Americans Abroad: Midweek Rewind (Pefok, Yedlin, and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 16, 2021 8:32 pm ET

Jordan Pefok had a UEFA Champions League debut to remember while DeAndre Yedlin continued to have himself one heck of a week.

Pefok’s late game-winning goal helped Swiss champion Young Boys shock Manchester United, providing the Americans Abroad story of the midweek action, but he wasn’t the only American to enjoy a victory in European competition.

Yedlin started for Galatasaray in Thursday’s Europa League win against Italian power Lazio, marking his second start of the week since returning from international duty and his impressive shift in the U.S. men’s national team’s 4-1 win against Honduras.

In England, Ethan Horvath made his first league start for Nottingham Forest, but he was unable to keep Forest from continuing its early-season slide, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Middlesbrough that wound up costing manager Chris Houghton his job.

Here is a closer look at the Americans Abroad contingent fared in midweek action:

UEFA Competitions

UEFA Champions League

Sergiño Dest dressed but did not play in FC Barcelona’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 33 minutes in Juventus 3-0 win vs. Malmo on Tuesday.

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo.

Christian Pulisic was OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s 1-0 win vs. Zenit on Tuesday.

John Brooks started, played 63 minutes and drew a RED CARD in Wolfsburg’s 0-0 draw with Lille on Tuesday.

Tim Weah was OUT (thigh injury) for Lille.

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Tuesday.

Jordan Pefok came off the bench, played 45 minutes and scored the WINNING GOAL in Young Boys’ 2-1 win vs. Manchester United on Tuesday.

Gio Reyna was OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win vs. Besiktas on Wednesday.

Tyler Adams started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in RB Leipzig’s 6-3 loss to Manchester City on Tuesday.

Zack Steffen was OUT (COVID-19) for Manchester City.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Europa League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win vs. Lazio on Thursday.

Konrad De La Fuente came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Marseille’s 1-1 draw with Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday.

Henry Wingo started and played 90 minutes in Ferencvaros’ 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow ard in Celtic’s 4-3 loss to Real Betis on Thursday.

Mark McKenzie came off the bench and played one minute in Genk’s 1-0 win vs. Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Sam Vines was OUT (injured) for Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 loss to Olympiakos on Thursday.

Europa Conference League

Bryan Reynolds dressed but did not play in AS Roma’s 5-1 win vs. CSKA Sofia on Thursday.

England

League Championship

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Huddersfield’s 3-0 win vs. Blackpool on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-1 win vs. Birmingham on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson dressed but did not play for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Germany

3. Bundesliga

Johan Gomez started and played 68 minutes in FC Zwickau’s 2-2 draw with Hallescher on Wednesday.

Terrence Boyd was OUT (red card suspension) for Hallescher.