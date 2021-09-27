Americans Abroad Player of the Week: Sergiño Dest

It has been a roller-coaster season for FC Barcelona, and Sunday’s win against Levante helped the Catalan snap a three-match winless skid in all competitions, with Sergiño Dest playing an integral role in the victory.

Fresh off an impressive showing in a midweek draw against Cadiz, Dest turned in his best match of the season on Sunday, recording an assist and dominating from his left back position in a much-needed win for Barcelona, a performance that earned Dest SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week honors.

Dest finished the Levante win with five successful dribbles, three key passes and the assist on Luuk De Jong’s first Barcelona goal. Dest also contributed a game-high four tackles while completing 60 of 65 passes.

The match was Dest’s second strong showing at left back, with Ronald Koeman shifting the USMNT fullback to the left side in recent weeks, a move that has helped Dest show that he is still very much an option on either side of the field despite his lackluster showings at left back for the USMNT in the past.

Dest wasn’t the only American to enjoy a strong week. Here are the rest of the top Americans Abroad performers for the past weekend:

Tim Weah

Turned in a Man of the Match performance in Lille’s 2-1 win vs. Strasbourg on Saturday. Weah set up Lille’s opening goal with an impressive effort, then drew the penalty kick that Jonathan David converted for the winner. Weah finished with a game-high five key passes, while winning three aerial duels and completing two successful dribbles.

Chris Richards

Richards turned in an impressive two-way performance in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 win against John Brooks and Wolfsburg. He recorded his first assist of the season on a day when he completed 50 of 58 passes, and defensively Richards contributed a game-high seven clearances to help contain Wolfsburg’s high-powered attack.

Matt Miazga

Miazga helped Alaves pull off one of the upsets of the weekend, earning their first win of the season in a 1-0 upset of reigning La Liga champion Atletico Madrid. Miazga registered a game-high nine clearances and four aerial duels won, while completing 15 of his 16 passes to help shut down an Atletico attack featuring Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Jordan Pefok

Riding the momentum from his memorable Champions League winner against Manchester United, Pefok scored on both of Young Boys’ matches this past week, including a third-minute finish in Saturday’s 2-1 win vs. St. Gallen. Pefok also scored on Wednesday in a 6-1 romp over Lausanne.

Emmanuel Sabbi

The Odense BK forward scored in both of his team’s matches this past week, a 3-0 win vs. Helsingor in the Danish Cup, and then an equalizer in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Viborg on Sunday.