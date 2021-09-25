Chelsea-Man City, Rome Derby headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

A pair of high-profile derbies and a rematch of the UEFA Champions League final headline this weekend’s most compelling soccer viewing options.

Chelsea plays host to Manchester City in a marquee matchup of Premier League title contenders. Chelsea won the Champions League final between these two English powers, but City enters the meeting as defending Premier League champions.

The North London Derby features two teams that have had different recent results. Arsenal has won two straight and will take on a Tottenham side that has lost two straight after starting the season with three straight losses.

In Italy, the Rome Derby takes center stage on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho’s men off to a strong start to the Serie A season.

MLS features some enticing clashes this weekend, including the latest edition of the New York Derby, and a battle of the top two teams in the Western Conference when the Seattle Sounders visit Sporting Kansas City.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trials of fuboTV , ESPN+ and Paramount+ for all your soccer streaming needs. Make sure you use these SBI-specific links to sign up today, and if you sign up for Paramount+ using our link (and use the offer code SBI) you will receive a free one-month trial.

Here is a look at This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and online:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Chelsea vs. Manchester City. The Premier League title favorites square off at Stamford Bridge in a rematch of the UEFA Champions League final.

2. Lazio vs. Roma. Jose Mourinho’s first taste of the Rome Derby won’t be an easy test for the fast-starting red side of Rome.

3. Arsenal vs. Tottenham. Can the Gunners keep the momentum going, or will Tottenham slap out of its recent slump?

4. Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders. SKC is tough at home, but the Sounders are the best road team in MLS. Something has to give.

5. NYCFC vs. New York Red Bulls. Will NYCFC come out inspired after dropping points after a controversial VAR decision at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday?

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Saturday

English Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN , fuboTV- Chelsea vs Manchester City

7:30 a.m. – Peacock – Manchester United vs Aston Villa

10 a.m. – Peacock – Everton vs Norwich City

10 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Burnley

10 a.m. – Peacock – Watford vs Newcastle United

10 a.m. – Peacock – Leeds United vs West Ham United

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV- Brentford vs Liverpool

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – RB Leipzig vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Köln

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Valencia vs Athletic Club

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Sevilla vs Espanyol

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Italian Serie A

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Spezia vs AC Milan

12 p.m. – Paramount+ – Inter Milan vs Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Genoa vs Hellas Verona

French Ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Saint-Étienne vs Nice

1 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Strasbourg vs Lille

3 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Montpellier

3 p.m. – fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient

Major League Soccer

3:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England vs Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – D.C. United vs FC Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Columbus Crew vs CF Montréal

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas

10 p.m. – ESPN+, fuboTV – San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1 p.m. – fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Benfica

Liga MX

6 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Atlas vs León

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – América vs Guadalajara

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. – Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs North Carolina Courage

8 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – Chicago Red Stars vs Portland Thorns

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Aldosivi vs Gimnasia La Plata

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Arsenal vs Lanús

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Talleres Córdoba vs Rosario Central

5 p.m. – fuboTV – Banfield vs Atlético Tucumán

7:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs River Plate

Canadian Premier League

2 p.m. -fuboTV- HFX Wanderers vs Edmonton

4:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Atlético Ottawa vs Cavalry

7 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Forge vs Pacific

Colombian Primera A

7:05 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pasto

9:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Bucaramanga vs América de Cali

Ecuadorian Primera A

9 p.m. -fuboTV- Manta vs LDU Quito

English Championship

7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Reading vs Middlesbrough

10 a.m. -ESPN+- AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town

French Ligue 2

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Bastia vs Ajaccio

Honduran Liga Nacional

5:06 p.m. -fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Marathón vs Vida

Italian Serie B

8 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Como vs Benevento

Dutch Eredivisie

10:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Willem II vs PSV

12:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Ajax vs Groningen

12:45 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Vitesse vs Fortuna Sittard

3 p.m. -ESPN+- Feyenoord vs NEC

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Utrecht vs PEC Zwolle

Peruvian Primera Division

4:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Alianza Atlético vs Alianza Lima

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Miami FC vs Loudoun United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 vs Louisville City

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio vs New Mexico United

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs Atlanta United II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs Oakland Roots

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tacoma Defiance vs Phoenix Rising

