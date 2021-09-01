Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT-El Salvador World Cup qualifier

Christian Pulisic’s recovery from his recent bout of COVID-19 didn’t stop him from joining the U.S. men’s national team for the start of its World Cup qualifying training camp, but the Chelsea star won’t be able to recover in time for the USMNT’s opening World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday.
Pulisic has not traveled with the team, which left base camp in Nashville on Wednesday, and will stay in Tennessee to prepare himself to be available for the USMNT’s home qualifier against Canada on Sunday.
Pulisic was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 20, and missed Chelsea’s next two matches while undergoing a mandatory 10-day quarantine. That stretch of inactivity, which also included him not being able to train, may have cost him the necessary fitness level to be ready for Thursday’s qualifier against El Salvador.
With Pulisic unavailable, Berhalter will have a handful of lineup options to choose from as a replacement. Brenden Aaronson is the leading candidate, and heads into qualifying in outstanding form, though he has spent the current club season with Red Bull Salzburg playing in a central midfield role rather than as a winger, which is where he has played for the USMNT, including in the team’s friendly win against Costa Rica in June.
Berhalter could also turn to Konrad De La Fuente, who is in an outstanding run of form for Ligue 1 side Marseille since completing a transfer from FC Barcelona. De La Fuente’s lack of international experience could limit him to a substitute’s role though, at least for Thursday’s qualifying opener in El Salvador.
What do you think of this development? Who would you like to see start in place of Pulisic?
Share your thoughts below.
this is why hoppe and not konrad. this is why more than 5 mids. it’s now, the 3rd LF will see minutes as the sub, and you can’t double count aaronson as a mid when the injury commits him as a LF starter. and with covid it should have been foreseen he could still be sick or be unfit from quarantine.
i thought there was a 24-48 hour roster deadline that might have triggered this announcement but i can’t find any. i find it hard to believe he’s so unfit he couldn’t be a 10 minute sub but better safe than sorry. that being said, from an “adams” perspective, little concerned that on a “game every 3 days” tempo how do you get someone ready in half a week, or even 6 days. you couldn’t run him outside during ida and if you did have a fitness coach after him every day your next game is in 4 days which sets up a potential “pre tournament friendly” scenario where we always look exhausted from fitness work the first game we play after two-a-day practices. anyhow, a race against the clock.
Obviously we’re still huge favorites and should still expect 9 points. I think, by the way, that the way to not qualify is to go into three games trying to get 6 points. Do I lose my fan card if I admit I’m kind of looking forward to seeing Aaronson over Pulisic?
We still got win at least 2-0!
Honestly, not that big a deal. El Salvador is arguably the weakest of the WCQ opponents we will face, and we should get a positive result without him. The toughest opponent for away WCQ games is usually poor fields, questionable officiating, and seasonal heat. Canada is the toughest test for the September round, so let him get prepared. Honduras will struggle with fresh legs, even at home, after 3 games in such a short time span.
Agreed. The hardest thing for Berhalter to do was going to be to park Pulisic but I think he needed to park Pulisic because we needed him fresh against Canada and Honduras and if he was available I think it was going to be hard for Berhalter to NOT start him…and I was frankly worried about him being targeted and hacked incessantly down in El Salvador every touch of the ball and being banged up and unavailable against Canada and Honduras.
This forces Gregg to keep him safe. It forces other guys to step up and not rely upon him from the jump, which is good; we want the USMNT to be a collective, not dependent upon a talismanic figure, and this sets that tone right away.
So in a lot of ways this is good…and if we secure the W without him it goes a long way to fostering the notion that the collective is strong and Pulisic just makes it stronger, and that we’re not dependent on any one guy for a result.
Of course I also don’t wanna think about what happens if we don’t get that result. Ugh. We need a good start in the worst way.