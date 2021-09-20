Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Chris Richards

It wasn’t a weekend to remember for the American contingent in the German Bundesliga, between Gio Reyna still being injured and Tyler Adams, John Brooks and Julian Green being relegated to bench roles, but Chris Richards did make his way into his team’s starting lineup and took full advantage of the opportunity.

Richards put in a strong 90 minute shift in the heart of Hoffenheim’s defense in a 0-0 draw against Arminia Bielefeld to earn SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Richards finished the match completing 49 of 62 passes, contributing three tackles, a game-high seven clearances and five aerials won in his second straight start since returning to Hoffenheim for a second loan spell from Bayern Munich.

Here is a look at the other Americans Abroad who enjoyed good showings this weekend:

Gianluca Busio

Venezia suffered a disappointing loss in its home opener on Sunday, but Busio was one of the few bright spots, continuing to settle in well with the Serie A club. He recorded his first assist and finished completing 26 of 30 passes, including a pair of key passes.

Haji Wright

Beskitas doesn’t give up may goals in the Turkish League, but Wright was the first to break through this season, scoring his fourth goal in four matches in Antalyaspor’s 3-2 loss to Besiktas.

Joe Scally

Few Americans Abroad have taken better advantage of an opportunity for playing time this season than Scally, who has settled into a regular starting role for Borussia Moenchengadlbach. Injuries opened the door for the teenager and he has taken full advantage, with his most recent solid shift coming at left back again after a run at his natural right back spot. Scally completed 44 of 52 passes, including one key pass in Gladbach’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg.

Brenden Aaronson

Just days after making his UEFA Champions League debut in a starting role, Aaronson put in a stellar 90-minute shift in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win against Rapid Vienna. Aaronson’s late insurance goal helped seal the victory for the Austrian champions.