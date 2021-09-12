Cameron Carter-Vickers scores goal, helps Celtic post shutout win in impressive debut

Cameron Carter-Vickers enjoyed a dream start to his loan stint with Scottish powerhouse Celtic, taking what could be his first step toward playing his way back into the U.S. men’s national team picture.

The 23-year-old defender scored a goal and helped Celtic secure a shutout in a 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Making his first appearance for Celtic since securing a season-long loan deal from Tottenham, Carter-Vickers stepped into the starting lineup and promptly adopted a prominent role, completing 102 of 115 passes and a game-high four tackles and four interceptions.

Carter-Vickers’ highlight moment though was the goal he scored, which was Celtic’s first on the day and came courtesy of an ambitious 30-yard shot that took a deflection before floating over the Ross County goalkeeper.

Carter-Vickers and Celtic return to action on Thursday, in Europa League, with their group-stage opener on the road against La Liga side Real Betis.