10 p.m. -ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs San Diego Loyal

USL League OnE

6:30 p.m. – ESPN+- Richmond Kickers vs Toronto II

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs New England II

8 p.m. – ESPN+- Union Omaha vs Tucson

8 p.m. – ESPN+- Forward Madison vs Greenville Triumph

NCAA Men’s Soccer

12 p.m. – ESPN+- Boston U. vs Lafayette

12 p.m. – ESPN+- Holy Cross vs Loyola Maryland

1 p.m. – ESPN+- Detroit Mercy vs IUPUI

1 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Stony Brook vs Binghamton

2 p.m. – ESPN+- Lehigh vs American

2 p.m. – ESPN+- UNC Asheville vs Longwood

2 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Northeastern vs Quinnipiac

2 p.m. – ESPN+- St. Thomas (MN) vs Eastern Ill.

2 p.m. – ESPN+- Robert Morris vs Purdue Fort Wayne

3 p.m. – ESPN+- George Washington vs Fordham

3:30 p.m. – ESPN+- Brown vs Siena

4 p.m. -ESPN+- Navy vs Colgate

4 p.m. – ESPN+- Penn St. vs Princeton

4 p.m. – fuboTV- Virginia vs North Carolina

4 p.m. – ESPN+- St. Bonaventure vs West Virginia

5 p.m. – ESPN+- Marist vs Cornell

5 p.m. – ESPN+- Massachusetts vs Saint Joseph’s

6 p.m. – ESPN+- FGCU vs Liberty

6 p.m. – ESPN+- Rhode Island vs Davidson

6 p.m. – ESPN+- Army West Point vs Bucknell

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Dayton vs VCU

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Yale vs Akron

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Mercer vs ETSU

7 p.m. – ESPN App- Duke vs Syracuse

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Iona vs Columbia

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Belmont vs Furman

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Radford vs Campbell

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Kentucky vs Marshall

7 p.m. – ESPN+- La Salle vs Duquesne

7 p.m. – ESPN App- Pittsburgh vs Clemson

7 p.m. – ESPN+- VMI vs UNC Greensboro

7 p.m. – ESPN+- New Hampshire vs Hartford

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Wright St. vs Northern Ky.

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Gardner-Webb vs USC Upstate

7 p.m. – ESPN+- Monmouth vs Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

8 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Bradley vs SIUE

8 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3- Drake vs Loyola Chicago

8 p.m. – ESPN+- Northern Ill. vs Green Bay

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+- George Mason vs Saint Louis

9 p.m. – ESPN+- California Baptist vs UNLV

10 p.m. – ESPN+- Seattle U vs Grand Canyon

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Boston U. vs Navy

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston So. vs High Point

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Penn vs Harvard

1 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Iona vs Canisius

1 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Rider vs Fairfield

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbia vs Cornell

2 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Drake vs Evansville

5 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Northern Iowa vs Loyola Chicago

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – USC Upstate vs Winthrop

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Yale vs Princeton

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Dartmouth vs Brown

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bucknell vs Colgate

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – American vs Lafayette

7 p.m. – fuboTV, ESPN3 – Southern Ill. vs Illinois St.

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Loyola Maryland vs Army West Point

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – New Mexico St. vs Utah Valley

Sunday

English Premier League

9 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

German Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bochum vs Stuttgart

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Freiburg vs Augsburg

Spanish La Liga

8 a.m. – ESPN+ – Mallorca vs Osasuna

10:15 a.m. – ESPN+ – Barcelona vs Levante

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Sociedad vs Elche

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rayo Vallecano vs Cádiz

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Betis vs Getafe

Italian Serie A

6:30 a.m. – Paramount+ – Juventus vs Sampdoria

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Empoli vs Bologna

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Udinese vs Fiorentina

9 a.m. – Paramount+ – Sassuolo vs Salernitana

12 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Lazio vs Roma

2:45 p.m. – Paramount+ – Napoli vs Cagliari

French Ligue 1

7 a.m. – fuboTV- Bordeaux vs Rennes

9 a.m. – fuboTV- Brest vs Metz

9 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Reims vs Nantes

9 a.m. – fuboTV- Troyes vs Angers SCO

11 a.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Clermont vs Monaco

2:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Olympique Marseille vs Lens

Major League Soccer

1 p.m. -ESPN+- Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC

7 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders

9:30 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Austin FC vs LA Galaxy

Liga MX

1 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision- Toluca vs Atlético San Luis

