off the bench to bring pace for the last 30 minutes or so. Hoppe’s lack of play since the GC probably hurts him.
Arriola for the LW position?
Arriola is a straight-line player, right footed, doesn’t use his left. Can’t score. Can’t cross. Yeah, let’s use him. SMH
Lots of potential right answers in terms of options, only one wrong answer. I will once again ask you to tell me what on field performance has Arriola shown in 2021, to be worthy of being on the roster, let alone be a starter?
I saw him in the Gold Cup with my own eyes and he was a negative in replacement player terms- others would be subtracted less from the team by just being on there instead.
Re: Arriola, I’m not sure “qualifying experience” counts for much, given how the last qualifying campaign went.
Michael Bradley also has qualifying experience and so does Jozy. I don’t want any of the three on the field, however.
There’s a lot of flexibility here, assuming Pulisic isn’t ready to go. And even if he is. Several of our forwards are also midfield options, at No.10 (Aaronson, Reyna, Pulisic) or sometimes even No.8 (Reyna), and several of our strikers (Sargent, Hoppe, Weah) can also play in a wide forward role. I think Gregg is going to find himself with a lot of options to get his best eleven onto the pitch. But I do think De la Fuente has made a case for himself to be a like-for-like replacement on the left.
Mind boggling that Hoppe doesn’t even get a few minutes off bench as Schalke got hammered 4-1 by Jahn Regensburg today. They need to unload the guy. Wasting money sitting on bench and you can’t tell me the guys they started offer any more than Hoppe does. Schalke used to be a quality Bundesliga side now they are pure fuggin rubbish on and off field.
Hoppe didn’t play because Schalke does not want him getting hurt before a transfer. Simple, smart business.
I think this title is backwards. This pretty much guarantees Puli will play. He has been vaccinated, and has no symptoms. Protocol means these athletes are tested over and over. Only reason he probably knows he has it, and like many I know, found out they had contracted Covid, after vaccination, and had no clue they had it. Only upon returning to offices, or classrooms, where tests r required they did they learn they had it. Unless he is an unusual case he will stay in shape, workout in his apartment, and not have to worry about injury in a Chelsea match. It makes for a good headline, and clicks and discussion will follow, but unless he is one of the highly, highly, highly, highly unusual, outlier cases, and the odds here are minuscule…he will be playing.
Oh yeah….did I mention it is great for clicks? Wink, wink.
he’s being put in bubble wrap until he’s sold and unfortunately that sale will probably be a deadline day-ish move because buyers and seller are so far apart but they need money. my hope would be he’s been in US camp all summer and is still practicing probably, and is ready to go. not ideal.
It’s not clear to me what position Ives thinks needs to be filled without Pulisic. Winger, striker, what? Against a team like El Salvador, even playing there, I think we can play a 4-3-3 and play offensively. If you need a striker in a front 3, then among those mentioned you can also consider Pefok and Zardes. Even with a lone striker, Zardes has played left wing for the USMNT and could do it again. We have plenty enough options and I don’t think it matters much which of the ones mentioned is available for El Salvador. This is not something I worry about. Much more important is if Pulisic is available for Canada and he should be.
zardes pulled a hammy. out 2-4 weeks and quali is labor day-ish.
It’s pretty clear we’re talking about the left wing/forward role. Pulisic doesn’t play striker, and the list of candidates here make it clear what role we’re talking about.
The striker discussion is another conversation altogether.
Well, Berhalter has played a 4-3-3 at times in the past and it seems to me if we play that formation, Pulisic is one of the 3 up front. And since we have other players who can play on the left or right we aren’t limited to bringing on a left winger.
starter is easy, aaronson has played well wide and had effectively become the backup. so he just slides a spot up. he has played well. also, i think weah is already making the team as reyna’s right side backup. this coach then tends to favor those he recently picked so either hoppe or arriola. i would go with hoppe because he had more impact when playing on the same team this summer. based on US soccer history i could see us circularly favoring arriola and experience, regardless if his experience is from the lousy 2018 cycle team, and regardless how he looked post injury.
konrad misses. the people who cheered for him heading off to marseille training camp miss that the choice may have roster consequences in the fall. he won’t be “punished” — he might get called if a whole list had issues — but he also probably is not “rewarded.” just like richards and reynolds burned a chance to get on the quali team by the back door.
personally i don’t think this would be the toughest injury to deal with. pulisic has developed a tendency to try and do it alone with the Nats that no longer fits the improved roster. aaronson plays like there are other people out there. it’s not ideal but it wouldn’t be as painful as if a mid or back pulled up lame.
I believe Arriola is also injured. Came off after 14 mins last week and is listed as out on the MLS injury report.
Berhalter told Konrad to go to preseason to earn time with his club. Konrad broke into the starting lineup and has played well. Why would Gregg then punish him for doing exactly what he told him to do? Especially if the guy who plays his position is out (per Ives scenario)?