Americans Abroad: Weekend Rewind (Weah, Dest, Richards and more)

By Ives Galarcep | September 26, 2021 4:14 pm ET

Any questions about Tim Weah’s form heading toward October in the wake of his return from injury were put to rest on Saturday after he delivered a standout performance for Lille in a 2-1 win vs. Strasbourg.

Making just his second start since returning from an injury that kept him out of the U.S. men’s national team’s September World Cup qualifiers, Weah dazzled playing at forward next to Canadian striker Jonathan David. He helped set up David’s opening goal with a quality assist before drawing a penalty kick for David’s second goal of the match, and the eventual game-winning goal.

Goooooooool, Jonathan David abre el marcador para el Lille, gol canadiense para abrir el partido ante Estrasburgo pic.twitter.com/TPZH0Tanel — beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) September 25, 2021

Sergiño Dest was also outstanding this weekend, turning in a Man of the Match-caliber performance for Barcelona in Sunday’s 3-0 win vs. Levante, delivering a classy assist to help Luuk De Jong score his first goal for the Catalans.

Just when it seemed settled that Sergiño Dest isn’t a viable left back based on his struggles at LB w/ the #USMNT , he goes and plays a gem of a game at left back for Barcelona today, complete with this perfectly-placed assist.pic.twitter.com/d214BPRBLC — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) September 26, 2021

Chris Richards got in on the assist action, helping set up a goal as he delivered another strong showing to help Hoffenheim pull off a 3-1 upset over John Brooks and Wolfsburg.

There weren’t just assists provided by the Americans Abroad contingent, there were goals as well. Jordan Pefok scored in his third straight match to help Young Boys to another victory, Ian Harkes made it goals in two straight league matches to help Dundee United tie Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic, and Emmanuel Sabbi scored his his second straight match to help Odense earn a draw against Viborg.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic was OUT (ankle injury) for Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

Zack Steffen dressed, but did not play for Manchester City.

Josh Sargent started and played 90 minutes in Norwich City’s 2-0 loss to Everton on Saturday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes for Fulham.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 26 minutes in Huddersfield’s 1-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde was OUT (Achilles injury) for Preston North End’s 0-0 draw with Birmingham on Saturday.

LEAGUE ONE

Lynden Gooch was OUT (foot injury) for Sunderland’s 1-0 win vs. Bolton on Saturday.

Germany

BUNDESLIGA

Chris Richards started, played 90 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 win vs. Wolfsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes for Wolfsburg.

Tyler Adams did not dress for RB Leipzig’s 6-0 win vs. Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler started, played 90 minutes and drew a yellow card in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-1 draw with FC Cologne on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 85 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday.

Timothy Tillman came off the bench and registered an ASSIST for Greuther Furth.

Joe Scally started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 win vs. Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Gio Reyna was OUT (hamstring injury) for Borussia Dortmund.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart visit Bochum on Sunday.

3. LIGA

Bryang Kayo and Viktoria Berlin host TSV Havelse on Monday.

Terrence Boyd started, played 90 minutes and scored the WINNING GOAL in Hallescher’s 3-2 win vs. Magdeburg on Friday.

Johan Gomez and FC Zwickau host Freiburg II on Sunday.

Spain

LA LIGA

Sergino Dest and Barcelona host Levante on Sunday.

Yunus Musah started and played 82 minutes in Valencia’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started ad played 90 minutes in Alaves’ 1-0 win vs. Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Mallorca host Osasuna on Sunday.

SEGUNDA DIVISION

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 3-1 loss to Almeria on Friday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 8 minutes in Juventus’ 3-2 win vs. Sampdoria on Sunday.

Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessman and Venezia host Torino on Monday.

Bryan Reynolds did not dress for AS Roma’s match vs. Lazio on Sunday.

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Frosinone’s 0-0 draw with Reggina on Saturday.

France

LIGUE 1

Tim Weah started, played 90 minutes, registered an ASSIST and drew a penalty in Lille’s 2-1 win vs. Strasbourg on Saturday.

Konrad De La Fuente and Marseille host Lens on Sunday.

Nicholas Gioacchini came off the bench and played 2 minutes in Montpellier’s 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress for Troyes’ 1-1 draw with Angers on Sunday.

Portugal

PRIMEIRA LIGA

Reggie Cannon and Boavista host Estoril on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Vizela visit Portimonense on Sunday.

Netherlands

Luca De La Torre started and played 90 minutes in Heracles’ 1-0 win vs. Waalwijk on Sunday.

Turkey

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 win vs. Goztepe on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 62 minutes in Rizespor’s 3-0 loss to Basaksehir on Sunday.

Haji Wright started and played 85 minutes in Antalyaspor’s 1-0 win vs. Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Austria

ADMIRAL Bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson started and played 90 minutes in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 win vs. Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

2. Liga

Ulysses Llanez started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in SKN St. Polten’s 4-0 win vs. Amstetten on Friday.

Belgium

Mark McKenzie and Genk host Seraing on Sunday.

Chris Durkin started, played 55 minutes and registered an ASSIST in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win vs. Standard Liege on Saturday.

Sam Vines did not dress for Royal Antwerp’s 2-1 win vs. Royale Union A on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Club Brugge’s 1-1 draw with Leuven on Friday.

Switzerland

SWISS SUPER LEAGUE

Jordan Pefok started, played 68 minutes and scored a GOAL in Young Boys’ 2-1 win vs. St. Gallen on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Brondby’s 2-1 win vs. Aalborg on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started, played 90 minutes, drew a yellow card and scored a GOAL in Odense’s 1-1 draw with Viborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon was OUT (knee injury) for Nordsjaelland’s 5-1 loss to FC Copenhagen on Sunday.

Scotland

PREMIERSHIP

Ian Harkes started, played 90 minutes and scored a GOAL in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Celtic on Sunday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Celtic.

Christian Ramirez started, played 71 minutes and scored a GOAL in Aberdeen’s 3-2 loss to St. Mirren on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Jeffrey Gal and Degerfors face AIK on Monday.

Romain Gall did not dress for Malmo’s 5-1 win vs. Orebro on Saturday.

Nebiyou Perry did not dress for Ostersunds’ 3-0 loss to Djurgarden on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Pumas’ 0-0 draw with UANL Tigres on Saturday.

Argentina

Liga Profesional

Joel Sonora was OUT (injury) for Banfield’s 2-0 win vs. Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente host Godoy Cruz on Sunday.

Brazil

Serie A

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional host Bahia on Sunday.