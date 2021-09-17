Americans Abroad: Weekend Preview (Musah, McKennie, Harkes, McKenzie and more)

A year ago, Yunus Musah enjoyed a breakout performance against Real Madrid in a memorable victory for Valencia, and the young U.S. men’s national team midfielder will be hoping to duplicate that feat when the La Liga sides meet again this weekend.

Musah’s Valencia host Real Madrid at the Mestalla on Sunday and Musah will be hoping to break into the starting lineup for the first time this season. The 18-year-old has recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out for the start of the new La Liga season, and he has been limited to a pair of late-game cameos. A starting role will be difficult to regain with Valencia enjoying an outstanding start to the new season, but Musah’s past success against Real Madrid could earn him a prominent role in Sunday’s clash.

Several Americans will be involved in rivalry action this weekend, including Weston McKennie and Juventus, who will be facing AC Milan in a battle of Italy’s most successful clubs. Juventus is off to a poor start to the season and is in dire need of a result against a strong Milan side.

Ian Harkes will be expected to start for Dundee United against Dundee FC in some Scottish derby action.

In terms of Americans facing off against each other former U.S. Under-20 World Cup teammates Mark McKenzie and Chris Durkin will see each other when McKenzie’s Genk takes on Durkin’s St. Truiden, while Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier will be in action against Erik Palmer-Brown in a battle of Americans on new Ligue 1 teams.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Ankle Injury) for Chelsea’s match vs. Tottenham on Sunday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (COVID-19) for Manchester City’s match vs. Southampton on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Norwich City host Watford on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham host Reading on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Huddersfield host Ethan Horvath and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde is OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s match vs. West Brom on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland visit Fleetwood on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks and Wolfsburg host Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth visit Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig visit FC Cologne on Saturday.

Gio Reyna is OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s match vs. Union Berlin on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim visit Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Joe Scally and Borussia Moenchengladbach visit Augsburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin visit Freiburg 2 on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher visit Mannheim on Saturday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau visit 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Granada on Monday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia host Real Madrid on Sunday.

Matt Miazga and Alaves host Osasuna on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca host Villarreal on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore and Tenerife host Mirandes on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus host AC Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia host Spezia on Sunday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma visit Verona on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich is OUT (injury) for Frosinone’s match vs. Como on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah was OUT (thigh injury) for Lille’s match at Lens on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host Rennes on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Montpellier visit Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista visit Benfica on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela host Ferreira on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto and FC Porto B visit Chaves on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos and Benfica B visit SC Farense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre and Heracles host AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray host Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd and Rizespor visit Adana Demirspor on Saturday.

Haji Wright and Antalyaspor host Besiktas on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg host Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez and SKN St. Polten visit Lafritz on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk visit Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden on Sunday.

Sam Vines and Royal Antwerp host Seraing on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Club Brugge visit Charleroi on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys don’t play this weekend.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense visit Aalborg on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s match vs. Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Livingston on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez and Aberdeen host St. Johnston on Saturday.

Ian Harkes and Dundee United host Dundee FC on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo host Djurgarden on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds host Elfsborg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas visit Mazatlan FC on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa host Atlas on Friday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Defense y Justicia on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente visit Huracan on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Fortaleza on Sunday.