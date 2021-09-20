Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Chris Richards

It wasn’t a weekend to remember for the American contingent in the German Bundesliga, between Gio Reyna still being injured and Tyler Adams, John Brooks and Julian Green being relegated to bench roles, but Chris Richards did make his way into his team’s starting lineup and took full advantage of the opportunity.
Richards put in a strong 90 minute shift in the heart of Hoffenheim’s defense in a 0-0 draw against Arminia Bielefeld to earn SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.
Richards finished the match completing 49 of 62 passes, contributing three tackles, a game-high seven clearances and five aerials won in his second straight start since returning to Hoffenheim for a second loan spell from Bayern Munich.
Here is a look at the other Americans Abroad who enjoyed good showings this weekend:
Gianluca Busio
Venezia suffered a disappointing loss in its home opener on Sunday, but Busio was one of the few bright spots, continuing to settle in well with the Serie A club. He recorded his first assist and finished completing 26 of 30 passes, including a pair of key passes.
Haji Wright
Beskitas doesn’t give up may goals in the Turkish League, but Wright was the first to break through this season, scoring his fourth goal in four matches in Antalyaspor’s 3-2 loss to Besiktas.
Joe Scally
Few Americans Abroad have taken better advantage of an opportunity for playing time this season than Scally, who has settled into a regular starting role for Borussia Moenchengadlbach. Injuries opened the door for the teenager and he has taken full advantage, with his most recent solid shift coming at left back again after a run at his natural right back spot. Scally completed 44 of 52 passes, including one key pass in Gladbach’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg.
Brenden Aaronson
Just days after making his UEFA Champions League debut in a starting role, Aaronson put in a stellar 90-minute shift in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win against Rapid Vienna. Aaronson’s late insurance goal helped seal the victory for the Austrian champions.
How can we be sure that RB is Joe Scally’s “natural position.” So far he has played 3 games at LB, 1 at RB and 1 at RM. Does anybody even have a highly specific natural position at age 19?
That said, get him into camp. Competition is great and you can never have too many fullbacks, especially those that appear to be able to play on both sides.
GB has tried to call in Chris multiple times. Chris keeps getting FN hurt. He needs to stay healthy for once in his young career for a long stretch of games. Hasn’t done that yet. I’m sure he will get called if he is healthy. Always cautious with super young players. We have so many and we probably expect to much from them TBH…but with regards to Scally, I have watched every minute if his pro career so far and it is hard not to be impressed. Still…an 18 year old defender in qualies and first time the Nats. Can be tough.
Scally and Richards need to be called in, given the lack of performance from RB and CB spots.