El Salvador vs. USMNT: Your Live Commentary

The U,S. men’s national team returns to World Cup qualifying action for the first time in almost four years, for the first time since the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2017.

A new cycle is set to begin, and a new generation of talent is ready to make American fans forget about the failures of four years ago. The USMNT takes on El Salvador on Thursday night (10pm, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Universo).

Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen are out for tonight’s match, with Gregg Berhalter deploying a young squad against an El Salvador side that is also short on experience, but one that will have the support of a sold-out crowd of 29,000 supporters.

Here is the USMNT starting lineup:

