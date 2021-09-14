Americans Abroad: Midweek Preview (Dest, Pefok, Aaronson and more)

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off this week, and while there are a handful of top American stars set to miss out on the opening round of matches due to injuries, there are still plenty of U.S. men’s national team players set to feature in key matches.

Sergiño Dest has recovered from the ankle injury suffered with the USMNT last week in World Cup qualifying and should feature when FC Barcelona takes on Bayern Munich on Tuesday in one of the week’s marquee match-ups.

Both John Brooks and Brenden Aaronson are set to make their UEFA Champions League debuts this week, with Brooks and Wolfsburg facing Lille and Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visiting La Liga side Sevilla.

In Europa League, DeAndre Yedlin will look to build on his recent run of form when Galatasaray faces a stiff challenge from Serie A side Lazio, while Cameron Carter-Vickers will try to build on his outstanding debut for Celtic when the Scottish giants take on Real Betis.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

UEFA Competitions

UEFA Champions League

Sergiño Dest and FC Barcelona host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Romain Gall and Malmo on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s match vs. Zenit on Tuesday.

Tim Weah is OUT (thigh injury) for Lille’s match vs. John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Sevilla on Tuesday.

Jordan Pefok, David Wagner and Young Boys host Manchester United on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Besiktas on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (COVID-19) for Manchester City’s match vs. Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Europa League

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Lazio on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

Henry Wingo and Ferencvaros visit Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Real Betis on Thursday.

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Sam Vines is OUT (injured) for Royal Antwerp’s visit to Olympiakos on Thursday.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host CSKA Sofia on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Blackpool on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston’s visit to Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Birmingham on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest host Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Germany

3. Bundesliga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher visit Zwickau on Wednesday