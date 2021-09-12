Cameron Carter-Vickers scores goal, helps Celtic post shutout win in impressive debut

Cameron Carter-Vickers enjoyed a dream start to his loan stint with Scottish powerhouse Celtic, taking what could be his first step toward playing his way back into the U.S. men’s national team picture.
The 23-year-old defender scored a goal and helped Celtic secure a shutout in a 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.
Making his first appearance for Celtic since securing a season-long loan deal from Tottenham, Carter-Vickers stepped into the starting lineup and promptly adopted a prominent role, completing 102 of 115 passes and a game-high four tackles and four interceptions.
Carter-Vickers’ highlight moment though was the goal he scored, which was Celtic’s first on the day and came courtesy of an ambitious 30-yard shot that took a deflection before floating over the Ross County goalkeeper.
Carter-Vickers and Celtic return to action on Thursday, in Europa League, with their group-stage opener on the road against La Liga side Real Betis.
Nice shot. Although the Scottish league is not the greatest in the world, it is nonetheless a step in the right direction for him.
Wow, what is the amazing thing to me is that a CB had 115 passes attempted. That’s more than 1 per minute and since the other team must have had the ball some of the time may be close to 2 per minute.Could this be a typo? On a more general note, I wish the parent clubs of players like CCV, Miazga, Chris Richards, and EPB would either sell them or play them. I’m sure the players would like to have some club stability, too.
At this point for CCV and Miazga, they are making their loan decisions. They are getting better options and likely better compensation by staying with Spurs and Chelsea than being loaned. Both also usually spend the preseason training with 2 of the top clubs in the world. Miazga now in Top 5 league and CCV gets to play in Europa League (neither likely to have those opportunities without the backing of their big club).
It’s great that he’s starting but how much of a challenge is 90% of the season going to be? How good is the rest of the SPL?
At least there’s Europa League, and they’re in the group of death Real Betis, Bayer Leverkusen, and Henry Wingo and Ferenvacos.
Meanwhile, Tottenham lost both starting center defenders yesterday, one to injury and the other to a red card. I have no idea how close CCV is to sticking with Tottenham, but right now they might be regretting sending him out.