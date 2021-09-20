Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Gioacchini, Busio, Wright, and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 20, 2021 12:19 pm ET

Nicholas Gioacchini didn’t need long to make an impact for his new team, and he’s far from the only American to be able to say that after the weekend’s Americans Abroad results.

Gioacchini came off the bench and helped set up the equalizing goal in Montpellier’s 1-1 draw with Troyes. The U.S. men’s national team forward had only been on the field for three minutes before delivering the decisive pass that Teji Savanier turned into the equalizer.

⚽️ La visita no se amilana tras la expulsión y Teji Savanier le da el empate@estac_officiel 1-1 @MontpellierHSC ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/RCYKUrAiar — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) September 19, 2021

Gianluca Busio also recorded his first assist for Venezia, though it wound up being in a losing effort. The teenage midfielder has settled into a regular starting role for the newly-promoted club and on Sunday it was his well-struck free kick from long range that was headed home by Pietro Ceccaroni.

Gianluca Busio ➡️ Pietro Ceccaroni 💥 pic.twitter.com/g82Q1wGNep — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2021

There weren’t justs assists delivered by the Americans Abroad contingent. Haji Wright scored his fourth goal in three matches, but the tally couldn’t keep his Antalyaspor from suffering a 3-2 loss to Besiktas. Also, Ian Harkes delivered the winning goal for Dundee United over Dundee FC,

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic was OUT (Ankle Injury) for Chelsea’s 3-0 win vs. Tottenham on Sunday.

Zack Steffen was OUT (COVID-19) for Manchester City’s 0-0 draw vs. Southampton on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 70 minutes in Norwich City’s 3-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’w 2-1 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Huddersfield’s 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed, but did not play for Nottingham Forest.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with Fleetwood on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler dressed, but did not play for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Julian Green dressed but did not play in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman dressed, but did not play for Greuther Furth.

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 5 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with FC Cologne on Saturday.

Gio Reyna was OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 win vs. Union Berlin on Sunday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart suffered a 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Hoffenheim’s 0-0 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Viktoria Berlin’s 3-0 loss to Freiburg 2 on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd did not dress for Hallescher 2-1 loss to Mannheim on Saturday.

Johan Gomez started, played 64 minutes and scored a GOAL in FC Zwickau’s 2-0 win vs. 1860 Munich on Saturday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Granada on Monday.

Yunus Musah came off the bench and played 75 minutes in Valencia’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid on Sunday.

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Alaves’s 2-0 loss to Osasuna on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 30 minutes in Mallorca’s 0-0 draw with Villarreal on Saturday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to Mirandes on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie dressed but did not play in Juventus’ 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio started, played 75 minutes, registered an ASSIST and drew a YELLOW CARD in Venezia’s 2-1 loss to Spezia on Sunday.

Tanner Tessman dressed but did not play for Venezia.

Bryan Reynolds did not dress for AS Roma’s 3-2 loss to Verona on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed, but did not play in Frosinone’s 2-0 win vs. Como on Friday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Lille’s 1-0 loss to Lens on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente started and played 58 minutes in Marseille’s 2-0 win vs. Rennes on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench, played 6 minutes, and recorded the game-tying ASSIST in Montpellier’s 1-1 draw with Troyes on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Troyes.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista visit Benfica on Monday.

Alex Mendez dressed, but did not play in Vizela’s 1-1 draw with Ferreira on Sunday.

LIGA PORTUGAL 2

Sebastian Soto did not dress in FC Porto B’s 4-2 loss to Chaves on Sunday.

C.J. Dos Santos dressed but did not play in Benfica B’s 2-2 draw with SC Farense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 85 minutes in Heracles’ 3-2 win vs. AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 72 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 loss to Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd started, played 90 minutes, registered an ASSIST and drew a yellow card in Rizespor’s 3-1 loss to Adana Demirspor on Saturday.

Haji Wright scored a GOAL in Antalyaspor’s 3-2 loss to Besiktas on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started, played 90 minutes and scored a goal in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win vs. Rapid Vienna on Sunday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez came off the bench and played 16 minutes in SKN St. Polten’s 1-0 loss to Lafritz on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie started and played 90 minutes in Genk’s 2-1 win vs. St. Truiden o Sunday.

Chris Durkin started and played 84 minutes for Sint-Truiden.

Sam Vines was OUT (injured) for Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 win vs. Seraing on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie dressed, but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win vs. Charleroi on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok and Young Boys didn’t play this weekend.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis and Brondby visit Sonderjyske on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 84 minutes in Odense’s 2-0 loss to Aalborg on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s 3-2 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Celtic’s 1-0 loss to Livingston on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez started and played 90 minutes in Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss to St. Johnston on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started, played 90 minutes and scored the game-winning GOAL in Dundee United’s 1-0 win vs. Dundee FC on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 1-1 draw with Djurgarden on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry is OUT (injured) for Ostersunds’ 3-1 win vs. Elfsborg on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo was OUT (red card) for Pumas’ 2-2 draw with Mazatlan FC on Saturday.

Fernando Arce did not dress for Necaxa’s 3-0 loss host Atlas on Friday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora and Banfield visit Defense y Justicia on Monday.

Alan Sonora started, played 90 minutes and scored the game-winning GOAL in Independiente’s 1-0 win Huracan on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso came off the bench and played one minute in Internacional’s 1-0 win vs. Fortaleza on Sunday.