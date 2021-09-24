Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Brooks vs. Richards, Carter-Vickers vs. Harkes, and more)

The present and future of the U.S. men’s national team’s centerback position will square off in Bundesliga action this weekend as Chris Richards and Hoffenheim square off against John Brooks and Wolfsburg in the marquee matchup featuring Americans Abroad this weekend.

Brooks is in the midst of a rough period for Wolfsburg, having come off a disappointing stint with the USMNT in September’s World Cup qualifiers, followed by a Champions League red card and subsequent benching.

If Brooks can make his way back into the Wolfsburg starting lineup he will face off with young American centerback Chris Richards, who is off to a good start to his second loan stint with Hoffenheim.

Another matchup featuring Americans on both sides will take place in Scotland, where Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic will face off against Ian Harkes and Dundee United. Carter-Vickers has enjoyed a smooth transition into the Celtic squad since arriving on loan, while Harkes is coming off scoring a game-winning goal in the Dundee Derby last week.

Several Americans will have good seats for some of Europe’s biggest matches this weekend, though many of them aren’t expected to play. Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of Chelsea’s upcoming match against Zack Steffen and Manchester City, though Steffen has recently returned to action after recovering from COVID-19.

Bryan Reynolds should be on the bench for AS Roma for Sunday’s high-profile Rome Derby against Lazio, while Nicholas Gioacchini will be hoping to get on the field for Montpellier for its clash with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Zack Steffen and Manchester City on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Everton on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Bristol City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Swansea City on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest host Millwall on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match at Birmingham on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Bolton on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg visit Chris Richards and Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host FC Cologne on Saturday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth host Bayern Munich on Friday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart visit Bochum on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host TSV Havelse on Monday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher host Magdeburg on Friday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau host Freiburg II on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Levante on Sunday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca host Osasuna on Sunday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Almeria on Friday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus host Sampdoria on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia host Torino on Monday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Lazio on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone visit Reggina on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah and Lille visit Strasbourg on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host Lens on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier visit Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes host Angers on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Estoril on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Portimonense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles host Waalwijk on Monday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Goztepe on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor visit Basaksehir on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten host Amstetten on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Seraing on Monday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit Standard Liege on Saturday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Royale Union A on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge host Leuven on Friday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys host St. Gallen on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby host Aalborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Viborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s match vs. FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Ian Harkes and Dundee United on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit St. Mirren on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors face AIK on Monday.

Romain Gall amd Malmo face Orebro on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds host Djurgarden on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit UANL Tigres on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield host Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Godoy Cruz on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Bahia on Sunday.