8:06 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey

National Women’s Soccer League

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs Houston Dash

5 p.m. -Paramount+- Washington Spirit vs Kansas City NWSL

7 p.m. -Twitch- OL Reign vs Orlando Pride

Portuguese Primeira Liga

1 p.m. -fuboTV- Santa Clara vs Sporting Braga

Argentine Primera División

12:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Unión Santa Fe vs Patronato

2:45 p.m. -fuboTV- San Lorenzo vs Defensa y Justicia

5 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente vs Godoy Cruz

7:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Boca Juniors vs Colón

Brasileirão

3 p.m. -Paramount+- Juventude vs Santos

5:15 p.m. -Paramount+- Athletico-PR vs Grêmio

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Cuiabá

Colombian Primera A

5 p.m. -fuboTV- Jaguares de Córdoba vs Millonarios

Ecuadorian Primera A

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Cuenca vs Olmedo

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Emelec vs Universidad Católica

German Bundesliga 2

7:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Hamburger SV vs Nürnberg

Honduran Liga Nacional

5 p.m. -fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Real Sociedad vs Real España

Italian Serie B

10:15 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Parma vs Pisa

2:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV- Ternana vs SPAL

Liga de Expansión MX

6 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tapatío vs Atlante

Dutch Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. -ESPN 2, fuboTV- Sparta Rotterdam vs Cambuur

8:30 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Heerenveen vs Twente

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- AZ vs Go Ahead Eagles

10:45 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Heracles vs RKC Waalwijk\

Scottish Premiership

7 a.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV- St. Mirren vs Aberdeen

Swedish Allsvenskan

11:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Häcken vs Hammarby

Turkish Super Lig

9 a.m. -fuboTV- Hatayspor vs Fenerbahçe

12 p.m. -fuboTV- Galatasaray vs Göztepe

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Sacramento Republic vs LA Galaxy II

5 p.m. -ESPN+- Birmingham Legion vs Charlotte Independence

6 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Indy Eleven

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Real Monarchs vs New York RB II

USL League One

2 p.m. -ESPN+- North Carolina vs North Texas

NCAA Women’s Soccer

12 p.m. – ESPNU – Georgia vs LSU

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Davidson vs Dayton

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Maine vs NJIT

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – VMI vs Chattanooga

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – VCU vs George Mason

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Holy Cross vs Lehigh

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Virginia vs NC State

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Ala. vs Liberty

1 p.m. – ESPN Ap p- Wake Forest vs Syracuse

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Clemson vs North Carolina

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Florida St. vs Louisville

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Duquesne vs Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – St. Bonaventure vs Fordham

1 p.m. – ESPN3 – Western Michigan vs Toledo

1 p.m. – ESPN App – Boston College vs Notre Dame

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cleveland St. vs Northern Ky.

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rhode Island vs Massachusetts

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond vs George Washington

1 p.m. – ESPN+ – Robert Morris vs Detroit Mercy

2 p.m. – ESPNU – Baylor vs TCU

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Green Bay vs UIC

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Texas St. vs Troy

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Idaho vs Idaho St.

2 p.m. – ESPN App – Ole Miss vs Arkansas

2 p.m. – ESPN App – Alabama vs Vanderbilt

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kansas vs Oklahoma St.

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – SIUE vs Tennessee Tech

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – La Salle vs Saint Louis

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cincinnati vs Murray St.

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Kansas St. vs Texas Tech

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – UT Martin vs Austin Peay

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – UNC Greensboro vs Samford

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisiana vs South Alabama

2 p.m. – ESPN App – South Carolina vs Kentucky

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – UTRGV vs Abilene Christian

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ga. Southern vs Little Rock

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Belmont vs Southeast Mo. St.

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Morehead St. vs Eastern Ill.

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – The Citadel vs Western Caro.

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – A&M-Corpus Christi vs Southeastern La.

3 p.m. – ESPN App – Texas A&M vs Auburn

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montana vs Southern Utah

3 p.m. – ESPN App – Pittsburgh vs Miami (FL)

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Eastern Wash. vs Weber St.

4 p.m. – ESPN App – Tennessee vs Missouri

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – UC San Diego vs UC Irvine

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento St. vs Portland St.

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Northern Colo. vs Northern Ariz.

5 p.m. – ESPN App – Duke vs Virginia Tech

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Mercer vs ETSU

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Radford vs Campbell

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – ULM vs Coastal Carolina

7 p.m. – ESPN App – Florida vs Mississippi St.

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hawaii vs Long Beach St.