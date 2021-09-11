Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (McKennie, Hoppe, Richards and more)

Weston McKennie endured a nightmare week this past week after being suspended from U.S. men’s national team camp during the September World Cup qualifiers, but he won’t have to wait long for a chance to get back on the field.

The American midfielder is set to start for Juventus on Saturday in a crucial Serie A clash with Napoli. Juve enters the match severely shorthanded due to injuries and players returning fatigued and unavailable from international duty. McKennie’s USMNT suspension may have damaged his standing with the national team, but his early return to Italy has presented him with an opportunity to boost his standing with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The international break wasn’t kind to the European-based contingent of USMNT players, with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna set to be sidelined for multiple club matches, and with Tyler Adams a doubt for RB Leipzig’s showdown with Bayern Munich.

On the bright side, a handful of players are in line for debuts with their new clubs, including Matthew Hoppe with Mallorca, Cameron Carter-Vickers for Celtic and Nicholas Gioacchini for Montpellier.

Chris Richards isn’t exactly new to Hoffenheim, but he could be in the lineup to kick off his second loan stint with the club in a home match against Mainz on Saturday.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Ankle Injury) for Chelsea’s match vs. Aston Villa on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Manchester City visit Leicester City on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City visit Arsenal on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham visit Blackpool on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit Stoke City on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest hosts Cardiff City on Sunday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. Bristol City on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig host Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim host Mainz on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach host Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host Wehen on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher host 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona’s match with Sevilla has been postponed.

Yunus Musah and Valencia visit Osasuna on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves’s match with Villarreal has been postponed.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife visit Valladolid on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus visit Napoli on Saturday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia visit Empoli on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma host Sassuolo on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (injury) for Frosinone’s match vs. Perugia on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah was OUT (thigh injury) for Lille’s 2-1 loss to Lorient on Friday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille visit Monaco on Saturday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier host St. Etienne on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes visit Metz on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Portimonense on Sunday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Gil Vicente on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B host Mafra on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos and Benfica B host Covilha on Saturday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles have a bye this week.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray visit Trabzonspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor host Hatayspor on Sunday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor visit Gaziantep on Monday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg visit Tirol on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten host Dornbirn on Saturday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Royal Union SG on Sunday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp visit Eupen on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge have a bye this week.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden visit Beerschot VA on Monday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys host Zurich on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby have a bye this week.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense host Sonderjyske on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) and Nordsjaelland has a bye this week.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic host Ross County on Saturday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen visit Motherwell on Saturday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United visit St. Mirren on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo host Norkkoping on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds visit Sirius on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas host Chivas Guadalajara on Sunday

Fernando Arce and Necaxa visit Queretaro on Sunday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield have a bye this week.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Lanus on Monday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Sport Recife on Monday.