Bayern-Barcelona, Liverpool-AC Milan headline This Week's Soccer on TV

Little more than a year after Bayern Munich’s demolition of Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, the two sides meet again to kick off the newest Champions League group stage.

Barcelona is in full post-Messi rebuilding mode, as Ronald Koeman tries to fashion a winner out of a team that no longer features the Argentine superstar. Memphis Depay has emerged as Barcelona’s new lead attacking threat, and he will be facing a Bayern squad heavily favored to top their Champions League group.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to action for AC Milan over the weekend, making his first appearance in four months, and Milan will need the Swedish star if they are to knock off Liverpool, which will be gunning for a Champions League title this season.

Inter Milan takes on Real Madrid in another enticing group-stage opener, while U.S. men’s national team striker Jordan Pefok and Young Boys welcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to Switzerland.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trials of fuboTV , ESPN+ and Paramount+ for all your soccer streaming needs. Make sure you use these SBI-specific links to sign up today.

Here is the full rundown of this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

English Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Everton vs Burnley

Spanish La Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Getafe vs Elche

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Granada vs Real Betis

Italian Serie A

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Bologna vs Hellas Verona

Liga MX

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Toluca

Argentina – Primera División

1:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Sarmiento vs Huracán

1:15 p.m. – Paramount+ – Aldosivi vs Godoy Cruz

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Independiente vs Lanús

5:45 p.m. – fuboTV – San Lorenzo vs Racing Club

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Gimnasia La Plata vs Vélez Sarsfield

Belgian First Division A

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Beerschot vs Sint-Truiden

AFC Asian Champions League

1 p.m. – Paramount+ – Esteghlal vs Al Hilal

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV , Galavision – Sevilla vs Salzburg

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Young Boys vs Manchester United

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision – Chelsea vs Zenit

3 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV – Lille vs Wolfsburg

3 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV – Malmö FF vs Juventus

3 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV – Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica

3 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV – Villarreal vs Atalanta

3 p.m. – Paramount+ , fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City vs FC Dallas

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs Inter Miami

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

English Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – AFC Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers

Leagues Cup

10 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Seattle Sounders FC vs Santos Laguna

Argentine Primera División

1:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Talleres Córdoba vs Platense

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Arsenal vs Colón

5:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs Atlético Tucumán

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Santos vs Athletico-PR

Canadian Premier League

7 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – York United vs Atlético Ottawa

9:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Edmonton vs Pacific

AFC Asian Champions League

5 a.m. – Paramount+ – Nagoya Grampus vs Daegu

7 a.m. – Paramount+ – Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale

11 a.m. – Paramount+ – Istiqlol vs Persepolis

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Al Nassr vs Tractor Sazi

1 p.m. – Paramount+ – Al Sharjah vs Al Wahda

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+,fuboTV , Galavision- Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV , TUDN USA, UniMás – Beşiktaş vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Club Brugge vs PSG

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Liverpool vs AC Milan

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Ajax

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Porto

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV, Galavision – Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Manchester City vs RB Leipzig

UEFA Europa League

10:30 a.m. – fuboTV – Spartak Moskva vs Legia Warszawa

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ , fuboTV – D.C. United vs Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs CF Montréal

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake

CONCACAF Champions League

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Philadelphia Union vs América

Leagues Cup

7 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Pumas UNAM

Argentine Primera División

1:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Unión Santa Fe vs Estudiantes

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Patronato

5:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Banfield vs Rosario Central

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Newell’s Old Boys vs River Plate

Copa do Brasil

6 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Atlético Mineiro vs Fluminense

8:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Flamengo vs Grêmio

English Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Stoke City vs Barnsley

Honduran Liga Nacional

5 p.m. – fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Marathón vs Olimpia

AFC Asian Champions League

4:30 am – Paramount+ – Jeonbuk Motors vs Bangkok Glass

5 a.m. – Paramount+ – Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York RB II vs San Antonio

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Real Monarchs

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs El Paso Locomotive

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oakland Roots vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs Las Vegas Lights

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Rapid Wien vs Genk

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Galatasaray vs Lazio

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Celtic

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Midtjylland vs Ludogorets

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Crvena Zvezda vs Sporting Braga

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencváros

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United

12:45 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Lokomotiv Moskva vs Olympique Marseille

3 p.m. –Paramount+, fuboTV – Monaco vs Sturm Graz

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – PSV vs Real Sociedad

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Brøndby vs Sparta Praha

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Napoli

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Antwerp

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Rangers vs Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – Paramount+, fuboTV – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahçe

CONCACAF Champions League

10 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Cruz Azul vs Monterrey

Liga MX

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Tijuana

Women’s International Friendly

7:30 p.m. – ESPN2, fuboTV – USWNT vs Paraguay

NCAA Men’s Soccer

8 p.m. – fuboTV – Oklahoma vs Utah Valley

10 p.m. – fuboTV – UCLA vs Stanford