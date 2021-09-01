Americans Abroad transfer roundup: Carter-Vickers, Gioacchini and more

The European transfer window deadline came and went on Tuesday and a flurry of moves involving Americans grabbed the headlines.

A half-dozen U.S. men’s national team players and prospects completed moves, though not every player that had been linked to a potential summer move wound up making one. Weston McKennie wound up staying at Juventus, DeAndre Yedlin is staying at Galatasaray and Reggie Cannon did not leave Boavista.

The Cannon situation was one of the more high-profile ones given the widely-known fact the USMNT fullback wanted to make a move. Sources tell SBI that Cannon came very close to a loan move English League Championship side Fulham FC, but Fulham and Boavista were unable to finalize the necessary paperwork in time to get the deal done.

As for the Americans who did successfully secure new club situations, here is a rundown of the Americans players who are on the way to new clubs:

Chris Richards to Hoffenheim

The USMNT centerback prospect is heading back to Hoffenheim, where he enjoyed a successful 11-match stint as a starter on loan last season.

🔹 Welcome back Chris 🔹 Chris #Richards has made a return to #TSG. Chris played for the Bundesliga side last season but returned to FC Bayern Munich after his loan spell ended. In a similar agreement, Richards joins on loan again until the end of the season. #TSG | @eastmamba pic.twitter.com/Jkw8cgq5cW — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) August 31, 2021

Matthew Hoppe to Mallorca

After being linked to a handful of English Premier League clubs, Hoppe settles in with newly-promoted La Liga side Mallorca.

😉 Vistas a 𝐆𝐎𝐋 👀 𝑵𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒗𝒊𝒆𝒘𝒔 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kJvifJ2MvG — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 31, 2021

Cameron Carter-Vickers to Celtic

Another loan beckons for Carter-Vickers, though this time the 23-year-old central defender will not be playing in the English League Championship. He will instead be heading to Scottish giants Celtic.

🆕 𝐂𝐂𝐕 ➡️ 𝐂𝐅𝐂 🍀 Cameron Carter-Vickers joins the Bhoys from @SpursOfficial on a season-long loan with an option to buy 👊 Welcome to #CelticFC, @cameroncv2! 🇺🇸#WelcomeCCV 🟢⚪️ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 31, 2021

Nicholas Gioacchini to Montpellier

Another Gold Cup player to secure a move, Gioacchini will make the jump from Ligue 2 to Ligue 1 as he joins Montpellier on a loan with an option to buy.

Officiel 🔸Nicholas Gioacchini rejoint le MHSC 𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 Nicholas ! ➡️ https://t.co/La1sWYmqYy pic.twitter.com/5Tf4y5Wpuu — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) September 1, 2021

Erik Palmer-Brown to ESTAC Troyes

After spending last season in Austria on loan, Palmer-Brown continues his Manchester City loan tour with a stop in Ligue 1, where he joins a Troyes side off to a poor start to the new season.

Erik Palmer-Brown is in town ! 🔥

Le défenseur international 🇺🇸 est prêté à l’ESTAC par @ManCity pour la saison 2021/22 !

Bienvenue à Troyes @ErikBrown14 ! 💯

Plus d'infos 👉 https://t.co/YPfWT7ADTk#mercato #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3VMUWOo8pf — ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) August 31, 2021

Jack DeVries to Venezia

The Philadelphia Union academy product is the latest talent from the Union pipeline to move overseas, securing a loan to Serie A side Venezia, though he will be playing with the club’s Primavera side.

American midfielder Jack de Vries, 19, arrives on loan from the Philadelphia Union, and will join the club’s Primavera side.https://t.co/lkbQTychLR

​#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/TS9dffFYu6 — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) August 31, 2021

Other American transfers/loans this summer

Josh Sargent transfer to Norwich City

Konrad De La Fuente transfer to Marseille

Matt Miazga to Alaves on loan.

Gianluca Busio transfer to Venezia

Tanner Tessmann transfer to Venezia

Owen Otasowie transfer to Club Brugge

Sam Vines transfer to Royal Antwerp

Ethan Horvath transfer to Nottingham Forest

Christian Ramirez transfer to Aberdeen

Tyler Boyd on loan to Rizespor

Ulysses Llanez on loan to St. Poelten

Bryang Kayo on loan to Viktoria Berlin

